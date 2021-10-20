10 fresh illustrators specialising in editorial to inspire

The paintings are to go on display next month in what will be Andrew Hem's first solo exhibition in the UK. Titled Refuge, the show at Dorothy Circus Gallery in London will feature fifteen new works by the artist who was born during his parents' getaway from Cambodia in the wake of the Khmer Rouge genocide. "We may all come from different ships but we are on the same boat now," says Andrew Hem, explaining the theme of the show. "I am a refugee kid who came to the states by being sponsored by a family in Richmond Virginia. My life could have been completely different if not for that family. I might have still been a painter but survival would have been on the main front. I wanted to showcase unity in this new body of work. To appreciate the different and not discriminate."

