Public Health

Importance of untested infectious individuals for interventions to suppress COVID-19

By Francisco J. PÃ©rez-Reche
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe impact of the extent of testing infectious individuals on suppression of COVID-19 is illustrated from the early stages of outbreaks in Germany, the Hubei province of China, Italy, Spain and the UK. The predicted percentage of untested infected individuals depends on the specific outbreak but we found that they typically...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Anti-spike antibody response to natural SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population

Understanding the trajectory, duration, and determinants of antibody responses after SARS-CoV-2 infection can inform subsequent protection and risk of reinfection, however large-scale representative studies are limited. Here we estimated antibody response after SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population using representative data from 7,256 United Kingdom COVID-19 infection survey participants who had positive swab SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests from 26-April-2020 to 14-June-2021. A latent class model classified 24% of participants as 'non-responders' not developing anti-spike antibodies, who were older, had higher SARS-CoV-2 cycle threshold values during infection (i.e. lower viral burden), and less frequently reported any symptoms. Among those who seroconverted, using Bayesian linear mixed models, the estimated anti-spike IgG peak level was 7.3-fold higher than the level previously associated with 50% protection against reinfection, with higher peak levels in older participants and those of non-white ethnicity. The estimated anti-spike IgG half-life was 184 days, being longer in females and those of white ethnicity. We estimated antibody levels associated with protection against reinfection likely last 1.5-2 years on average, with levels associated with protection from severe infection present for several years. These estimates could inform planning for vaccination booster strategies.
SCIENCE
New York Post

COVID-19: New, infectious strain of Delta variant detected in the US

A new sub-lineage of the highly contagious Delta variant that is spreading throughout the UK has been detected in the United States, health officials said Wednesday. AY.4.2 is being closely monitored in the UK after British health officials revealed that the new variant — reported to be 10 to 15 percent more transmissible that Delta — had been linked to a growing number of COVID-19 infections there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Epidemics#Covid 19#Int#Great Plague Of London
Nature.com

Worldwide prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide plan among people with schizophrenia: a meta-analysis and systematic review of epidemiological surveys

Schizophrenia is a severe psychiatric disorder with high premature mortality rates. This is a meta-analysis and systematic review of the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide plan (SP) among people with schizophrenia. PubMed, Web of Science, Embase, and PsycINFO were systematically searched from their respective inception to October 10, 2020. Data on prevalence of SI and/or SP were synthesized using the random effects model. Twenty-six studies covering 5079 people with schizophrenia were included for meta-analysis. The lifetime and point prevalence of SI were 34.5% (95% CI: 28.2âˆ’40.9%), and 29.9% (95% CI: 24.2âˆ’35.6%), respectively. The lifetime prevalence of SP was 44.3% and the point prevalence of SP ranged between 6.4 and 13%. Subgroup and meta-regression analyses revealed that source of patients, survey countries, and sample size were significantly associated with the point prevalence of SI, while male proportion and quality assessment scores were significantly associated with the lifetime and point prevalence of SI. Survey time and mean age were significantly associated with lifetime prevalence of SI. Both SI and SP are common in people living with schizophrenia, especially in males and inpatients. Routine screening and effective interventions for SI and SP should be implemented in this population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Immune interventions in COVID-19: a matter of time?

As the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, and considering the lack of efficacy of antiviral strategies to this date, and the reactive hyperinflammation leading to tissue lesions and pneumonia, effective treatments targeting the dysregulated immune response are more than ever required. Immunomodulatory and immunosuppressive drugs have been repurposed in severe COVID-19 with contrasting results. The heterogeneity in the timing of treatments administrations could be accountable for these discrepancies. Indeed, many studies included patients at different timepoints of infection, potentially hiding the beneficial effects of a time-adapted intervention. We aim to review the available data on the kinetics of the immune response in beta-coronaviruses infections, from animal models and longitudinal human studies, and propose a four-step model of severe COVID-19 timeline. Then, we discuss the results of the clinical trials of immune interventions with regards to the timing of administration, and finally suggest a time frame in order to delineate the best timepoint for each treatment.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mental health in people with Parkinson's disease during the COVID-19 pandemic: potential for targeted interventions?

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced a myriad of challenges to the social life and care of people with Parkinson's disease (PD), which could potentially worsen mental health problems. We used baseline data of the PRIME-NL study (N"‰="‰844) to examine whether the association between COVID-19 stressors and mental health is disproportionately large in specific subgroups of people with PD and to explore effects of hypothetical reductions in COVID-19 stressors on mental health and quality of life. The mean (SD) age of the study population was 70.3 (7.8) years and 321 (38.0%) were women. The linear regression effect estimate of the association of COVID-19 stressors with mental health was most pronounced in women, highly educated people, people with advanced PD and people prone to distancing or seeking social support. Smaller effect estimates were found in people scoring high on confrontive coping or planful problem solving. The parametric G-formula method was used to calculate the effects of hypothetical interventions on COVID-19 stressors. An intervention reducing stressors with 50% in people with above median MDS-UPDRS-II decreased the Beck Depression Inventory in this group from 14.7 to 10.6, the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory from 81.6 to 73.1 and the Parkinson's Disease Quality of Life Questionnaire from 35.0 to 24.3. Insights from this cross-sectional study help to inform tailored care interventions to subgroups of people with PD most vulnerable to the impact of COVID-19 on mental health and quality of life.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical outcomes and cost-effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in South Africa

Low- and middle-income countries are implementing COVID-19 vaccination strategies in light of varying vaccine efficacies and costs, supply shortages, and resource constraints. Here, we use a microsimulation model to evaluate clinical outcomes and cost-effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccination program in South Africa. We varied vaccination coverage, pace, acceptance, effectiveness, and cost as well as epidemic dynamics. Providing vaccines to at least 40% of the population and prioritizing vaccine rollout prevented >9 million infections and >73,000 deaths and reduced costs due to fewer hospitalizations. Model results were most sensitive to assumptions about epidemic growth and prevalence of prior immunity to SARS-CoV-2, though the vaccination program still provided high value and decreased both deaths and health care costs across a wide range of assumptions. Vaccination program implementation factors, including prompt procurement, distribution, and rollout, are likely more influential than characteristics of the vaccine itself in maximizing public health benefits and economic efficiency.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Magnitude of low birthweight in malaria endemic settings of Nanoro, rural Burkina Faso: a secondary data analysis

Low birthweight (LBW) is a worldwide problem that particularly affects developing countries. However, limited information is available on its magnitude in rural area of Burkina Faso. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of low birthweight and to identify its associated factors in Nanoro health district. A secondary analysis of data collected during a cross-sectional survey was conducted to assess the prevalence of low birthweight in Nanoro health and demographic surveillance system area (HDSS). Maternal characteristics extracted from antenatal care books or by interview, completed by malaria diagnosis were examined through a multi-level logistic regression to estimate odd-ratios of association with low birthweight. Significance level was set at 5%. Of the 291 neonates examined, the prevalence of low birthweight was 12%. After adjustment for socio-demographic, obstetric and malaria prevention variables, being primigravid (OR"‰="‰8.84, [95% CI: 3.72"“21.01]), or multigravid with history of stillbirth (OR"‰="‰5.03, [95% CI: 1.54"“16.40]), as well as the lack of long-lasting insecticide treated bed net use by the mother the night preceding the admission for delivery (OR"‰="‰2.5, [95% CI: 1.1"“5.9]) were significantly associated with neonate low birthweight. The number of antenatal visits however did notÂ confer any direct benefit on birthweight status within this study area. The prevalence of low birthweight was high in the study area and represents an important public health problem in Burkina Faso. In light of these results, a redefinition of the content of the antenatal care package is needed.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical practices underlie COVID-19 patient respiratory microbiome composition and its interactions with the host

Understanding the pathology of COVID-19 is a global research priority. Early evidence suggests that the respiratory microbiome may be playing a role in disease progression, yet current studies report contradictory results. Here, we examine potential confounders in COVID-19 respiratory microbiome studies by analyzing the upper (n"‰="‰58) and lower (n"‰="‰35) respiratory tract microbiome in well-phenotyped COVID-19 patients and controls combining microbiome sequencing, viral load determination, and immunoprofiling. We find that time in the intensive care unit and type of oxygen support, as well as associated treatments such as antibiotic usage, explain the most variation within the upper respiratory tract microbiome, while SARS-CoV-2 viral load has a reduced impact. Specifically, mechanical ventilation is linked to altered community structure and significant shifts in oral taxa previously associated with COVID-19. Single-cell transcriptomics of the lower respiratory tract of COVID-19 patients identifies specific oral bacteria in physical association with proinflammatory immune cells, which show higher levels of inflammatory markers. Overall, our findings suggest confounders are driving contradictory results in current COVID-19 microbiome studies and careful attention needs to be paid to ICU stay and type of oxygen support, as bacteria favored in these conditions may contribute to the inflammatory phenotypes observed in severe COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genome-wide association study identifies susceptibility loci for acute myeloid leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a hematological malignancy with an undefined heritable risk. Here we perform a meta-analysis of three genome-wide association studies, with replication in a fourth study, incorporating a total of 4018 AML cases and 10488 controls. We identify a genome-wide significant risk locus for AML at 11q13.2 (rs4930561; P"‰="‰2.15"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8; KMT5B). We also identify a genome-wide significant risk locus for the cytogenetically normal AML sub-group (N"‰="‰1287) at 6p21.32 (rs3916765; P"‰="‰1.51"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’10; HLA). Our results inform on AML etiology and identify putative functional genes operating in histone methylation (KMT5B) and immune function (HLA).
CANCER
Nature.com

Multi-omic approach identifies a transcriptional network coupling innate immune response to proliferation in the blood of COVID-19 cancer patients

Clinical outcomes of COVID-19 patients are worsened by the presence of co-morbidities, especially cancer leading to elevated mortality rates. SARS-CoV-2 infection is known to alter immune system homeostasis. Whether cancer patients developing COVID-19 present alterations of immune functions which might contribute to worse outcomes have so far been poorly investigated. We conducted a multi-omic analysis of immunological parameters in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of COVID-19 patients with and without cancer. Healthy donors and SARS-CoV-2-negative cancer patients were also included as controls. At the infection peak, cytokine multiplex analysis of blood samples, cytometry by time of flight (CyTOF) cell population analyses, and Nanostring gene expression using Pancancer array on PBMCs were performed. We found that eight pro-inflammatory factors (IL-6, IL-8, IL-13, IL-1ra, MIP-1a, IP-10) out of 27 analyzed serum cytokines were modulated in COVID-19 patients irrespective of cancer status. Diverse subpopulations of T lymphocytes such as CD8+T, CD4+T central memory, Mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT), natural killer (NK), and Î³Î´ T cells were reduced, while B plasmablasts were expanded in COVID-19 cancer patients. Our findings illustrate a repertoire of aberrant alterations of gene expression in circulating immune cells of COVID-19 cancer patients. A 19-gene expression signature of PBMCs is able to discriminate COVID-19 patients with and without solid cancers. Gene set enrichment analysis highlights an increased gene expression linked to Interferon Î±, Î³, Î±/Î² response and signaling which paired with aberrant cell cycle regulation in cancer patients. Ten out of the 19 genes, validated in a real-world consecutive cohort, were specific of COVID-19 cancer patients independently from different cancer types and stages of the diseases, and useful to stratify patients in a COVID-19 disease severity-manner. We also unveil a transcriptional network involving gene regulators of both inflammation response and proliferation in PBMCs of COVID-19 cancer patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

2020 COVID-19 lockdown and the impacts on air quality with emphasis on urban, suburban and rural zones

Air quality improvements pollution changes due to COVID-19 restrictions have been reported for many urban developments and large metropolitan areas, but the respective impacts at rural and remote zones are less frequently analysed. This study evaluated air pollution changes across all Portugal (68 stations) considering all urban, suburban and rural zones. PM10, PM2.5, NO2, SO2, ozone was analysed in pre-, during, and post-lockdown period (January"“May 2020) and for a comparison also in 2019. NO2 was the most reduced pollutant in 2020, which coincided with decreased traffic. Significant drop (15"“71%) of traffic related NO2 was observed specifically during lockdown period, being 55% for the largest and most populated region in country. PM was affected to a lesser degree (with substantial differences found for largely populated areas (Lisbon region"‰~"‰30%; North region, up to 49%); during lockdown traffic-related PM dropped 10"“70%. PM10 daily limit was exceeded 50% less in 2020, with 80% of exceedances before lockdown period. SO2 decreased by 35%, due to suspended industrial productions, whereas ozone concentrations slightly (though not significantly) increased (83 vs. 80Â ÂµgÂ m"“3).
WORLD
Nature.com

Hsp70-containing extracellular vesicles are capable of activating of adaptive immunity in models of mouse melanoma and colon carcinoma

The release of Hsp70 chaperone from tumor cells is found to trigger the full-scale anti-cancer immune response. Such release and the proper immune reaction can be induced by the delivery of recombinant Hsp70 to a tumor and we sought to explore how the endogenous Hsp70 can be transported to extracellular space leading to the burst of anti-cancer activity. Hsp70 transport mechanisms were studied by analyzing its intracellular tracks with Rab proteins as well as by using specific inhibitors of membrane domains. To study Hsp70 forms released from cells we employed the assay consisting of two affinity chromatography methods. Hsp70 content in culture medium and extracellular vesicles (EVs) was measured with the aid of ELISA. The properties and composition of EVs were assessed using nanoparticle tracking analysis and immunoblotting. The activity of immune cells was studied using an assay of cytotoxic lymphocytes, and for in vivo studies we employed methods of affinity separation of lymphocyte fractions. Analyzing B16 melanoma cells treated with recombinant Hsp70 we found that the chaperone triggered extracellular transport of its endogenous analog in soluble and enclosed in EVs forms; both species efficiently penetrated adjacent cells and this secondary transport was corroborated with the strong increase of Natural Killer (NK) cell toxicity towards melanoma. When B16 and CT-26 colon cancer cells before their injection in animals were treated with Hsp70-enriched EVs, a powerful anti-cancer effect was observed as shown by a two-fold reduction in tumor growth rate and elevation of life span. We found that the immunomodulatory effect was due to the enhancement of the CD8-positive response and anti-tumor cytokine accumulation; supporting this there was no delay in CT-26 tumor growth when Hsp70-enriched EVs were grafted in nude mice. Importantly, pre-treatment of B16 cells with Hsp70-bearing EVs resulted in a decline of arginase-1-positive macrophages, showing no generation of tumor-associated macrophages. In conclusion, Hsp70-containing EVs generated by specifically treated cancer cells give a full-scale and effective pattern of anti-tumor immune responses.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dysbiosis and structural disruption of the respiratory microbiota in COVID-19 patients with severe and fatal outcomes

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused over three million deaths worldwide. Understanding the pathology of the disease and the factors that drive severe and fatal clinical outcomes is of special relevance. Studying the role of the respiratory microbiota in COVID-19 is especially important as the respiratory microbiota is known to interact with the host immune system, contributing to clinical outcomes in chronic and acute respiratory diseases. Here, we characterized the microbiota in the respiratory tract of patients with mild, severe, or fatal COVID-19, and compared it to healthy controls and patients with non-COVID-19-pneumonia. We comparatively studied the microbial composition, diversity, and microbiota structure between the study groups and correlated the results with clinical data. We found differences in the microbial composition for COVID-19 patients, healthy controls, and non-COVID-19 pneumonia controls. In particular, we detected a high number of potentially opportunistic pathogens associated with severe and fatal levels of the disease. Also, we found higher levels of dysbiosis in the respiratory microbiota of patients with COVID-19 compared to the healthy controls. In addition, we detected differences in diversity structure between the microbiota of patients with mild, severe, and fatal COVID-19, as well as the presence of specific bacteria that correlated with clinical variables associated with increased risk of mortality. In summary, our results demonstrate that increased dysbiosis of the respiratory tract microbiota in patients with COVID-19 along with a continuous loss of microbial complexity structure found in mild to fatal COVID-19 cases may potentially alter clinical outcomes in patients. Taken together, our findings identify the respiratory microbiota as a factor potentially associated with the severity of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Refining models of archaic admixture in Eurasia with ArchaicSeeker 2.0

We developed a method, ArchaicSeeker 2.0, to identify introgressed hominin sequences and model multiple-wave admixture. The new method enabled us to discern two waves of introgression from both Denisovan-like and Neanderthal-like hominins in present-day Eurasian populations and an ancient Siberian individual. We estimated that an early Denisovan-like introgression occurred in Eurasia around 118.8"“94.0 thousand years ago (kya). In contrast, we detected only one single episode of Denisovan-like admixture in indigenous peoples eastern to the Wallace-Line. Modeling ancient admixtures suggested an early dispersal of modern humans throughout Asia before the Toba volcanic super-eruption 74"‰kya, predating the initial peopling of Asia as proposed by the traditional Out-of-Africa model. Survived archaic sequences are involved in various phenotypes including immune and body mass (e.g., ZNF169), cardiovascular and lung function (e.g., HHAT), UV response and carbohydrate metabolism (e.g., HYAL1/HYAL2/HYAL3), while "archaic deserts" are enriched with genes associated with skin development and keratinization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The serine proteases dipeptidyl-peptidase 4 and urokinase are key molecules in human and mouse scar formation

Despite recent advances in understanding skin scarring, mechanisms triggering hypertrophic scar formation are still poorly understood. In the present study, we investigate mature human hypertrophic scars and developing scars in mice at single cell resolution. Compared to normal skin, we find significant differences in gene expression in most cell types present in scar tissue. Fibroblasts show the most prominent alterations in gene expression, displaying a distinct fibrotic signature. By comparing genes upregulated in murine fibroblasts during scar development with genes highly expressed in mature human hypertrophic scars, we identify a group of serine proteases, tentatively involved in scar formation. Two of them, dipeptidyl-peptidase 4 (DPP4) and urokinase (PLAU), are further analyzed in functional assays, revealing a role in TGFÎ²1-mediated myofibroblast differentiation and over-production of components of the extracellular matrix in vitro. Topical treatment with inhibitors of DPP4 and PLAU during scar formation in vivo shows anti-fibrotic activity and improvement of scar quality, most prominently after application of the PLAU inhibitor BC-11. In this study, we delineate the genetic landscape of hypertrophic scars and present insights into mechanisms involved in hypertrophic scar formation. Our data suggest the use of serine protease inhibitors for the treatment of skin fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Survival of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia before and after the introduction of chemoimmunotherapy in Germany

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is the most common leukemia of adults in western countries. Therapy is indicated in symptomatic and advanced stages and has changed fundamentally since 2010 when rituximab, an anti-CD20 antibody, has been approved for treatment of CLL. Until then therapy had been based on chemotherapy drugs. This study investigates whether survival in CLL patients improved at the population level after the introduction of combined chemoimmunotherapy. Data from the cancer registry North-Rhine Westphalia was used to calculate relative survival (RS) by applying period analyses. Age-standardized 5-year RS increased from 79% in 1998"“2002 (75% in 2003"“2007) to 81% in the calendar period 2008"“2012 and 88% in 2013"“2016 for men and continuously from 71% in 1998"“2002 to 92% in 2013"“2016 for women. In CLL patients aged 15"“69 years 5-year RS increased from 83% to 90% for men and from 82% to 94% for women after adding an anti-CD20-antibody to chemotherapy while in the older age group of 70"“79-year-old CLL patients an increase by 20 percentage points was observed. These findings show marked improvements in the survival of CLL patients at the population level subsequently to the approval of anti-CD 20 antibodies like rituximab, ofatumumab or obinutuzumab for CLL treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Engineering of Fe-pnictide heterointerfaces by electrostatic principles

Interface-related phenomena have great potential to control the superconducting state in Fe-based superconductors. We propose a comprehensive classification of Fe-pnictide heterointerfaces based on electrostatic principles that allow the prediction of the interface microstructure, in particular, distinguishing between clean heterointerfaces and the formation of interfacial layers. The concept was successfully tested on a novel LnOFeAs/BaFe2As2 (Ln"‰="‰La, Sm) Fe-pnictide heterostructure. With the addition of different cations/anions, it is possible to produce clean interfaces or interfacial layers. The impact of the microstructure on superconductivity in the Fe-pnictide heterostructures is discussed.
CHEMISTRY

