I attended the AHPP course in order to acquire some basic knowledge about hybrid projects and also to earn the micro credential, but I remained a bit confused when I took the practice quiz at the end of the course. It seemed to me that questions were not directly related to the course, or probably it needs an experience with this project typology that I still don't have. Could someone suggest me some text or articles where I can go deeper in Hybrid project management and prepare me better for AHPP exam? Thanks in advance.

6 DAYS AGO