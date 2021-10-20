A guide to working in the Berlin tech scene

Ott Velsberg, chief data officer for the Government of Estonia explains how AI is being placed at the heart of government and public service. An artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for every citizen? AI to help unemployed people back into work, or suggest a career change? AI telling you when to visit your GP? All this might sound a little futuristic, but there’s a small European country (my home) with big ambitions. It’s putting AI at the heart of the next chapter of its plan to lead the world in digital governance and services for its people – and calling on energetic and entrepreneurial Brits to be part of the adventure.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO