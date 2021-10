(BPT) - As consumer preferences in the United States begin to change, funeral professionals are seeing an increase in families considering cremation for their loved ones' final disposition as well as people choosing to prearrange their own final dispositions. While many consider cremation a less traditional choice with minimal personalization, there are actually limitless options for those who choose it. A family can scatter a loved one’s ashes in a significant place; give them a prominent location at home; or memorialize them in a cemetery, where choices may include a cremation niche, columbarium or scattering garden.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO