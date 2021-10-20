CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Final service at Andrew Church

 9 days ago

Andrew First Presbyterian Church, 207 West Emmett Street, will close permanently on December...

discovercathedralcity.com

New Services for the Homeless Available at Calvary Christian Church

On Monday, Mayor Raymond Gregory and Councilmembers Mark Carnevale and Rita Lamb joined Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (CVRM) to unveil a new mobile shower trailer facility for the homeless that will be utilized throughout the Coachella Valley and on Mondays at Calvary Christian Church, 68550 Dinah Shore Drive in Cathedral City. A Community Development Block Grant was secured to pay for the new mobile shower trailer.
taylorvilledailynews.com

Pastor Bill Kerns Preaches Final Sermon at Davis Memorial Christian Church

Pastor Bill Kerns praying during his final service Sunday at Davis Memorial Christian Church in Taylorville. Pastor Bill Kerns preached his final sermon Sunday during the weekly service at Davis Memorial Christian Church in Taylorville. Kerns and his wife Barb are leaving after 9 1/2 years, for a church call in suburban Kansas City, Kansas.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Mercury

Pottstown-area churches schedule services, special events

POTTSTOWN — Join First Presbyterian Church of Pottstown, 750 N. Evans St., on Sunday, Oct. 17, for Sunday School at 9:15 am and worship at 10:30 am. Sign up on the First Presbyterian Church of Pottstown website or by calling the church office at (610) 326-0620. Join us as we welcome back Rita Leinheiser for “Living A Purposeful Life” from 2:00-3:30 pm in the Community Room. Be sure to sign up on the church website if you plan on attending.
POTTSTOWN, PA
lifewayresearch.com

Online Services Expanded Reach of Churches During Pandemic

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, online worship services were a novel concept for many churches. In the almost two years since, however, churches have adapted and reached new people with the adoption of digital streaming. According to a new study from Nashville-based Lifeway Research, 45% of Americans say they have...
Salisbury Post

Faith news: Bethel Baptist Church deacon ordination service at noon today

MOCKSVILLE — New Bethel Baptist Church will hold a deacon ordination at noon today for Brother James “J.B.” Gregory. The Rev. Gary Milton of Boxwood Baptist Church in Mocksville will be the guest speaker. Rev. John R. Bankhead Jr. is pastor of the church at 3727 Hwy 601 S. Call...
Daily Herald

Arlington Heights church to host 'Service of Baptism'

Baptism is often considered a ritual where either babies in white gowns are sprinkled with water or adults are dunked into a large tub or body of water. If you are interested in learning more about baptism, being baptized or having a family member baptized, you are encouraged to come to Living Christ Lutheran Church, 625 E. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
westmetronews.net

Dr. Charles Jackson honored for 50 years of service by his church and dignitaries

The list was long of those who came out to honor Charles Jackson, Oct. 17, on the anniversary of his 50th year as pastor of Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia. “It is with a heart filled with praise and spirit overflowing and with thanksgiving that I say thank you,” Jackson said of the observance. He said he appreciated the “kind expressions of love and support.”
nonpareilonline.com

Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Sunday, Sept. 26, Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship begins at 10:15a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 10:35-45. Saint John Lutheran Church. Saint John Lutheran...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KWCH.com

Church holds service to honor healthcare workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday, an annual service was held to celebrate those in the medical field at the Chapel of the Sorrowful Mother. Many healthcare workers have spent the last year and half facing the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, it’s has been faith that’s been helping them get through the worst. During Sunday’s service, the Chapel of the Sorrowful Mother, located in the heart of Ascension Via Christi St. Francis’s campus, showed appreciation to those who do this selfless work.
WICHITA, KS
kingstonthisweek.com

St. Columban Church in Cornwall finally gets its cross back

After having been bare for the past two years, the steeple of St. Columban Church finally has its cross back. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. It isn’t the original cross first erected when the church was built. That’s because water, which had...
mageenews.com

Homecoming Services @ New Hope Baptist Church

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. New Hope Baptist church will have their 140 Homecoming Celebration on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided...
RELIGION
Gainesville.com

Churches

Editor’s Note: The Guardian no longer accepts fliers as information for events that appear under “Churches.” The information must be typed out and sent via email to guardian@gainesville.com by noon Fridays for publication the following Thursday. Make sure all pertinent information is included, such as what kind of event, date, time, location, speakers, theme and cost, if any, and whom to contact for more information. Guardian@gainesville.com is also the email address for sending coverage requests. Sometimes due to space constraints all church announcements don’t make the print version of The Guardian, but they can be viewed online at www.gainesvilleguardian.com. For more information, call 352-337-0376.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Shelby Star

Local church to hold First Responder Appreciation Service

James Wedgeworth is a man of faith who knows nothing is too big for God to handle. The pastor at Pisgah Baptist Church in Casar has relied heavily on his confidence in the Bible throughout the pandemic. He preaches that message convincingly, especially to the first responders that are members...
Aspen Daily News

Music keeps Sunday services energized at churches and chapels across valley

If you’ve ever set foot into your local church or temple on a holy day, whether you frequently practice religion or not, you’ve probably looked around and noticed the peaceful sensation of a crowd of neighbors listening to a choir. The music might be deep and sorrowful, reminiscent of a band of angels, or it might be bright and joyful, accompanied by dozens of clapping hands.
ASPEN, CO

