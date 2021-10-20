FBI offering additional $20K reward for information on Elmont acid attack

The FBI is now offering an additional $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an acid attack in Nassau County.

As News 12 reported , a Hofstra University student was walking up her driveway when the incident occurred.

Police say a stranger ran up to Nafiah Ikram and threw a cup of acid in her face on March 17.

Ikram says her skin is expected to heal, but is unsure if her vision will ever be fully restored along with other issues.

“I’m still having the eating difficulties the way I was before, which is the most unfortunate part I have to say because that directly affects my healing process and it makes me very depressed when I can’t eat,” Ikram says.

Police say they are looking for a red Nissan Altima between the years 2013 and 2015.

Ikram says the stepped-up efforts by the FBI give her optimism that she will get the justice she deserves.

“I’m just hoping they get the right person off the street for other people’s safety in the matter because I don’t know I this was just me that was targeted or they’ve done this in the past to other people,” Ikram says.

The reward for information leading to an arrest now stands at $40,000.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.