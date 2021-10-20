CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Senior attorney and partners join local law firms

By Max Marbut
Jacksonville Daily Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree law firms in Northeast Florida are adding attorneys. • Catie Smith joined Cobb & Gonzalez as a senior attorney focusing on construction law, business law, business transactions. and community associations. A 2014 graduate...

www.jaxdailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
WestfairOnline

FLB LAW ATTORNEYS NAMED TO PROFESSIONAL LISTS

Managing partners Stephen P. Fogerty (practice area business litigation) and Eric D. Bernheim (practice area real estate) and partner Joshua M. Auxier (practice area professional liability) of FLB Law in Westport have been named to the 2021 Connecticut Super Lawyers while partner Brian E. Tims (practice area civil litigation) was named to the publication’s 2021 Connecticut Rising Stars. Fogerty also was named…
WESTPORT, CT
ABA Journal

Law firms encourage workers to return to office with these perks

Law firms are trying to entice employees to come back to the office with perks that include free food and a casual, fun atmosphere. “Simply showing up to the office is no longer the default, and law firms are looking for ways to bring people in,” the article reports. Law.com...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

Chicago Law Firm, Anderson and Associates, P.C. Names Attorney Kyle Sellett Partner

Anderson and Associates, P.C. is proud to announce that Attorney Kyle Sellett has been named partner. Originally joining the team as an associate attorney in 2018, Mr. Sellett has extensive experience handling trials, hearings, and other contested matters. After earning his bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL
thedallasnews.net

Haber Law Adds Steve Davis as Senior Partner, Head of Commercial Litigation Department and Justin S. Miller as Of Counsel

MIAMI, Fla. — (October 20, 2021) — Haber Law today announced the addition of Steve Davis to the Firm as Senior Partner and Co-Chair of the Litigation Department. The hire, along with adding Justin S. Miller as Of Counsel in the Construction Department, marks a significant expansion of the Firm's Litigation and Construction Departments.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
bizjournals

Longtime Porter Scott law firm partner Terry Cassidy dies

Porter Scott announced the recent death of a longtime partner with the law firm who had a long history of successes ranging from local matters to the U.S. Supreme Court. Terry Cassidy, 66, died on Oct. 12. He joined Porter Scott in 1982 after graduating from McGeorge School of Law....
POLITICS
WilmingtonBiz

Law Firm Adds Associate Attorneys To Wilmington Office

Cranfill Sumner LLP (CSH Law) announced recently that Austin Sistrunk and Tanis "Ani" Whittington have joined the firm's Wilmington office as associate attorneys. Sistrunk concentrates her practice on medical malpractice, products liability litigation and general civil litigation, which includes timeshare and hospitality litigation and franchise claims. She received her bachelor’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
case.edu

“A Day in the Life: 3 Attorneys, 3 Fields of Law”

A JD (juris doctor) degree can lead to a variety of careers in law and law-related fields. Additionally, there are so many concentrations and fields within law—including health law, intellectual property, finance, immigration and more. Students considering a future in law should plan to attend the event, “A Day in...
POLITICS
stlrecord.com

Marusic Joins HeplerBroom as Partner

Heplerbroom issued the following announcement on Oct. 12. Litigation attorney Irene J. Marusic has joined HeplerBroom as a partner in the firm’s St. Louis office. She concentrates her practice on the defense of complex liability and medical issues, including alleged criminal acts on business property, sexual assault and abuse, premises claims, complex medical causation issues, and high exposure general liability litigation. She has been named to the lists of Best Lawyers in America and Missouri/Kansas Super Lawyers. In addition, she has been the recipient of Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s Litigation Practitioner Award as well as its Winningest Defense Attorney, Runner-Up Winningest Defense Attorney, Top Five Winningest Defense Attorneys, and Up and Coming Award.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Law Firms#University College#State Attorney#Cobb Gonzalez#Judicial Circuit#The Florida Bar
Hickory Daily Record

Hickory law firm announces new partner

HICKORY — Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, LLP, a law firm serving western North Carolina for more than 60 years, announced the addition of Jordan L. Faulkner as a partner in the firm. Faulkner has been with the firm since 2013 and practices in the areas of estate planning, estate...
HICKORY, NC
businessobserverfl.com

Local law firms get creative in recruitment

The pandemic has created seismic changes in lots of industries — from yacht clubs to fast-food and homebuilding to business travel. The law sector, especially how firms in the region hire and retain top talent, has likewise been on a turbulent pandemic ride. “Lawsuits are still progressing,” says Shannon Puopolo,...
FORT MYERS, FL
abovethelaw.com

Seeking Junior To Senior Corporate Associate Attorney

Our client, one of the most respected law firms in the world for its technology expertise, has an immediate need for multiple corporate associates with 2+ years of top experience. The winning candidates will work with the one of the most diversified technology practice groups in the country, representing private...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Law.com

How Law Firms’ Hybrid Work and New Office Arrangements Impact Questions of Attorney-Client Privilege

Reed Smith partner Peter Kennedy likes to say that decisions regarding attorney client privilege have “a short fuse and a long tail.” In other words, decisions that lawyers make very quickly have long-term consequences that might not be felt for a long time. But the basics of all decisions regarding privilege boil to these three basic elements: (1) A communications between a client and their attorney, (2) made in confidence and (3) for the purpose of obtaining providing legal advice.
LAW
Times-Union Newspaper

Longtime Friends Open Law Firm

Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Reed & Shuttz PC, 221 N. Washington St., Warsaw. Traci Shuttz said the law firm opened Feb. 14. She said both her and law partner Blake Reed’s families have been coming to the area since the late 1990s. Their families were friends and the two kind of grew up together. Shuttz’s parents permanently moved to the area, so she followed them. Shuttz and Reed thought it was a good time to see what they could do as far as a law practice, Shuttz said.
WARSAW, IN
Law.com

3 Law Firms Join Forces for Leadership Bid in Orange County Oil Spill Class Actions

Three prominent plaintiff firms have banded together to seek control of the proposed class actions filed over the Orange County oil spill. Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP; Aitken*Aitken*Cohn and Bentley & More LLP want their cases combined and their firms appointed interim co-lead counsel for five proposed classes, the first major power grab in a flurry of lawsuits that include lawyers across California and beyond.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SmartAsset

Power of Attorney vs. Guardianship

Both power of attorney and guardianship are forms of fiduciary relationships in which one person acts on behalf of another. They are tools you can use to name somebody who can act for you if you become incapacitated or unable to … Continue reading → The post Power of Attorney vs. Guardianship appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
LAW
WestfairOnline

LAW FIRM PARTNER SECURES LAND USE APPROVAL

Murtha Cullina LLP partner Nicholas W. Vitti Jr. recently helped his client secure approval from the city of Stamford’s Zoning Board for a complicated land use matter involving a 2.5-acre site that formerly housed an iconic city business. Vitti’s client proposed to develop a large self-storage facility at 535 Hope St. in Stamford. Though the…
STAMFORD, CT
Newington Town Crier

SENIOR SIGNALS: Elder law attorneys can save you money

Dear Attorney Tully: My husband has Alzheimer’s and is in a nursing home. I want to receive the best, unbiased advice possible, but I am concerned about the costs. Some say hiring an Elder Law attorney costs too much money. I’m not sure if I can afford it and I don’t want to drain the money I have left.
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy