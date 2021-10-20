CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota United FC vs Philadelphia Union

 9 days ago

The Minnesota United FC vs Philadelphia Union at Allianz...

dallassun.com

Minnesota United in dire need of points vs last-place Austin FC

Minnesota United will look for crucial points and a win in the season series when they travel to the Capitol of Texas for the first time to square off against Austin FC on Saturday evening in a key Western Conference match. Minnesota (10-10-8, 38 points) begins the weekend above the...
chatsports.com

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United: Match Preview

The taste of Atlanta United’s 2-1 defeat to CF Montreal has lingered in the mouth of the Five Stripes. But with the two-week-long international break coming to a close at long last, Gonzalo Pineda’s side has an opportunity to rewrite its Canadian story. Atlanta kickstarts the final stretch of the season with a visit to Toronto FC, the first of six remaining games before the postseason.
Minnesota State
ABC4

Real Salt Lake stages dramatic comeback to beat FC Dallas, 2-1

FRISCO, Tex. (ABC4 Sports) – In the span of about ten minutes, Real Salt Lake went from a devastating loss that would have severely damaged its playoff hopes, to a thrilling comeback victory that may have saved them. Justin Meram, a substitute in the 75th minute, assisted on goals by Damir Kreilach in the 80th […]
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Arango leads Los Angeles FC against Minnesota United FC after 3-goal game

Los Angeles FC (11-12-7) vs. Minnesota United FC (12-10-8) Minnesota United FC +148, Los Angeles FC +148, Draw +253BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Arango leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Minnesota United FC following a three-goal outing against FC Dallas. Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall a season ago while...
E Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 31, Minnesota United vs. LAFC

After a gritty and hard-fought comeback win mid-week, Minnesota United go again tonight against LAFC in what feels like another must-win game. As most of the league is playing twice-a-week, the standings are getting even tighter and the West is returning to a top-three and a middling-rest who are fighting, on any given night, to stay in the playoffs or jump up to fourth and a home playoff game. After a blistering late season run the Portland Timbers have stumbled and are catchable in fourth with 46 points, followed by the LA Galaxy (45), Minnesota (44), the Vancouver Whitecaps (43), on their own awe-inspiring run and hosting the Loons next week, Real Salt Lake (42), and LAFC, who, with 40 points, are barely holding on to their playoff hopes. Adrian Heath did the math after practice on Friday: “If we win the game this weekend we go seven points clear of LAFC with three to go. So, it could be a big swing either way. They will be aware of that, they’ll know they only go a point behind us if they get a result tomorrow evening. All to play for, we are looking forward to it.”
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Vancouver takes on Minnesota United FC, looks for 4th straight home win

Minnesota United FC (12-10-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (11-9-11, seventh in the Western Conference) Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +136, Minnesota United FC +182, Draw +250; over/under is 1.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Minnesota United FC trying to...
vavel.com

Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch MLS Match

Stay tuned for live coverage of Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union. In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union live in MLS Week 33, as well as the latest information from BMO Field. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
sportstalkline.com

Whitecaps Vs Minnesota United FC Hold On For A 2-1 Victory At BC Place

Whitecaps vs Minnesota United FC would hold on for a 2-1 win. A lucky own goal in the first half would give Vancouver the lead. Brian White would score his 12th goal of the season in the second half. After a late push from the Loons to get one back the Whitecaps would move once again into a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
