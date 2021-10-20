CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

FBI offering additional $20K reward for information on Elmont acid attack

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

The FBI is now offering an additional $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an acid attack in Nassau County.

As News 12 reported , a Hofstra University student was walking up her driveway when the incident occurred.

Police say a stranger ran up to Nafiah Ikram and threw a cup of acid in her face on March 17.

Ikram says her skin is expected to heal, but is unsure if her vision will ever be fully restored along with other issues.

“I’m still having the eating difficulties the way I was before, which is the most unfortunate part I have to say because that directly affects my healing process and it makes me very depressed when I can’t eat,” Ikram says.

Police say they are looking for a red Nissan Altima between the years 2013 and 2015.

Ikram says the stepped-up efforts by the FBI give her optimism that she will get the justice she deserves.

“I’m just hoping they get the right person off the street for other people’s safety in the matter because I don’t know I this was just me that was targeted or they’ve done this in the past to other people,” Ikram says.

The reward for information leading to an arrest now stands at $40,000.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Floyd Johnson
5d ago

I am so sorry that happened to you. the world is fast becoming an evil and demonic place nevertheless God bless you

Elle Del Valle
6d ago

Keep the faith, Niafiah. Your physical and mental scars will heal in time. Try to think long & hard who you may have had a conflict with (even a small tiff) before your assault at school, at work, in the neighborhood, etc - share that list with law enforcement as it may reveal clues. The FBI needs this type of info to profile the assailant, capture him or them and provide the justice you seek and deserve.

Alan Kronjak
6d ago

wow this breaks my heart to see this who ever did this you have a lot of hate in you I hope they catch you

