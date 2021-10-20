A guide to working in the Berlin tech scene

Highlands tours finance tree-planting and rural projects. Rather than batting the carbon problem back to customers, Scottish minibus tour operator Rabbie’s taxes itself £10 for every tonne of carbon its trips produce. Since 2008, this has raised £120,000 for community and environmental projects, voted for by the team. Projects include the Staffin Community Trust, a charity improving economic prospects for the Gaelic heartlands of Skye; Rabbie’s team has provided hands-on and financial help to build walking paths and plant trees. Rabbie’s prides itself on meeting the balance between the carbon efficiency of coach travel but the nimbleness of self-drive – accessing rural communities that need income from tourism. An extensive environmental and leave-no-trace policy includes modern fuel-efficient vehicles, litter-picking along the way, and washing minibuses where runoff is controlled.
