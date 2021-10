Registration is open for golfers who wish to participate in the Fight Hunger Build Hope Golf Tournament set for Monday, Nov. 1. The tournament benefits the North Gwinnett Co-op food programs and will be held at Bear’s Best Atlanta, 5342 Aldeburgh Drive in Suwanee. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Registration and breakfast will be held prior and begin at 8 a.m. The tournament will conclude with a barbecue lunch and awards celebration starting at 1 p.m.

