Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Child Shot In Minneapolis, Coming Home From Hospital Soon

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the children shot in Minneapolis this summer will be heading home from the hospital soon, his family says.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr.’s grandmother posted on social media that her grandson will be coming home in less than a couple of weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDFQc_0cWrLb3y00

Ladavionne Garrett Jr. (credit: GoFundMe/Lisa Clemons)

The 10-year-old has been in the hospital recovering for months, as the search for answers continues in his shooting.

Both of the boy’s parents posted the news on their Facebook pages Tuesday, saying Garrett will be released Nov. 1.

“I love u [sic] son,” the boy’s dad wrote. “Ladavionne Jr. coming home God is good.”

“My son coming home,” his mom wrote.

Garrett was hit by gunfire in broad daylight April 30 while riding in a car with his parents near 34th and Morgan avenues.

Two other children — Trinity Ottoson-Smith and Aniya Allen — were shot in Minneapolis in the spring. Both died from their injuries.

A $180,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the conviction of whoever shot the three children. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Lavenia Pitts
8d ago

I'm so glad lil handsome is coming home. I pray for his emotional and mental health and ability to settle back into some sense of normalcy.

Sir
8d ago

Can someone do a Go Fund Me to purchase a 9mm for him to defend himself from Moms "Boyfriends" in the future? He has suffered enough because Mom is a Breeder on her Plantation in Minneapolis. Also, IMAGINE how hard Moms needs to work now to pay the Medical Bills. I hope the other Democrat Voters ahe bred do not lose that house that Moms worked so hard to build for her Family.

rrW
8d ago

Great news, this kid had nothing to do with the thugs that did this to him! How about the Community spend as much energy as the did to impale Chauvin, to bring the criminals that did this! Someone needs to break the black tradition of not snitching as they call it! The thugs need to face justice and protecting them leads to this and the other children shot this summer!

CBS Minnesota

Suspect Flees Coon Rapids Police, Crashes In Brooklyn Park, Escapes On Foot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are still searching for a driver who fled from Coon Rapids officers before crashing in Brooklyn Park Thursday. The driver sped away from police at about 11:16 a.m., and eventually crashed on Highway 252 near 85th Avenue North, according to Brooklyn Park police. The suspect was last seen running into the residential area south of 85th Avenue, on the east side of the highway. K-9s were unable to track the suspect down, and they are still at large. It’s not clear what led up to the initial chase, but Brooklyn Park police say its officers were not involved. No one was hurt.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Aaron Teague Charged With Shooting At Car With Kids Inside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 29-year-old Minneapolis man faces charges for allegedly shooting at a vehicle with two young children inside. Aaron Teague is accused of second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting in connection to the incident. He was charged in Anoka County on Thursday. The criminal complaint states that on Tuesday morning, Coon Rapids police responded to a report of a person firing a gun at a car near the 3300 block of 129th Avenue Northwest. A man at the scene said that he had been driving on Highway 10 with his 20-month-old son and 7-month old daughter when the boyfriend of the children’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Triple Shooting: 2 Boys, 1 Man Hurt In Drive-By Attack

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a triple shooting Tuesday south of downtown that involves young victims. It happened on the 1800 block of Chicago Avenue in the Ventura Village neighborhood at about 3:26 p.m. Officers arrived to find two boys and a man injured, all with injuries that aren’t life threatening. They were taken to Hennepin Healthcare. (credit: CBS) Police say the gunshots came from a moving vehicle, which fled the scene after the shooting. More information on this case is expected to be released Thursday.   More On WCCO.com: Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’ Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Acquitted Of Shooting At MPD Officers During Unrest Files Civil Lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man who was acquitted of shooting at Minneapolis police officers during last summer’s unrest has filed a lawsuit against multiple officers and the city of Minneapolis. MORE: Read the filing with the US District Court here. On Thursday, the attorney for Jaleel Stallings says a civil lawsuit was filed “seeking accountability for the officers who violated policies, laws, and constitutional rights with impunity” during the protests that followed George Floyd’s murder. In June of last year, Jaleel Stallings was charged with eight criminal counts, including second-degree attempted murder, for allegedly shooting at police officers during protests...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 Puppies Left At Chaska Golf Course; Police Seeking Information

UPDATE (5 p.m.) The animal rescue shelter Secondhand Hounds says it now has the puppies. The group says that one of the pups suffered a broken leg and another had a “hard infection” on its face. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are asking the public’s help in figuring out why four puppies were left at a golf course. The Chaska Police Department said Wednesday that four puppies were left at the Chaska Town Course shortly before 9 a.m. The person who dropped off the dogs was possibly driving a red-colored Nissan pickup truck with a chrome package and a cooler in the back. Anyone with information on the puppies is asked to call police at 952-361-1231.   More On WCCO.com: Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’ Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji Police Ask For Public’s Help Locating Neveah Kingbird, Kaylynn Jackson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bemidji police are asking for the public’s help in locating two teens who have been reported as runaways. According to police, 15-year-old Neveah Leigh Kingbird was last seen on Oct. 22 near the 900 block of Carter Circle. She’s described as 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and black converse slide shoes. Police say 17-year-old Kaylynn Lea Jackson was last seen Oct. 27 near the 1700 block of 15th Street Northwest in the late evening. She’s described as 5-foot-8, 110 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —Police say a suspect is in custody after a triple homicide in Farmington. Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 5400 block of 183rd Street West to check on the welfare of a person visiting the home. That’s when they found the victims and the suspect. “All I know is what’s on the news right now. We heard a homicide and that’s all I heard,” said Quentin Boe. Boe arrived at the home on 183rd Street looking for answers. His friend who lives there hasn’t responded to any of his calls or text messages, and Boe is worried...
FARMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Reward Offered For Information On Suspected Arson In Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota say a reward is being offered for information in a suspected arson. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators believe a fire on Oct. 14 in rural Winsted was intentionally set as an incendiary device was found at the scene, located along Grass Lake Road. Winsted is about 40 minutes west of Minneapolis. While local officials and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire, they are asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call the arson hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or the sheriff’s office at 320-864-3134.   More On WCCO.com: Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’ Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s just not the way they were supposed to go. That’s what the family of two spirited best friends is saying. Beth Wollerman, 85, and Cecelia Timm, 89, were killed in a car crash last week in Hopkins. Police say they are still investigating, but have reports that an erratic driver ran a red light and hit the car the women were riding in. Eden Wollerman Rancaño, Beth’s daughter, set up a roadside vigil at the Intersection of Shady Oak and Excelsior Boulevard to remember the women. The St. Paul native was a devoted teacher to the hearing impaired,...
HOPKINS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Our Hearts Are Broken’: Twin Cities Pastor Killed By Driver In Rosemount

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – A Catholic congregation in Burnsville is grieving after their priest was killed by a driver Monday afternoon while riding his bicycle. Father Denny Dempsey, 73, died after being struck by a car in Rosemount, near the intersection of County Road 42 and 145th Street West. First-responders pronounced Dempsey dead at the scene and a person has not been charged in connection to the incident. The life and legacy of Father Denny, as he’s known, looms large in his faith community, which is heartbroken by the sudden loss. He was a priest for 41 years, serving in Minnesota parishes...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews Extinguish House Fire In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews in north Minneapolis extinguished a house fire early Thursday morning. Officials say firefighters began battling the fire around 6:20 a.m., at a one-and-a-half story residential home on the 3500 block of Emerson Avenue North. A second alarm was called for additional personnel and equipment about an hour later. No injuries were reported, and the house appeared to be vacant. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is the third structure fire reported in the last day that took place within a mile radius. On Wednesday, crews extinguished fires at two homes on the 2900 block of Girard Avenue North. Officials say Wednesday’s fires do not appear suspicious.   More On WCCO.com: Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’ Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Watch: Train Cars Carrying Ethanol Tumble In Front Of Stopped Cars In Southern Minnesota Town

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in southern Minnesota say a train carrying ethanol derailed Wednesday afternoon, with about eight cars running off the tracks. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the train derailed at about 2:15 p.m. in Fairmont, a small town located between Interstate 90 and the Iowa border. The derailed cars, four of which overturned, blocked the crossing on County Road 39 on the northwest end of town. (credit: CBS) Union Pacific officials say two of the cars leaked ethanol into a ditch, but local waterways weren’t impacted. Responders from several agencies, included a hazmat team, closed off the area, and the sheriff’s office says it’s expected to remain closed to traffic for “an extended period of time.” Officials did not specify if whether or not anyone was injured or if any ethanol spilled out of the overturned cars. The derailment is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’ Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Be On The Lookout’: Minneapolis Landlord Sounds The Alarm After Package Thief Repeatedly Hits Uptown Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A landlord in Minneapolis is sounding the alarm over package thefts after several of his tenants became victims of the same thief. “I feel the responsibility to keep my people safe,” said the landlord, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation from the package thief. Still, he wanted to speak out about what has been happening at his apartment complex in the heart of Uptown. The thefts began last Friday, when a tenant’s security camera captured a theft of a package. She sent the videos to the landlord. “One was a mailman putting the box in. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Key Events In Wisconsin Surrounding Rittenhouse Shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A timeline of key events before and after Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people during a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year: Aug. 23, 2020 — An officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance shoots Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back as Blake was leaning into his vehicle. Bystander video captures the shooting, which left Blake partly paralyzed. Neighbors march to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, where they face officers in riot gear. Aug. 24 — Police fire tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at the courthouse....
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: 2 Killed After Car Veers Over Center Line, Crashes Head-On Into Semi

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck late Tuesday afternoon in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5 p.m. near Wadena on Highway 71 and 190th Street. According to the state patrol, a motorist in a 2006 Cadillac STS was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when the vehicle veered over the center line and collided head-on with a semi-truck traveling southbound on the highway. The two occupants of the Cadillac were killed in the crash. The driver was identified as 58-year-old Tina Marie Dawson, of Anoka, and the passenger was named as 57-year-old Todd Allen Dawson, of Park Rapids. The driver of the semi, a 63-year-old Canton, Mississippi man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Road conditions were dry at the time of the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’ Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ghost Hunters Invited To Inspect Haunted Minneapolis Building

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO)– Business owners inside an old office building in southwest Minneapolis are convinced the place is haunted. They are letting the public in this weekend for a closer look. The two-story building at 5516 Lyndale Ave. S. has stood for decades as the home of a car dealership and real estate company. “I kind of started to notice there was this odd kind of feeling,” Echo Bodine said. But in January, a consignment shop and The Center for Intuitive Living moved in. “He likes to go and touch people on the shoulder. I’ve had him play with my hair,” Bodine said. Bodine says the people...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 More COVID-19 Deaths Recorded Among Minnesota School Staffers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two more school staff members have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota. According to Education Minnesota, health officials reported Thursday two additional school staff deaths in the last week, bringing the total to seven virus-related fatalities since the start of the current school year. “It’s tragic and frustrating that so many school staff members have died this school year,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “We know so much more about what works this year to keep students and educators safe compared to last year.” Health officials did not release specific details on the most recent deaths....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 Arrested After Shooters Open Fire Into Brooklyn Park Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in custody after allegedly shooting into a Brooklyn Park residence Monday afternoon while people were home. Police say it happened on the 7300 block of Unity Lane at 1 p.m. Officers spotted a vehicle fleeing the scene as they arrived, but they “were able to disable the car” after a brief chase. Two suspects were arrested, and two stolen guns were recovered from their vehicle. Police say no one was hurt.   More On WCCO.com: Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’ Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell Won’t Seek 2nd Term In June: ‘This Isn’t Goodbye’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell announced on Wednesday that he won’t be seeking a second term in June 2022. In a Facebook post, Axtell said that the decision was made after “deep reflection” over the last few months. “I trust my instincts. I believe in the women and men of the SPPD. And I know that it’s time to move on to serve my community in another manner,” Axtell said. Axtell said “this isn’t goodbye” and much work still needs to be done. In an interview with WCCO-TV earlier in October, Axtell addressed crime in the city, including the mass...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji Police Asking For Public’s Help Locating Missing Teen, Sian-Rose Tappo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bemidji police are requesting the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Sian-Rose Tappo. According to police, Tappo was last seen Monday afternoon near Lincoln School. “At that time, it appears that Sian-Rose left the area voluntarily. At this point in the investigation this does not appear to be suspicious,” police said. Tappo is described as 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, dark brown eyes, with bleached blonde hair in front and darker hair in back. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with tie dye colors and white Nike shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call Bemidji police at 218-333-9111.   More On WCCO.com: Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’ Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
