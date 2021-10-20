CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diffusive skin effect and topological heat funneling

By Pei-Chao Cao
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-Hermitian wave system has attracted intense attentions in the past decade since it reveals interesting physics and generates various counterintuitive effects. However, in the diffusive system that is inherently non-Hermitian with natural dissipation, the robust control of heat flow is hitherto still a challenge. Here we introduce the skin effect into...

