Micron considering new U.S. memory chip factory as it gears up spending

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is considering building a new memory factory in the United States but that state and federal subsidies will be needed to offset costs that are higher than its factories in Asia. The Boise, Idaho-based company is the only American firm...

Matterport (MTTR) Partnership with Facebook 'In Focus' Amid Metaverse Push - Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives highlighted Matterport, Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) following news of Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) focus on the metaverse, including ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Micron (MU) Commits to Spend $150 Billion on Memory and R&D Over the Next Decade, Will Build a $7 Billion Plant in Japan and Considers Building a New US Memory Factory

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) announced today plans to spend over $150 billion globally over the next decade on memory manufacturing and R&D. The company committed to spending substantial funds given the transformative AI and 5G trends as...
Business
Android Headlines

Samsung Could Announce Location Of Its New Chip Factory Next Month

Samsung is looking to build a new chip fabrication plant in the US. The company announced the $17 billion investment plan back in May. However, it has yet to finalize the location for the new factory. A couple of reports last month suggested that the Korean giant is close to reaching a decision but nothing has come out as of now. It appears Samsung might finally reveal where it will construct the new $17 billion chip factory next month.
104.1 WIKY

U.S. consumers gear up to hit the road and foreign destinations

(Reuters) – U.S. consumers, itching for a change of scene after more than a year-and-a-half of constricted pandemic life, are as eager to travel as at any time since COVID-19 sent the world into rolling waves of lockdowns, and now a record number of Americans plan to get out of the country in the next six months.
investing.com

U.S. Services Growth Picks Up, Supply Constraints Dog Factories

(Bloomberg) -- Business activity at U.S. service providers expanded the most in three months, while manufacturing growth cooled on lingering supply and labor constraints that are fueling even greater inflationary pressures across the economy. The IHS Markit flash services purchasing managers strengthened to 58.2 from 54.9 a month earlier, the...
nextplatform.com

Micron Urges Government Investment with R&D Spend

Over the last twenty years, memory has risen from 10% of the semiconductor market to almost 30%, a trend that is expected to continue, propelled by compute at the edge all the way up to datacenter. To meet these demands, memory giant, Micron, has announced it will make $150 billion in internal investments, ranging from manufacturing and fab facilities to R&D to support new materials and memory technologies.
investing.com

Tesla says new factories will need time to ramp up, posts record revenue

(Reuters) - Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Inc said on Wednesday its upcoming factories and supply-chain headwinds would put pressure on its margins after it beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue on the back of record deliveries. The world's most valuable automaker has weathered the pandemic and the global supply-chain...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Intel to Invest $20 Billion in 2 New Chip Factories in Arizona

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. In the midst of the semiconductor shortage, Intel began the...
Industry Week

Micron Tech Announces New Investments, Teases US Chip Production

Micron Technology Inc. announced it would invest $150 million in new global manufacturing and R&D. A global manufacturer of computer memory and semiconductor chips, the new investments may include an expansion of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, the company said in a release October 20. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, in a statement, said...
industryglobalnews24.com

Micron to build a new plant in Japan, to expand DRAM production

Micron Technology Inc, U.S. memory chip maker is planning to build a new Japanese production site in Hiroshima, which will cost around 800 billion yen. Micron Technology to set up new plant in Hiroshima. This new facility will be producing DRAM chips. This new facility will produce DRAM chips, widely...
Axios

Micron to spend $150 billion on chip plants

Memory chip maker Micron is announcing plans to spend $150 billion over the next 10 years, much of which will go to building new chip plants, potentially in the U.S. Driving the news: Micron is willing to expand in the U.S. — but wants a commitment on government funding for the chip industry.
AFP

Micron plans $150 bn push on domestic chip manufacturing, research

US semiconductor company Micron announced plans Wednesday to invest $150 billion over the next decade on manufacturing and research, including potential production capacity in its home country. The announcement comes as a global chip shortage is challenging American firms. "Memory is at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing and fuels everything from feature-rich 5G smartphones to the AI-enabled cloud," Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra said in a news release. Memory and storage represent 30 percent of the semiconductor market, Micron said.
MarketWatch

Micron to spend $150 billion in 10 years on building out memory manufacturing, stock falls

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. fell 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the memory and semiconductor company said it will invest $150 billion over the next decade in memory manufacturing and research and development. The investment, which could include U.S. fab expansion, is aimed at addressing demand for memory, as memory and storage currently represent about 30% of the semiconductor market. "Memory is at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing and fuels everything from feature-rich 5G smartphones to the AI-enabled cloud," said Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra. "Micron's leadership in both DRAM and NAND technologies and the strength of our roadmap enable us to invest more than $150 billion with confidence to extend our industry-leading memory innovation into the next decade, and deliver differentiated products to our customers." Micron's stock has dropped 10.1% year to date while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has climbed 21.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 20.3%.
