A glorious way of eating in Greece

The owners of El Charrito in Washington announced Tuesday that the Mexican restaurant has closed permanently after nearly seven years of business. “Dear friends it is with great sadness that we have decided El Charrito will not reopen its doors for business,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads. “As you can imagine this was not an easy decision to make, but these have truly been trying times for us. We can’t thank you enough for all your support, for your kind words of encouragement, and for always rooting for us. Thank you for almost 7 years of making us a part of your special days whether it be a Birthday, Valentine’s, Mother’s day, first dates, and everything in between.”

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 15 DAYS AGO