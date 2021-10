Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lucid Group, Inc. (the "Company"), which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, today announced that all of its public warrants (the "Public Warrants"), which have been listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "LCIDW," will be delisted from Nasdaq effective before market opens on October 13, 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO