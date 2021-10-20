CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

A three-tiered colloidosomal microreactor for continuous flow catalysis

By Hua Wu
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntegrative colloidosomes with hierarchical structure and advanced function may serve as biomimetic microreactors to carry out catalytic reactions by compartmentalizing biological species within semipermeable membranes. Despite of recent progress in colloidosome design, integration of biological and inorganic components into tiered structures to tackle the remaining challenges of biocatalysis is highly demanded....

www.nature.com

Phys.org

Metal-organic frameworks with covalently bound metal N-heterocyclic carbenes for catalysis

This study is led by Dr. Rong Cao (State Key Laboratory of Structural Chemistry, Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter, Chinese Academy of Sciences) and Dr. Yuan−Biao Huang (State Key Laboratory of Structural Chemistry, Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter, Chinese Academy of Sciences). Metal N−heterocyclic carbenes (M−NHCs) on the pore walls of a porous metal−organic framework (MOF) can be used as active sites for efficient organic catalysis. Traditional approaches that need strong alkaline reagents or insoluble Ag2O are not suitable for the incorporation of NHCs on the backbones of MOFs because such reagents could destroy their frameworks or result in low reactivity. Accordingly, developing new facile strategies toward functional MOFs with covalently bound M−NHCs for catalysis is highly desirable.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Accelerating charge transfer via nonconjugated polyelectrolyte interlayers toward efficient versatile photoredox catalysis

One of the challenges for high-efficiency single-component-based photoredox catalysts is the low charge transfer and extraction due to the high recombination rate. Here, we demonstrate a strategy to precisely control the charge separation and transport efficiency of the catalytic host by introducing electron or hole extraction interlayers to improve the catalytic efficiency. We use simple and easily available non-conjugated polyelectrolytes (NCPs) (i.e., polyethyleneimine, PEI; poly(allylamine hydrochloride), PAH) to form interlayers, wherein such NCPs consist of the nonconjugated backbone with charge transporting functional groups. Taking CdS as examples, it is shown that although PEI and PAH are insulators and therefore do not have the ability to conduct electricity, they can form good electron or hole transport extraction layers due to the higher charge-transfer kinetics of pendant groups along the backbones, thereby greatly improving the charge transfer capability of CdS. Consequently, the resultant PEI-/PAH-functionalized nanocomposites exhibit significantly enhanced and versatile photoredox catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Worldwide prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide plan among people with schizophrenia: a meta-analysis and systematic review of epidemiological surveys

Schizophrenia is a severe psychiatric disorder with high premature mortality rates. This is a meta-analysis and systematic review of the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide plan (SP) among people with schizophrenia. PubMed, Web of Science, Embase, and PsycINFO were systematically searched from their respective inception to October 10, 2020. Data on prevalence of SI and/or SP were synthesized using the random effects model. Twenty-six studies covering 5079 people with schizophrenia were included for meta-analysis. The lifetime and point prevalence of SI were 34.5% (95% CI: 28.2âˆ’40.9%), and 29.9% (95% CI: 24.2âˆ’35.6%), respectively. The lifetime prevalence of SP was 44.3% and the point prevalence of SP ranged between 6.4 and 13%. Subgroup and meta-regression analyses revealed that source of patients, survey countries, and sample size were significantly associated with the point prevalence of SI, while male proportion and quality assessment scores were significantly associated with the lifetime and point prevalence of SI. Survey time and mean age were significantly associated with lifetime prevalence of SI. Both SI and SP are common in people living with schizophrenia, especially in males and inpatients. Routine screening and effective interventions for SI and SP should be implemented in this population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Self-wetting triphase photocatalysis for effective and selective removal of hydrophilic volatile organic compounds in air

Photocatalytic air purification is widely regarded as a promising technology, but it calls for more efficient photocatalytic materials and systems. Here we report a strategy to introduce an in-situ water (self-wetting) layer on WO3 by coating hygroscopic periodic acid (PA) to dramatically enhance the photocatalytic removal of hydrophilic volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in air. In ambient air, water vapor is condensed on WO3 to make a unique tri-phasic (air/water/WO3) system. The in-situ formed water layer selectively concentrates hydrophilic VOCs. PA plays the multiple roles as a water-layer inducer, a surface-complexing ligand enhancing visible light absorption, and a strong electron acceptor. Under visible light, the photogenerated electrons are rapidly scavenged by periodate to produce more "¢OH. PA/WO3 exhibits excellent photocatalytic activity for acetaldehyde degradation with an apparent quantum efficiency of 64.3% at 460"‰nm, which is the highest value ever reported. Other hydrophilic VOCs like formaldehyde that are readily dissolved into the in-situ water layer on WO3 are also rapidly degraded, whereas hydrophobic VOCs remain intact during photocatalysis due to the "water barrier effect". PA/WO3 successfully demonstrated an excellent capacity for degrading hydrophilic VOCs selectively in wide-range concentrations (0.5âˆ’700 ppmv).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Subnanometer high-entropy alloy nanowires enable remarkable hydrogen oxidation catalysis

High-entropy alloys (HEAs) with unique physicochemical properties have attracted tremendous attention in many fields, yet the precise control on dimension and morphology at atomic level remains formidable challenges. Herein, we synthesize unique PtRuNiCoFeMo HEA subnanometer nanowires (SNWs) for alkaline hydrogen oxidation reaction (HOR). The mass and specific activities of HEA SNWs/CÂ reach 6.75"‰A mgPt+Ruâˆ’1 and 8.96"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2, respectively, which are 2.8/2.6, 4.1/2.4, and 19.8/18.7 times higher than those of HEA NPs/C, commercial PtRu/C and Pt/C, respectively. It can even display enhanced resistance to CO poisoning during HOR in the presence of 1000 ppm CO. Density functional theory calculations reveal that the strong interactions between different metal sites in HEA SNWs can greatly regulate the binding strength of proton and hydroxyl, and therefore enhances the HOR activity. This work not only provides a viable synthetic route for the fabrication of Pt-based HEA subnano/nano materials, but also promotes the fundamental researches on catalysis and beyond.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Evaluation of cochlear implant electrode scalar position by 3 Tesla magnet resonance imaging

The estimation of scalar electrode position is a central point of quality control during the cochlear implant procedure. Ionic radiation is a disadvantage of commonly used radiologic estimation of electrode position. Recent developments in the field of cochlear implant magnets, implant receiver magnet position, and MRI sequence usage allow the postoperative evaluation of inner ear changes after cochlear implantation. The aim of the present study was to evaluate the position of lateral wall and modiolar cochlear implant electrodes using 3Â T MRI scanning. In a prospective study, we evaluated 20 patients (10Ã— Med-El Flex 28; 5Ã— HFMS AB and 5Ã— SlimJ AB) with a 3Â T MRI and a T2 2D Drive MS sequence (voxel size: 0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.9Â mm) for the estimation of the intracochlear position of the cochlear implant electrode. In all cases, MRI allowed a determination of the electrode position in relation to the basilar membrane. This observation made the estimation of 19 scala tympani electrode positions and a single case of electrode translocation possible. 3Â T MRI scanning allows the estimation of lateral wall and modiolar electrode intracochlear scalar positions.
GERMANY
Nature.com

Structural basis for high selectivity of a rice silicon channel Lsi1

Silicon (Si), the most abundant mineral element in the earth's crust, is taken up by plant roots in the form of silicic acid through Low silicon rice 1 (Lsi1). Lsi1 belongs to the Nodulin 26-like intrinsic protein subfamily in aquaporin and shows high selectivity for silicic acid. To uncover the structural basis for this high selectivity, here we show the crystal structure of the rice Lsi1 at a resolution of 1.8"‰Ã…. The structure reveals transmembrane helical orientations different from other aquaporins, characterized by a unique, widely opened, and hydrophilic selectivity filter (SF) composed of five residues. Our structural, functional, and theoretical investigations provide a solid structural basis for the Si uptake mechanism in plants, which will contribute to secure and sustainable rice production by manipulating Lsi1 selectivity for different metalloids.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

Recent findings in human samples and animal models support the involvement of inflammation in the development of Parkinson's disease. Nevertheless, it is currently unknown whether microglial activation constitutes a primary event in neurodegeneration. We generated a new mouse model by lentiviral-mediated selective Î±-synuclein (Î±SYN) accumulation in microglial cells. Surprisingly, these mice developed progressive degeneration of dopaminergic (DA) neurons without endogenous Î±SYN aggregation. Transcriptomics and functional assessment revealed that Î±SYN-accumulating microglial cells developed a strong reactive state with phagocytic exhaustion and excessive production of oxidative and proinflammatory molecules. This inflammatory state created a molecular feed-forward vicious cycle between microglia and IFNÎ³-secreting immune cells infiltrating the brain parenchyma. Pharmacological inhibition of oxidative and nitrosative molecule production was sufficient to attenuate neurodegeneration. These results suggest that Î±SYN accumulation in microglia induces selective DA neuronal degeneration by promoting phagocytic exhaustion, an excessively toxic environment and the selective recruitment of peripheral immune cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Light-driven oxygen evolution from water oxidation with immobilised TiO engineered for high performance

Calcination treatments in the range of 500"“900Â Â°C of TiO2 synthesised by the sol"“gel resulted in materials with variable physicochemical (i.e., optical, specific surface area, crystallite size and crystalline phase) and morphological properties. The photocatalytic performance of the prepared materials was evaluated in the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) following UV-LED irradiation of aqueous solutions containing iron ions as sacrificial electron acceptors. The highest activity for water oxidation was obtained with the photocatalyst thermally treated at 700Â Â°C (TiO2-700). Photocatalysts with larger anatase to rutile ratio of the crystalline phases and higher surface density of oxygen vacancies (defects) displayed the best performance in OER. The oxygen defects at the photocatalyst surface have proven to be responsible for the enhanced photoactivity, acting as important active adsorption sites for water oxidation. Seeking technological application, water oxidation was accomplished by immobilising the photocatalyst with the highest OER rate measured under the established batch conditions (TiO2-700). Experiments operating under continuous mode revealed a remarkable efficiency for oxygen production, exceeding 12% of the apparent quantum efficiency (AQE) at 384Â nm (UV-LED system) compared to the batch operation mode.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The membrane associated accessory protein is an adeno-associated viral egress factor

Adeno-associated viruses (AAV) rely on helper viruses to transition from latency to lytic infection. Some AAV serotypes are secreted in a pre-lytic manner as free or extracellular vesicle (EV)-associated particles, although mechanisms underlying such are unknown. Here, we discover that the membrane-associated accessory protein (MAAP), expressed from a frameshifted open reading frame in the AAV cap gene, is a novel viral egress factor. MAAP contains a highly conserved, cationic amphipathic domain critical for AAV secretion. Wild type or recombinant AAV with a mutated MAAP start site (MAAPÎ”) show markedly attenuated secretion and correspondingly, increased intracellular retention. Trans-complementation with MAAP restored secretion of multiple AAV/MAAPÎ” serotypes. Further, multiple processing and analytical methods corroborate that one plausible mechanism by which MAAP promotes viral egress is through AAV/EV association. In addition to characterizing a novel viral egress factor, we highlight a prospective engineering platform to modulate secretion of AAV vectors or other EV-associated cargo.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Normal & reversed spin mobility in a diradical by electron-vibration coupling

Ï€âˆ’conjugated radicals have great promise for use in organic spintronics, however, the mechanisms of spin relaxation and mobility related to radical structural flexibility remain unexplored. Here, we describe a dumbbell shape azobenzene diradical and correlate its solid-state flexibility with spin relaxation and mobility. We employ a combination of X-ray diffraction and Raman spectroscopy to determine the molecular changes with temperature. Heating leads to: i) a modulation of the spin distribution; and ii) a "normal" quinoidal â†’ aromatic transformation at low temperatures driven by the intramolecular rotational vibrations of the azobenzene core and a "reversed" aromatic â†’ quinoidal change at high temperatures activated by an azobenzene bicycle pedal motion amplified by anisotropic intermolecular interactions. Thermal excitation of these vibrational states modulates the diradical electronic and spin structures featuring vibronic coupling mechanisms that might be relevant for future design of high spin organic molecules with tunable magnetic properties for solid state spintronics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Prediction of thermoelectric performance for layered IV-V-VI semiconductors by high-throughput ab initio calculations and machine learning

Layered IV-V-VI semiconductors have immense potential for thermoelectric (TE) applications due to their intrinsically ultralow lattice thermal conductivity. However, it is extremely difficult to assess their TE performance via experimental trial-and-error methods. Here, we present a machine-learning-based approach to accelerate the discovery of promising thermoelectric candidates in this chalcogenide family. Based on a dataset generated from high-throughput ab initio calculations, we develop two highly accurate-and-efficient neural network models to predict the maximum ZT (ZTmax) and corresponding doping type, respectively. The top candidate, n-type Pb2Sb2S5, is successfully identified, with the ZTmax over 1.0 at 650"‰K, owing to its ultralow thermal conductivity and decent power factor. Besides, we find that n-type Te-based compounds exhibit a combination of high Seebeck coefficient and electrical conductivity, thereby leading to better TE performance under electron doping than hole doping. Whereas p-type TE performance of Se-based semiconductors is superior to n-type, resulting from large Seebeck coefficient induced by high density-of-states near valence band edges.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Auto-qPCR; a python-based web app for automated and reproducible analysis of qPCR data

Quantifying changes in DNA and RNA levels is essential in numerous molecular biology protocols. Quantitative real time PCR (qPCR) techniques have evolved to become commonplace, however, data analysis includes many time-consuming and cumbersome steps, which can lead to mistakes and misinterpretation of data. To address these bottlenecks, we have developed an open-source Python software to automate processing of result spreadsheets from qPCR machines, employing calculations usually performed manually. Auto-qPCR is a tool that saves time when computing qPCR data, helping to ensure reproducibility of qPCR experiment analyses. Our web-based app (https://auto-q-pcr.com/) is easy to use and does not require programming knowledge or software installation. Using Auto-qPCR, we provide examples of data treatment, display and statistical analyses for four different data processing modes within one program: (1) DNA quantification to identify genomic deletion or duplication events; (2) assessment of gene expression levels using an absolute model, and relative quantification (3) with or (4) without a reference sample. Our open access Auto-qPCR software saves the time of manual data analysis and provides a more systematic workflow, minimizing the risk of errors. Our program constitutes a new tool that can be incorporated into bioinformatic and molecular biology pipelines in clinical and research labs.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Pupil responses associated with the perception of gravitational vertical under directional optic flows

This study assessed the pupil responses in the sensory integration of various directional optic flows during the perception of gravitational vertical. A total of 30 healthy participants were enrolled with normal responses to conventional subjective visual vertical (SVV) which was determined by measuring the difference (error angles) between the luminous line adjusted by the participants and the true vertical. SVV was performed under various types of rotational (5Â°/s, 10Â°/s, and 50Â°/s) and straight (5Â°/s and 10Â°/s) optic flows presented via a head-mounted display. Error angles (Â°) of the SVV and changes in pupil diameters (mm) were measured to evaluate the changes in the visually assessed subjective verticality and related cognitive demands. Significantly larger error angles were measured under rotational optic flows than under straight flows (p"‰<"‰0.001). The error angles also significantly increased as the velocity of the rotational optic flow increased. The pupil diameter increased after starting the test, demonstrating the largest diameter during the final fine-tuning around the vertical. Significantly larger pupil changes were identified under rotational flows than in straight flows. Pupil changes were significantly correlated with error angles and the visual analog scale representing subjective difficulties during each test. These results suggest increased pupil changes for integrating more challenging visual sensory inputs in the process of gravity perception.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Giant charge-to-spin conversion in ferromagnet via spin-orbit coupling

Converting charge current into spin current via the spin Hall effect enables efficient manipulation of magnetization by electrical current. However, its geometrical restriction is a serious obstacle to device applications because it prevents switching of perpendicular magnetization in the absence of an external field. To resolve this issue, ferromagnetic materials have attracted attentions because their time reversal asymmetry induces magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion that removes this restriction. Here, we achieved a large enhancement of magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion by clarifying its mechanism. Through layer thickness dependence of the conversion efficiency, we revealed a coexistence of interfacial and bulk contributions to the magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion. Moreover, the interfacial contribution to charge-to-spin conversion is found to be dominant and can be controlled via interfacial band engineering. The efficiency of charge-to-spin conversion in ferromagnet was found to be an order larger than that of other materials with reduced symmetry.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The importance of electrode interfaces and interphases for rechargeable metal batteries

Rechargeable metal batteries are one of the most investigated electrochemical energy storage system at academic and industrial level because of their possibility to store higher energy compared to their counterparts employing carbonÂ as an anodeÂ material. However, to produce reliable and durable metal batteries, it is of paramount importance to understand and circumvent (or ultimately overcome) the issues associated with the chemically reactive, ionically blocking and mechanically unstable interfaces and interphases of the metal electrode. Here, recent progress and the future perspectiveÂ of this field are discussedÂ from a physicochemical perspective while, at the same time, fundamentally relevantÂ questionsÂ are raised.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Design of functionalised circular tandem repeat proteins with longer repeat topologies and enhanced subunit contact surfaces

Circular tandem repeat proteins ('cTRPs') are de novo designed protein scaffolds (in this and prior studies, based on antiparallel two-helix bundles) that contain repeated protein sequences and structural motifs and form closed circular structures. They can display significant stability and solubility, a wide range of sizes, and are useful as protein display particles for biotechnology applications. However, cTRPs also demonstrate inefficient self-assembly from smaller subunits. In this study, we describe a new generation of cTRPs, with longer repeats and increased interaction surfaces, which enhanced the self-assembly of two significantly different sizes of homotrimeric constructs. Finally, we demonstrated functionalization of these constructs with (1) a hexameric array of peptide-binding SH2 domains, and (2) a trimeric array of anti-SARS CoV-2 VHH domains. The latter proved capable of sub-nanomolar binding affinities towards the viral receptor binding domain and potent viral neutralization function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

3D bioprinted silk fibroin hydrogels for tissue engineering

The development of biocompatible and precisely printable bioink addresses the growing demand for three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting applications in the field of tissue engineering. We developed a methacrylated photocurable silk fibroin (SF) bioink for digital light processing 3D bioprinting to generate structures with high mechanical stability and biocompatibility for tissue engineering applications. Procedure 1 describes the synthesis of photocurable methacrylated SF bioink, which takes 2 weeks to complete. Digital light processing is used to fabricate 3D hydrogels using the bioink (1.5 h), which are characterized in terms of methacrylation, printability, mechanical and rheological properties, and biocompatibility. The physicochemical properties of the bioink can be modulated by varying photopolymerization conditions such as the degree of methacrylation, light intensity, and concentration of the photoinitiator and bioink. The versatile bioink can be used broadly in a range of applications, including nerve tissue engineering through co-polymerization of the bioink with graphene oxide, and for wound healing as a sealant. Procedure 2 outlines how to apply 3D-printed SF hydrogels embedded with chondrocytes and turbinate-derived mesenchymal stem cells in one specific in vivo application, trachea tissue engineering, which takes 2"“9 weeks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Computing secure key rates for quantum cryptography with untrusted devices

Device-independent quantum key distribution (DIQKD) provides the strongest form of secure key exchange, using only the input"“output statistics of the devices to achieve information-theoretic security. Although the basic security principles of DIQKD are now well understood, it remains a technical challenge to derive reliable and robust security bounds for advanced DIQKD protocols that go beyond the previous results based on violations of the CHSH inequality. In this work, we present a framework based on semidefinite programming that gives reliable lower bounds on the asymptotic secret key rate of any QKD protocol using untrusted devices. In particular, our method can in principle be utilized to find achievable secret key rates for any DIQKD protocol, based on the full input"“output probability distribution or any choice of Bell inequality. Our method also extends to other DI cryptographic tasks.
COMPUTERS

Community Policy