Astronomy

Nasa reveals the future of space travel in incredible sci-fi video

By Adam Smith
 7 days ago

Nasa has shared its vision for human space exploration in the future in a new sci-fi video.

The minute-long ‘Visions of the Future’ short shows holiday destinations booked through the Exoplanet Travel Bureau, such as the Moon , and Mars .

Venus has a futuristic observation deck – looking like an ice cream cone with a large glass come over it – while Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons , is orbited by a metal bubble with a family inside gazing at the ringed planet.

Another astronaut kayaks on one of Saturn’s other moons, Titan, and yet another skydives into the exoplanet HD 40307 g , which was discovered to be a potential ‘super-Earth’ that could have a life-supporting climate and even water.

The video was inspired by a series of travel posters created by Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Lab, with the agency sharing a series of behind-the-scenes shots showing the before-and-after of green screen technology.

Human exploration of other planets has seemingly become a closer reality with the development of private space travel, although many have criticised the billionaires responsible for failing to help those struggling on Earth or tackle climate change.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that he plans to send the first craft to Mars by 2022, with humans following in the next four to six years .

“I’d say six years from now, highly confident [that humans will travel to Mars]. If we get lucky, maybe four years, and then we’re going to try and send an uncrewed vehicle there in two years,” he said in December 2020.

“I’m mostly concerned with developing the technology that can enable a lot of people to go to Mars and make life multi-planetary, have a base on the moon, a city on Mars, and I think it’s important that we strive to have a self-sustaining city on Mars as soon as possible.”

The billionaire believes that terraforming - blasting the planet with nuclear weapons at its poles to cause the ice caps to melt and induce accelerated warming – will be a key component to live on other planets.

“Life in glass domes at first. Eventually, terraformed to support life, like Earth,” he said.

However, the path to another world will not be easy. "A bunch of people will probably die in the beginning", he said candidly in an interview in April 2021. Even if humans do get to Mars the battle between these corporations and Earth governments to develop Martian laws will be intense , and unlikely to be resolved quickly.

LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ScienceAlert

NASA Says We Need to Talk About What Happens When We Find Life Beyond Earth

Even though we have not found any evidence of extraterrestrial life so far, that's not to say we shouldn't be prepared for the day when that could change. After all, many scientists think that alien life is a distinct possibility – if not an outright probability. While we are yet to turn up a whisper of hard evidence to support the hypothetical existence of life beyond Earth, we are nonetheless always looking for it. If or when we ever do find that evidence, though – or even just begin to piece together the first, incremental traces of it – we need to...
The Independent

Nasa finds first possible planet outside our galaxy

A Nasa telescope might have found the first ever planet outside of our own Milky Way galaxy.If confirmed, the world would be thousands of times further away than the many exoplanets we have found in our own galaxy so far.Scientists were able to do so using Nasa’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, using techniques that could allow for the search for other worlds to dramatically increase the amount of space it is able to scan.Until now, every exoplanet or possible exoplanet that has been found has been in our own Milky Way. That means almost all of them are less than...
Interesting Engineering

A ‘Giant Space Volcano’ Constantly Erupts as It Orbits Our Sun

Astronomers observed an object flying at approximately 26,000 mph (41,836 km/h) through our Solar System that stretches the definition of the word comet. As astronomer Tony Phillips points out in an article for Spaceweather.com, "giant space volcano" might be the best way to describe the soaring rock, which is repeatedly erupting and spewing 'cryomagma' into space.
Space.com

NASA's DART spacecraft, humanity's first asteroid defense mission, less than one month from launch

NASA is less than one month away from launching humanity's first-ever asteroid-deflecting mission, known as DART, short for "Double Asteroid Redirection Test." DART is a spacecraft that will launch in late November with the purpose of deflecting an asteroid. The craft will hit an asteroid head-on in an attempt to move it onto a slightly different path. While the asteroid target does not pose a risk of impacting Earth, this will be an important, first-of-its-kind test of this kind of technology.
Ars Technica

Promising-looking SETI signal turns out to be of human origin

Modern human society has been making it ever more challenging for astronomers to get their job done. While we've designated radio-quiet areas and dark skies initiatives, tensions have been heightened recently by the launch of broadband-Internet satellites, which are present in rapidly growing numbers. Recent weeks have seen the reasons...
Phys.org

Making Martian rocket biofuel on Mars

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed a concept that would make Martian rocket fuel, on Mars, that could be used to launch future astronauts back to Earth. The bioproduction process would use three resources native to the red planet: carbon dioxide, sunlight, and frozen water. It would...
Newswise

NASA’s Webb Will Join Forces with the Event Horizon Telescope to Reveal the Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole

Newswise — On isolated mountaintops across the planet, scientists await word that tonight is the night: The complex coordination between dozens of telescopes on the ground and in space is complete, the weather is clear, tech issues have been addressed—the metaphorical stars are aligned. It is time to look at the supermassive black hole at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy.
IBTimes

NASA Sending Four Astronauts To ISS On Sunday

NASA is teaming up with SpaceX once more to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday, including three first-timers. The crew of mission "Crew-3" will spend six months on the orbital outpost, conducting research in areas including material sciences, health, and botany, to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth.
Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
scitechdaily.com

The Greatest Origin Story of All: NASA Webb Space Telescope – 29 Days on the Edge [Video]

The greatest origin story of all unfolds with the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb’s launch is a pivotal moment that exemplifies the dedication, innovation, and ambition behind NASA and its partners, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA), but it is only the beginning. The 29 days following liftoff will be an exciting but harrowing time. Thousands of parts must work correctly, in sequence, to unfold Webb and put it in its final configuration, all while it flies through the expanse of space alone, to a destination nearly one million miles away. As the largest and most complex telescope ever sent into space, the James Webb Space Telescope is a technological marvel. By necessity, Webb takes on-orbit deployments to the extreme. Each step can be controlled expertly from the ground, giving Webb’s Mission Operations Center full control to circumnavigate any unforeseen issues with deployment.
natureworldnews.com

Huge Sunspot Detected on the Sun’s Surface Soon to Face Earth

A huge sunspot on the Sun 's atmosphere is spinning towards visibility from Earth and might be approaching Earth soon next week. These sunspots are darker, colder patches on the Sun's surface that often appear across locations of significant magnetism. When such energy is released, solar flashes and huge storm known as coronal mass ejections (CME) erupt.
Axios

Controversy erupts over naming NASA's next big telescope

A debate is raging about whether a revolutionary telescope should be named for a former NASA administrator accused of being involved in the ousting of members of LGBTQ+ communities from their federal jobs during the 1950s and 1960s. Why it matters: Astronomy has been reckoning with a history of discrimination...
Phys.org

J1420+1205 is a small radio galaxy, study finds

An international team of astronomers has conducted radio observations of an active galactic nucleus (AGN) known as J1420+1205. Results of this observational campaign suggest that this source is not a blazar like was previously thought, but a small radio galaxy. The study was detailed in a paper published October 21 on arXiv.org.
Digital Trends

How to watch NASA launch SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts to the ISS this weekend

SpaceX is getting ready to send four more astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), and we have all the information you need to watch the launch in real time. The three NASA astronauts and one from the European Space Agency will travel to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida late Saturday night PT — or early morning for those on the East Coast.
