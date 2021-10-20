CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultrafast reorientation of the NÃ©el vector in antiferromagnetic Dirac semimetals

By Atsushi Ono

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntiferromagnets exhibit distinctive characteristics such as ultrafast dynamics and robustness against perturbative fields, thereby attracting considerable interest in fundamental physics and technological applications. Recently, it was revealed that the NÃ©el vector can be switched by a current-induced staggered (NÃ©el) spin-orbit torque in antiferromagnets with the parity-time symmetry, and furthermore, a nonsymmorphic...





Ultrafast optical circuit switching for data centers using integrated soliton microcombs

Due to the slowdown of Moore's law, it will become increasingly challenging to efficiently scale the network in current data centers utilizing electrical packet switches as data rates grow. Optical circuit switches (OCS) represent an appealing option to overcome this issue by eliminating the need for expensive and power-hungry transceivers and electrical switches in the core of the network. In particular, optical switches based on tunable lasers and arrayed waveguide grating routers are quite promising due to the use of a passive core, which increases fault tolerance and reduces management overhead. Such an OCS-network can offer high bandwidth, low network latency and an energy-efficient and scalable data center network. To support dynamic data center workloads efficiently, however, it is critical to switch between wavelengths at nanosecond (ns) timescales. Here we demonstrate ultrafast OCS based on a microcomb and semiconductor optical amplifiers (SOAs). Using a photonic integrated Si3N4 microcomb, sub-ns (<520 ps) switching along with the 25-Gbps non-return-to-zero (NRZ) and 50-Gbps four-level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM-4) burst mode data transmission is achieved. Further, we use a photonic integrated circuit comprising an Indium phosphide based SOA array and an arrayed waveguide grating to show sub-ns switching (<900 ps) along with 25-Gbps NRZ burst mode transmission providing a path towards a more scalable and energy-efficient wavelength-switched network for data centers in the post Moore's Law era.
COMPUTERS


Time-resolved relaxation and fragmentation of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons investigated in the ultrafast XUV-IR regime

Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) play an important role in interstellar chemistry and are subject to high energy photons that can induce excitation, ionization, and fragmentation. Previous studies have demonstrated electronic relaxation of parent PAH monocations over 10"“100 femtoseconds as a result of beyond-Born-Oppenheimer coupling between the electronic and nuclear dynamics. Here, we investigate three PAH molecules: fluorene, phenanthrene, and pyrene, using ultrafast XUV and IR laser pulses. Simultaneous measurements of the ion yields, ion momenta, and electron momenta as a function of laser pulse delay allow a detailed insight into the various molecular processes. We report relaxation times for the electronically excited PAH*, PAH+* and PAH2+* states, and show the time-dependent conversion between fragmentation pathways. Additionally, using recoil-frame covariance analysis between ion images, we demonstrate that the dissociation of the PAH2+ ions favors reaction pathways involving two-body breakup and/or loss of neutral fragments totaling an even number of carbon atoms.
CHEMISTRY


Superluminal-like magnon propagation in antiferromagnetic NiO at nanoscale distances

Magnon-mediated angular-momentum flow in antiferromagnets may become a design element for energy-efficient, low-dissipation and high-speed spintronic devices1,2. Owing to their low energy dissipation, antiferromagnetic magnons can propagate over micrometre distances3. However, direct observation of their high-speed propagation has been elusive due to the lack of sufficiently fast probes2. Here we measure the antiferromagnetic magnon propagation in the time domain at the nanoscale (â‰¤50"‰nm) with optical-driven terahertz emission. In non-magnetic-Bi2Te3/antiferromagnetic-insulator-NiO/ferromagnetic-Co trilayers, we observe a magnon velocity of ~650"‰km"‰s"“1 in the NiO layer. This velocity far exceeds previous estimations of the maximum magnon group velocity of ~40"‰km"‰s"“1, which were based on the magnon dispersion measurements of NiO using inelastic neutron scattering4,5. Our theory suggests that for magnon propagation at the nanoscale, a finite damping makes the dispersion anomalous for small magnon wavenumbers and yields a superluminal-like magnon velocity. Given the generality of finite dissipation in materials, our results strengthen the prospects of ultrafast nanodevices using antiferromagnetic magnons.
SCIENCE


Visual stimulus features that elicit activity in object-vector cells

Object-vector (OV) cells are cells in the medial entorhinal cortex (MEC) that track an animal's distance and direction to objects in the environment. Their firing fields are defined by vectorial relationships to free-standing 3-dimensional (3D) objects of a variety of identities and shapes. However, the natural world contains a panorama of objects, ranging from discrete 3D items to flat two-dimensional (2D) surfaces, and it remains unclear what are the most fundamental features of objects that drive vectorial responses. Here we address this question by systematically changing features of experimental objects. Using an algorithm that robustly identifies OV firing fields, we show that the cells respond to a variety of 2D surfaces, with visual contrast as the most basic visual feature to elicit neural responses. The findings suggest that OV cells use plain visual features as vectorial anchoring points, allowing vector-guided navigation to proceed in environments with few free-standing landmarks.
SCIENCE


Clinical practices underlie COVID-19 patient respiratory microbiome composition and its interactions with the host

Understanding the pathology of COVID-19 is a global research priority. Early evidence suggests that the respiratory microbiome may be playing a role in disease progression, yet current studies report contradictory results. Here, we examine potential confounders in COVID-19 respiratory microbiome studies by analyzing the upper (n"‰="‰58) and lower (n"‰="‰35) respiratory tract microbiome in well-phenotyped COVID-19 patients and controls combining microbiome sequencing, viral load determination, and immunoprofiling. We find that time in the intensive care unit and type of oxygen support, as well as associated treatments such as antibiotic usage, explain the most variation within the upper respiratory tract microbiome, while SARS-CoV-2 viral load has a reduced impact. Specifically, mechanical ventilation is linked to altered community structure and significant shifts in oral taxa previously associated with COVID-19. Single-cell transcriptomics of the lower respiratory tract of COVID-19 patients identifies specific oral bacteria in physical association with proinflammatory immune cells, which show higher levels of inflammatory markers. Overall, our findings suggest confounders are driving contradictory results in current COVID-19 microbiome studies and careful attention needs to be paid to ICU stay and type of oxygen support, as bacteria favored in these conditions may contribute to the inflammatory phenotypes observed in severe COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE


The membrane associated accessory protein is an adeno-associated viral egress factor

Adeno-associated viruses (AAV) rely on helper viruses to transition from latency to lytic infection. Some AAV serotypes are secreted in a pre-lytic manner as free or extracellular vesicle (EV)-associated particles, although mechanisms underlying such are unknown. Here, we discover that the membrane-associated accessory protein (MAAP), expressed from a frameshifted open reading frame in the AAV cap gene, is a novel viral egress factor. MAAP contains a highly conserved, cationic amphipathic domain critical for AAV secretion. Wild type or recombinant AAV with a mutated MAAP start site (MAAPÎ”) show markedly attenuated secretion and correspondingly, increased intracellular retention. Trans-complementation with MAAP restored secretion of multiple AAV/MAAPÎ” serotypes. Further, multiple processing and analytical methods corroborate that one plausible mechanism by which MAAP promotes viral egress is through AAV/EV association. In addition to characterizing a novel viral egress factor, we highlight a prospective engineering platform to modulate secretion of AAV vectors or other EV-associated cargo.
SCIENCE


PlantPathMarks (PPMdb): an interactive hub for pathways-based markers in plant genomes

Over the past decade, the problem of finding an efficient gene-targeting marker set or signature for plant trait characterization has remained challenging. Many databases focusing on pathway mining have been released with one major deficiency, as they lack to develop marker sets that target only genes controlling a specific pathway or certain biological process. Herein, we present the PlantPathMarks database (PPMdb) as a comprehensive, web-based, user-friendly, and interactive hub for pathway-based markers in plant genomes. Based on our newly developed pathway gene set mining approach, two novel pathway-based marker systems called pathway gene-targeted markers (PGTMs) and pathway microsatellite-targeted markers (PMTMs) were developed as a novel class of annotation-based markers. In the PPMdb database, 2,690,742 pathway-based markers reflecting 9,894 marker panels were developed across 82 plant genomes. The markers include 691,555 PGTMs and 1,999,187 PMTMs. Across these genomes, 165,378 enzyme-coding genes were mapped against 126 KEGG reference pathway maps. PPMdb is furnished with three interactive visualization tools (Map Browse, JBrowse and Species Comparison) to visualize, map, and compare the developed markers over their KEGG reference pathway maps. All the stored marker panels can be freely downloaded. PPMdb promises to create a radical shift in the paradigm of the area of molecular marker research. The use of PPMdb as a mega-tool represents an impediment for non-bioinformatician plant scientists and breeders. PPMdb is freely available at http://ppmdb.easyomics.org.
SCIENCE


Binding interaction of a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase with fluoranthene in Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1

Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1 can efficiently utilize fluoranthene as its sole carbon source, and the initial reaction in the biodegradation process is catalyzed by a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase (RHD). To clarify the binding interaction of RHD with fluoranthene in the strain DN1, the genes encoding alpha subunit (RS30940) and beta subunit (RS05115) of RHD were functionally characterized through multi-technique combination such as gene knockout and homology modeling as well as molecular docking analysis. The results showed that the mutants lacking the characteristic alpha subunit and/or beta subunit failed to degrade fluoranthene effectively. Based on the translated protein sequence and Ramachandran plot, 96.5% of the primary amino-acid sequences of the alpha subunit in the modeled structure of the RHD were in the permitted region, 2.3% in the allowed region, but 1.2% in the disallowed area. The catalytic mechanism mediated by key residues was proposed by the simulations of molecular docking, wherein the active site of alpha subunit constituted a triangle structure of the mononuclear iron atom and the two oxygen atoms coupled with the predicted catalytic ternary of His217-His222-Asp372 for the dihydroxylation reaction with fluoranthene. Those amino acid residues adjacent to fluoranthene were nonpolar groups, and the C7-C8 positions on the fluoranthene ring were estimated to be the best oxidation sites. The distance of C7-O and C8-O was 3.77Â Ã… and 3.04Â Ã… respectively, and both of them were parallel. The results of synchronous fluorescence and site-directed mutagenesis confirmed the roles of the predicted residues during catalysis. This binding interaction could enhance our understanding of the catalytic mechanism of RHDs and provide a solid foundation for further enzymatic modification.
SCIENCE


Structural basis for high selectivity of a rice silicon channel Lsi1

Silicon (Si), the most abundant mineral element in the earth's crust, is taken up by plant roots in the form of silicic acid through Low silicon rice 1 (Lsi1). Lsi1 belongs to the Nodulin 26-like intrinsic protein subfamily in aquaporin and shows high selectivity for silicic acid. To uncover the structural basis for this high selectivity, here we show the crystal structure of the rice Lsi1 at a resolution of 1.8"‰Ã…. The structure reveals transmembrane helical orientations different from other aquaporins, characterized by a unique, widely opened, and hydrophilic selectivity filter (SF) composed of five residues. Our structural, functional, and theoretical investigations provide a solid structural basis for the Si uptake mechanism in plants, which will contribute to secure and sustainable rice production by manipulating Lsi1 selectivity for different metalloids.
SCIENCE


Normal & reversed spin mobility in a diradical by electron-vibration coupling

Ï€âˆ’conjugated radicals have great promise for use in organic spintronics, however, the mechanisms of spin relaxation and mobility related to radical structural flexibility remain unexplored. Here, we describe a dumbbell shape azobenzene diradical and correlate its solid-state flexibility with spin relaxation and mobility. We employ a combination of X-ray diffraction and Raman spectroscopy to determine the molecular changes with temperature. Heating leads to: i) a modulation of the spin distribution; and ii) a "normal" quinoidal â†’ aromatic transformation at low temperatures driven by the intramolecular rotational vibrations of the azobenzene core and a "reversed" aromatic â†’ quinoidal change at high temperatures activated by an azobenzene bicycle pedal motion amplified by anisotropic intermolecular interactions. Thermal excitation of these vibrational states modulates the diradical electronic and spin structures featuring vibronic coupling mechanisms that might be relevant for future design of high spin organic molecules with tunable magnetic properties for solid state spintronics.
CHEMISTRY


Pupil responses associated with the perception of gravitational vertical under directional optic flows

This study assessed the pupil responses in the sensory integration of various directional optic flows during the perception of gravitational vertical. A total of 30 healthy participants were enrolled with normal responses to conventional subjective visual vertical (SVV) which was determined by measuring the difference (error angles) between the luminous line adjusted by the participants and the true vertical. SVV was performed under various types of rotational (5Â°/s, 10Â°/s, and 50Â°/s) and straight (5Â°/s and 10Â°/s) optic flows presented via a head-mounted display. Error angles (Â°) of the SVV and changes in pupil diameters (mm) were measured to evaluate the changes in the visually assessed subjective verticality and related cognitive demands. Significantly larger error angles were measured under rotational optic flows than under straight flows (p"‰<"‰0.001). The error angles also significantly increased as the velocity of the rotational optic flow increased. The pupil diameter increased after starting the test, demonstrating the largest diameter during the final fine-tuning around the vertical. Significantly larger pupil changes were identified under rotational flows than in straight flows. Pupil changes were significantly correlated with error angles and the visual analog scale representing subjective difficulties during each test. These results suggest increased pupil changes for integrating more challenging visual sensory inputs in the process of gravity perception.
SCIENCE


Non-conventional octameric structure of C-phycocyanin

C-phycocyanin (CPC), a blue pigment protein, is an indispensable component of giant phycobilisomes, which are light-harvesting antenna complexes in cyanobacteria that transfer energy efficiently to photosystems I and II. X-ray crystallographic and electron microscopy (EM) analyses have revealed the structure of CPC to be a closed toroidal hexamer by assembling two trimers. In this study, the structural characterization of non-conventional octameric CPC is reported for the first time. Analyses of the crystal and cryogenic EM structures of the native CPC from filamentous thermophilic cyanobacterium Thermoleptolyngbya sp. O"“77 unexpectedly illustrated the coexistence of conventional hexamer and novel octamer. In addition, an unusual dimeric state, observed via analytical ultracentrifugation, was postulated to be a key intermediate structure in the assemble of the previously unobserved octamer. These observations provide new insights into the assembly processes of CPCs and the mechanism of energy transfer in the light-harvesting complexes.
CHEMISTRY

Science


Light-driven oxygen evolution from water oxidation with immobilised TiO engineered for high performance

Calcination treatments in the range of 500"“900Â Â°C of TiO2 synthesised by the sol"“gel resulted in materials with variable physicochemical (i.e., optical, specific surface area, crystallite size and crystalline phase) and morphological properties. The photocatalytic performance of the prepared materials was evaluated in the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) following UV-LED irradiation of aqueous solutions containing iron ions as sacrificial electron acceptors. The highest activity for water oxidation was obtained with the photocatalyst thermally treated at 700Â Â°C (TiO2-700). Photocatalysts with larger anatase to rutile ratio of the crystalline phases and higher surface density of oxygen vacancies (defects) displayed the best performance in OER. The oxygen defects at the photocatalyst surface have proven to be responsible for the enhanced photoactivity, acting as important active adsorption sites for water oxidation. Seeking technological application, water oxidation was accomplished by immobilising the photocatalyst with the highest OER rate measured under the established batch conditions (TiO2-700). Experiments operating under continuous mode revealed a remarkable efficiency for oxygen production, exceeding 12% of the apparent quantum efficiency (AQE) at 384Â nm (UV-LED system) compared to the batch operation mode.
CHEMISTRY


Computing secure key rates for quantum cryptography with untrusted devices

Device-independent quantum key distribution (DIQKD) provides the strongest form of secure key exchange, using only the input"“output statistics of the devices to achieve information-theoretic security. Although the basic security principles of DIQKD are now well understood, it remains a technical challenge to derive reliable and robust security bounds for advanced DIQKD protocols that go beyond the previous results based on violations of the CHSH inequality. In this work, we present a framework based on semidefinite programming that gives reliable lower bounds on the asymptotic secret key rate of any QKD protocol using untrusted devices. In particular, our method can in principle be utilized to find achievable secret key rates for any DIQKD protocol, based on the full input"“output probability distribution or any choice of Bell inequality. Our method also extends to other DI cryptographic tasks.
COMPUTERS


Experimental realization of strain-induced room-temperature ferroelectricity in SrMnO films via selective oxygen annealing

Antiferromagnetic-paraelectric SrMnO3 (SMO) has aroused interest because of the theoretical strong coupling between the ferroelectric and ferromagnetic states with increasing epitaxial strain. In strained SMO films, the <110> polarized state and polar distortions have been observed, although high leakage currents and air degradation have limited their experimental verification. We herein provide a conclusive demonstration of room-temperature ferroelectricity and a high dielectric constant (Îµr"‰="‰138.1) in tensile-strained SMO by securing samples with insulating properties and clean surfaces using selective oxygen annealing. Furthermore, a paraelectricity and low dielectric constant (Îµr"‰="‰6.7) in the strain-relaxed SMO film have been identified as properties of the bulk SMO, which directly proves that the ferroelectricity of the tensile-strained SMO film is due to strain-induced polarization. We believe that these findings not only provide a cornerstone for exploring the physical properties of multiferroic SMO but also inspire new directions for single-phase multiferroics.
CHEMISTRY


Structuring total angular momentum of light along the propagation direction with polarization-controlled meta-optics

Recent advances in wavefront shaping have enabled complex classes of Structured Light which carry spin and orbital angular momentum, offering new tools for light-matter interaction, communications, and imaging. Controlling both components of angular momentum along the propagation direction can potentially extend such applications to 3D. However, beams of this kind have previously been realized using bench-top setups, requiring multiple interaction with light of a fixed input polarization, thus impeding their widespread applications. Here, we introduce two classes of metasurfaces that lift these constraints, namely: i) polarization-switchable plates that couple any pair of orthogonal polarizations to two vortices in which the magnitude and/or sense of vorticity vary locally with propagation, and ii) versatile plates that can structure both components of angular momentum, spin and orbital, independently, along the optical path while operating on incident light of any polarization. Compact and integrated devices of this type can advance light-matter interaction and imaging and may enable applications that are not accessible via other wavefront shaping tools.
MATHEMATICS


3D bioprinted silk fibroin hydrogels for tissue engineering

The development of biocompatible and precisely printable bioink addresses the growing demand for three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting applications in the field of tissue engineering. We developed a methacrylated photocurable silk fibroin (SF) bioink for digital light processing 3D bioprinting to generate structures with high mechanical stability and biocompatibility for tissue engineering applications. Procedure 1 describes the synthesis of photocurable methacrylated SF bioink, which takes 2 weeks to complete. Digital light processing is used to fabricate 3D hydrogels using the bioink (1.5 h), which are characterized in terms of methacrylation, printability, mechanical and rheological properties, and biocompatibility. The physicochemical properties of the bioink can be modulated by varying photopolymerization conditions such as the degree of methacrylation, light intensity, and concentration of the photoinitiator and bioink. The versatile bioink can be used broadly in a range of applications, including nerve tissue engineering through co-polymerization of the bioink with graphene oxide, and for wound healing as a sealant. Procedure 2 outlines how to apply 3D-printed SF hydrogels embedded with chondrocytes and turbinate-derived mesenchymal stem cells in one specific in vivo application, trachea tissue engineering, which takes 2"“9 weeks.
SCIENCE


Auto-qPCR; a python-based web app for automated and reproducible analysis of qPCR data

Quantifying changes in DNA and RNA levels is essential in numerous molecular biology protocols. Quantitative real time PCR (qPCR) techniques have evolved to become commonplace, however, data analysis includes many time-consuming and cumbersome steps, which can lead to mistakes and misinterpretation of data. To address these bottlenecks, we have developed an open-source Python software to automate processing of result spreadsheets from qPCR machines, employing calculations usually performed manually. Auto-qPCR is a tool that saves time when computing qPCR data, helping to ensure reproducibility of qPCR experiment analyses. Our web-based app (https://auto-q-pcr.com/) is easy to use and does not require programming knowledge or software installation. Using Auto-qPCR, we provide examples of data treatment, display and statistical analyses for four different data processing modes within one program: (1) DNA quantification to identify genomic deletion or duplication events; (2) assessment of gene expression levels using an absolute model, and relative quantification (3) with or (4) without a reference sample. Our open access Auto-qPCR software saves the time of manual data analysis and provides a more systematic workflow, minimizing the risk of errors. Our program constitutes a new tool that can be incorporated into bioinformatic and molecular biology pipelines in clinical and research labs.
SOFTWARE


Prediction of thermoelectric performance for layered IV-V-VI semiconductors by high-throughput ab initio calculations and machine learning

Layered IV-V-VI semiconductors have immense potential for thermoelectric (TE) applications due to their intrinsically ultralow lattice thermal conductivity. However, it is extremely difficult to assess their TE performance via experimental trial-and-error methods. Here, we present a machine-learning-based approach to accelerate the discovery of promising thermoelectric candidates in this chalcogenide family. Based on a dataset generated from high-throughput ab initio calculations, we develop two highly accurate-and-efficient neural network models to predict the maximum ZT (ZTmax) and corresponding doping type, respectively. The top candidate, n-type Pb2Sb2S5, is successfully identified, with the ZTmax over 1.0 at 650"‰K, owing to its ultralow thermal conductivity and decent power factor. Besides, we find that n-type Te-based compounds exhibit a combination of high Seebeck coefficient and electrical conductivity, thereby leading to better TE performance under electron doping than hole doping. Whereas p-type TE performance of Se-based semiconductors is superior to n-type, resulting from large Seebeck coefficient induced by high density-of-states near valence band edges.
CHEMISTRY


Oscillatory visual mechanisms revealed by random temporal sampling

It is increasingly apparent that functionally significant neural activity is oscillatory in nature. Demonstrating the implications of this mode of operation for perceptual/cognitive function remains somewhat elusive. This report describes the technique of random temporal sampling for the investigation of visual oscillatory mechanisms. The technique is applied in visual recognition experiments using different stimulus classes (words, familiar objects, novel objects, and faces). Classification images reveal variations of perceptual effectiveness according to the temporal features of stimulus visibility. These classification images are also decomposed into their power and phase spectra. Stimulus classes lead to distinct outcomes and the power spectra of classification images are highly generalizable across individuals. Moreover, stimulus class can be reliably decoded from the power spectrum of individual classification images. These findings and other aspects of the results validate random temporal sampling as a promising new method to study oscillatory visual mechanisms.
SCIENCE

