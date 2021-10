It was a long offseason, but the Los Angeles Lakers are officially back in action and get to kick things off on NBA Opening Night against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. LeBron James and Anthony Davis look healthy and ready to redeem themselves after last year, but all eyes will be on their new partner. Russell Westbrook will make his highly-anticipated debut in a Purple and Gold jersey and Staples Center will be electric once he steps out onto the court.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO