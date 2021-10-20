Dodgers go from 'dead in the water' to season-saving Game 3 comeback win over Braves

In a series in which they are deemed to have few advantages, the Atlanta Braves demonstrated they might have an important one Saturday night -- baserunning. Moments after the Los Angeles Dodgers had the potential go-ahead run thrown out on the bases to end the top of the ninth inning, Braves speedster Ozzie Albies singled, stole second and scampered home on Austin Riley’s walk-off single, giving the Braves a 3-2 win over the visiting Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.
