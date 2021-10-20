Welcome back to the weekend my fellow Durangatangs. As we approach the end of October and the chill of Colorado winter is right around the corner, we have to pack in as much fun as possible before the first snowflake sticks to the ground. This year has been crazy with too many events happening to keep track of-- but it’s also been the time to celebrate our mountain town of Durango going back to normalcy. So, cheers to the weekend, bundle up, grab the whole family and check out the best events of the weekend, as promised! Be sure to post and tag us on Facebook and Instagram while participating in the fun! #dodurango.

7 DAYS AGO