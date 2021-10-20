VumaTV launches globally with Red Bee

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced 40 original channels will be available for the official launch of AVoD platform Pluto TV in Italy on October 28th. Italian viewers will have access to a wide range of exclusive channels featuring international and Italian titles, including: Movie channels Pluto TV Romantic Films, Pluto TV Cinema Italiano and Pluto TV Film Action; entertainment-focused Pluto TV Crime and Young and Fabulous; series-led channels like Pluto TV Series, The McLeod Sisters and Teen Series; comedy channels such as Scherzi e Risati, Pluto TV Film Comedy and FailArmy; kids and family collections like Super! Heroes and Super! SpongeBob; and thematic channels like 16 & Pregnant. The list also includes a selection of pop-up and seasonal channels, temporary channels dedicated to specific shows, moments, or special reviews. Among them, there will be Super is Coming! Xmas, a virtual space entirely inspired by the most anticipated festivities of the year.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO