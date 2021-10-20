Transparent, self-cleaning, scratch resistance and environment friendly coatings for glass substrate and their potential applications in outdoor and automobile industry

Periprocedural antithrombotic management with glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors (GPI) for intracranial artery stenting is still controversial. We sought to assess the safety and efficacy of prophylactic tirofiban infusion for acute intracranial intraprocedural stent thrombosis in routine clinical practice. From January 2013 to December 2019, consecutive patients treated with endovascular stenting for symptomatic intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis (ICAS) were identified and dichotomized by whether tirofiban was used. The efficacy and safety outcomes were compared by propensity score matching. A total of 160 consecutive patients in the tirofiban group and 177 patients in the non-tirofiban group were enrolled. Propensity score matching analysis selected 236 matched patients. One acute intraprocedural stent thrombosis (AIST) occurred in patients receiving prophylactic tirofiban, while 8 in the non-tirofiban group. The incidence of AIST in the tirofiban group was significantly lower than that in the non-tirofiban group (0.8% vs 6.8%, P"‰="‰0.039). The periprocedural ischemic events (8.5% vs 5.1%, P"‰="‰0.424), periprocedural intracranial hemorrhage (4.2% vs 0.8%, P"‰="‰0.219) and 30-day total mortality (3.4% vs 0%, P"‰="‰0.125) were not statistically different between the two groups. Compared with conventional stenting angioplasty without tirofiban, tirofiban prophylactic infusion can lower the incidence of AIST, without increasing the risk of periprocedural intracranial hemorrhage and 30-day total mortality. However, there is no superiority in reducing periprocedural ischemic events. The current study adds more important insights to the available clinical evidence on the use of tirofiban during stenting of ICAS.

