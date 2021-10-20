Senior attorney and partners join local law firms

Heplerbroom issued the following announcement on Oct. 12. Litigation attorney Irene J. Marusic has joined HeplerBroom as a partner in the firm’s St. Louis office. She concentrates her practice on the defense of complex liability and medical issues, including alleged criminal acts on business property, sexual assault and abuse, premises claims, complex medical causation issues, and high exposure general liability litigation. She has been named to the lists of Best Lawyers in America and Missouri/Kansas Super Lawyers. In addition, she has been the recipient of Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s Litigation Practitioner Award as well as its Winningest Defense Attorney, Runner-Up Winningest Defense Attorney, Top Five Winningest Defense Attorneys, and Up and Coming Award.
