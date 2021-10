Eight generations are coming together this weekend in Ocean City. But it’s not a family reunion. The “generations” are cars, and the cars are corvettes. Nearly 600 of the Chevrolet sports cars, spanning every design unveiled over the last 60 years, will zoom to the shore for the 34th Free State Corvette Weekend, better known as two days of classic car owners mingling and showing off some of their most prized possessions on wheels.

