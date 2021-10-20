LBL begins visitor use survey

886 Cannery Row, Monterey 648-4800, montereybayaquarium.org. This 36-year-old nonprofit public aquarium remains an absolute tourist staple and continues to be the number-one reason for people to visit Monterey County. Its multi-floor, indoor-outdoor setup impresses children and adults alike, introducing them to a plethora of local marine life, from the beauty of a slowly rocking kelp forest, through otters and sea turtles, to purple-striped jellies. For connoisseurs, the 2016 Disney/Pixar classic Finding Dory (yes, the sequel to Finding Nemo) based its fish hospital on the one in Monterey and its animals served as models for the film’s animated characters. Beyond all the fun and beauty, though, is another level of awe the Aquarium inspires in locals and out-of-towners alike: a call to action for conservation of our world’s oceans.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO