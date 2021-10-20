CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers go from 'dead in the water' to season-saving Game 3 comeback win over Braves

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 9 days ago

Cody Bellinger hit a tying three-run home run...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
stlouisnews.net

Braves earn second straight walk-off win over Dodgers

Eddie Rosario lined Kenley Jansen's first pitch off the glove of shortstop Corey Seager and into center field for a walk-off single Sunday night, scoring Dansby Swanson as the host Atlanta Braves worked their ninth-inning magic for a second consecutive game in a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.
MLB
FanSided

Austin Riley Lifts Braves to Game 1 Win Over Dodgers in NLCS

In what is destined to be a wild series between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, we had plenty of drama in Game 1 of the NLCS. As Ron Darling said a million time during the TBS broadcast, this was pretty much a must-win game for the Atlanta Braves with their ace going against the Dodgers bullpen.
MLB
tribuneledgernews.com

Eighth-inning rally lifts Dodgers to Game 3 win over Braves

LOS ANGELES -- Cody Bellinger hit a game-tying, three-run home run and Mookie Betts delivered a go-ahead double as the Los Angeles Dodgers erupted for four runs in the eighth inning to earn a 6-5 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.
MLB
thefocus.news

What is Freddie Freeman's net worth as Braves player nears free agency?

Following Freddie Freeman and his Atlanta Braves teammates defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, some fans have wondered about his net worth. We take a look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth as he reaches free agency amid his Braves contract ending. Who is Freddie Freeman?. Freddie Freeman is...
MLB
Reuters

Braves take NLCS opener over Dodgers in walk-off win

In a series in which they are deemed to have few advantages, the Atlanta Braves demonstrated they might have an important one Saturday night -- baserunning. Moments after the Los Angeles Dodgers had the potential go-ahead run thrown out on the bases to end the top of the ninth inning, Braves speedster Ozzie Albies singled, stole second and scampered home on Austin Riley’s walk-off single, giving the Braves a 3-2 win over the visiting Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.
MLB
Talking Chop

Eddie Rosario powers Braves to 9-2 win over Dodgers in Game 4 of NLCS

Eddie Rosario continued his superhuman October and the Braves’ bullpen pieced together nine innings in a 9-2 victory over the Dodgers on Wednesday night as the club moved to within one win of their first World Series appearance since 1999. The Braves jumped out to an early lead against Julio...
MLB
theScore

Braves' Pederson: Dodgers told me they weren't interested last winter

Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson has tormented his former team during the National League Championship Series, but it didn't have to be that way. Pederson, who spent seven years with the Los Angeles Dodgers before leaving via free agency last winter, says he wanted to stay with L.A., but the team didn't want him back.
MLB
True Blue LA

3 takeaways from the Dodgers’ NLDS Game 5 win over the Giants

Wow. I still am trying to calm myself down after that game. What a night. In one of the more thrilling games in recent postseason memory, the Dodgers took down the Giants in Game 5 of the NLDS. After battling with each other all season, it came down to one game. Very fitting, wasn’t it?
MLB

