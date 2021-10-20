CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Google Pixel 6 and 6 pro deals: Pre-order the new smartphones now

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
 7 days ago

Google has officially announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro, two high-end Android devices designed to compete with the very best smartphones from rivals Apple and Samsung. Pre-orders are available to buy now, and the phones launch on 28 October.

The Pixel 6 is based around the Android 12 operating system and Google’s new Tensor chip. This bakes the company’s proprietary machine learning tech into the phone’s hardware to power image processing, speech recognition and artificial intelligence features, and all without needing a connection to Google’s servers.

Both phones also offer a significant camera upgrade over previous Pixel handsets – which already had top-tier photography credentials – and pack much larger sensor capable of drawing in more light.

Most surprising is the price. Google is aggressively undercutting the iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 . SIM-free, the Pixel 6 costs £599 and the more premium Pixel 6 pro costs £849. That’s hundreds of pounds cheaper than the nearest rival phones. Google also guarantees software and security updates for five years.

Wondering where you can pre-order the Pixel 6 today? We’ve compiled a list of the best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro SIM-only deals and contracts right now, which we’ll update as new offers come in.

Read more:

Keep in mind that no matter how or where you buy one, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro come with an offer to claim a free pair of Bose NC 700s worth £349. These highly rated cans claimed the top spot in our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones .

The best Pixel 6 deals

Currys – Pixel 6 (128GB) SIM-free for £599, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones.

Carphone Warehouse – Pixel 6 (128GB) SIM-free for £599, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones.

Argos – Pixel 6 (128GB) SIM-free for £599, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones.

Google Store – Pixel 6 (128GB) SIM-free for £599, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. Or £24.96 per month for 24 months.

O2 – Pixel 6 (128GB) with unlimited data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £20 upfront, then £45 per month for 36 months.

Three – Pixel 6 (128GB) with unlimited data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £29 upfront, then £27 per month for 6 months, then £54 per month for 18 months.

ID Mobile – Pixel 6 (128GB) with 20GB data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £49.99 upfront, then £29.99 per month for 24 months.

EE – Pixel 6 (128GB) with 10GB data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £30 upfront, then £47 per month for 24 months.

Vodafone – Pixel 6 (128GB) with 2GB data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £9 upfront, then £30 per month for 36 months.

The best Pixel 6 pro deals

Currys – Pixel 6 pro (128GB, stormy black), £849, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones.

Carphone Warehouse – Pixel 6 pro (128GB) SIM-free for £849, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones.

Google Store – Pixel 6 pro (128GB) SIM-free for £849, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. Or £35.38 per month for 24 months.

O2 – Pixel 6 pro (128GB) with unlimited data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £30 upfront, then £51.75 per month for 36 months.

ID Mobile – Pixel 6 pro (128GB) with 20GB data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £49.99 upfront, then £39.99 per month for 24 months.

EE – Pixel 6 pro (128GB) with 10GB data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £50 upfront, then £59 per month for 24 months.

Vodafone – Pixel 6 pro (128GB) with 2GB data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £29 upfront, then £38 per month for 36 months.

Google Pixel 6 features

The Tensor processor

The headline feature on the Pixel 6 is its system-on-a-chip Tensor processor, which uses AI and machine learning to improve photography, adjust video settings while filming, instantly process speech and language, and power the Google Assistant more efficiently.

The camera

The Pixel 6 will come with a higher-resolution 50MP main lens – which beats the iPhone 13 pro max on paper – and an ultra-wide lens which is capable of taking in 150 per cent more light, for improved night photography. The Pixel 6 pro also has a telephoto lens capable of 4x optical zoom and a 20x digital zoom, powered by the Tensor processor.

Photo editing

There are more options for editing photographs on the Pixel 6, including “magic eraser”, which can delete photobombers and other unwanted faces from your pictures, and “face unblur”, which uses the Tensor processor’s machine-learning capabilities to sharpen faces.

When can you pre-order the Google Pixel 6 in the UK?

You can pre-order the Pixel 6 from today, ahead of the phone’s launch date on 28 October. Google officially announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro at a live-streamed event on 19 October, opening up pre-orders as the event came to a close.

How long does it take to get the Google Pixel after pre-order?

Typically, the time between pre-ordering a Google phone and it arriving is one to two weeks.

Although Google is on track to ship devices in time for the 28 October launch date, some customers in certain parts of the world are reporting delays to delivery. The ongoing global chip shortage – which prompted Apple to slash production targets of the iPhone 13 – might also affect Google and cause unexpected delays.

How much does the Google Pixel 6 cost?

  • 128GB Pixel 6: £599
  • 128GB Pixel 6 pro: £849
  • 256GB Pixel 6 pro: £959

Community Policy