Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Child Shot In Minneapolis, Coming Home From Hospital Soon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the children shot in Minneapolis this summer will be heading home from the hospital soon, his family says.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr.’s grandmother posted on social media that her grandson will be coming home in less than a couple of weeks.

The 10-year-old has been in the hospital recovering for months, as the search for answers continues in his shooting.

Both of the boy’s parents posted the news on their Facebook pages Tuesday, saying Garrett will be released Nov. 1.

“I love u [sic] son,” the boy’s dad wrote. “Ladavionne Jr. coming home God is good.”

“My son coming home,” his mom wrote.

Garrett was hit by gunfire in broad daylight April 30 while riding in a car with his parents near 34th and Morgan avenues.

Two other children — Trinity Ottoson-Smith and Aniya Allen — were shot in Minneapolis in the spring. Both died from their injuries.

A $180,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the conviction of whoever shot the three children. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

