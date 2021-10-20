Monmouth Aldermen approve purchase of variable drives for city water pumps
Aldermen in Monmouth on Monday approved the purchase of four Variable Frequency Drives for the city’s water plants to, hopefully, reduce the amount of water...www.wgil.com
Aldermen in Monmouth on Monday approved the purchase of four Variable Frequency Drives for the city’s water plants to, hopefully, reduce the amount of water...www.wgil.com
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.http://www.wgil.com
Comments / 0