Global remote workers are just as much a part of your team as those in the same city, says Omnipresent. Employers fear they have little to no control over their remote workers when they are halfway around the world. The right EOR provider can support you in employing compliantly wherever you plan to hire. The benefits of working from home include increased productivity, reduced business costs, and a wider talent pool to draw from. The fear of the unknown is the fear of hiring in another country without knowing about local employment laws, salary benchmarking.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO