Senior attorney and partners join local law firms

Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Reed & Shuttz PC, 221 N. Washington St., Warsaw. Traci Shuttz said the law firm opened Feb. 14. She said both her and law partner Blake Reed’s families have been coming to the area since the late 1990s. Their families were friends and the two kind of grew up together. Shuttz’s parents permanently moved to the area, so she followed them. Shuttz and Reed thought it was a good time to see what they could do as far as a law practice, Shuttz said.

WARSAW, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO