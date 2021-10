Despite signs of recovery in the travel industry, new figures forecast that UK hotels won’t be back to trading at pre-pandemic levels until 2023.Figures published in PwC’s UK Hotels Forecast 2021-2022 suggest that occupancy rates in London will only have risen to between 70 and 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels by the end of 2022.In the regions, recovery is looking slightly better, with hotels forecast to return to between 87 and 96 per cent of normal business by the end of 2022.A difficult start to 2021 for hotels seems inevitable, with government support for the industry ending this autumn,...

