Before the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants even took the field for Game 5 of the National League Division Series, legendary broadcaster Vin Scully posted a rare tweet calling it the "most important game" in the history of the two teams' long-running rivalry. He, of course, would know. And yet, even one so wise as Scully couldn't have known that the third do-or-die showdown between the Dodgers and Giants would be infused with enough drama and controversy to also make it one of the gr...

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO