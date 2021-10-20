CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

King Crimson announce new 2021 live album

By Jerry Ewing
loudersound.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Crimson have announced that they will release a new live album, Music Is Our Friend (Live in Washington and Albany, 2021), through DGM on November 19. The new two-disc set forms part of the band's 'official bootleg' series, and was recorded at the band's shows at The Anthem in Washington...

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Announce New Album Barns For December 2021

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced a new album called Barn set for release on December 10th via Reprise. In addition to their announcement, it has also been announced that subscribers to the Neil Young Archive can hear a preview of the album featuring the lead single “Song of the Seasons.” The song is the first track on Barn, and according to Young, “It’s the oldest song on the record, written about this time last year.” Subscribers can listen to the song here.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Death Angel to Release New Live Album The Bastard Tracks

Sad that you’re not gonna get to see Death Angel (or Testament or Exodus) live this year? Maybe this’ll help a bit: the distinguished thrash outfit will release a new live album, The Bastard Tracks, on Black Friday (November 26). As its name suggests, The Bastard Tracks will focus on...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Jeff Tweedy Announces Deluxe Version of “Love Is the King” and New Live Dates

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has announced a deluxe reissue of his 2020 album Love Is the King. The reissue, titled Love Is the King/Live Is the King, will feature a second disc of live versions of every track on the original album, plus a live cover of Neil Young’s “The Old Country Waltz,” which Tweedy has shared today. It will be out on December 10 via dBpm. Check out Tweedy’s cover, along with the reissue’s cover art and a list of newly announced tour dates, below.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Dualtone announces Chuck Berry ‘Live From Blueberry Hill’ album

Dualtone Records has announced Chuck Berry Live From Blueberry Hill for December 17th on CD and digitally and April 15th on vinyl including limited edition marbled interstellar red wax. Berry played over 200 shows during a special residency at Blueberry Hill in St. Louis. The album makes plain the comfort...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
mxdwn.com

Jeff Tweedy Announces New Deluxe Live Album Live Is The King For December 2021 Release, Covers Neil Young’s “The Old Country Waltz”

In Nov. 2020, Wilco musician Jeff Tweedy released his fourth solo album Love Is The King. On Dec. 10 of this year, though, the artist is releasing a deluxe edition of the album with live versions of its tracks and a new cover of “The Old Country Waltz” by Neil Young. The collection of live songs is aptly called Live Is The King.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Punknews.org

Green Day announce ‘The BBC Sessions’ live album, release track

Green Day have announced that they will be releasing a live album called The BBC Sessions. The album features songs recorded during their 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001 sessions for the BBC at Maida Vale. The album will be out December 10 and will be available on double LP vinyl as well as digitally and on CD. The band have released a video for "2000 Light Years Away" that was recorded live on June 08, 1994. Green Day will be touring Europe and the UK with the Hella Mega Tour in 2022 and last released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Jon Anderson announced for RoSFest

Jon Anderson, along with the Paul Green Rock Academy, performing a set of Yes classics and more, will headline next year's RoSFest on the Saturday night, organisers have announced. He joins a bill that now features Kings X, Robert Berry, Pattern Seeking Animals, The Tea Club, Lobate Scarp and Ten...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Allegaeon Announce New Album, Stream First Single

Allegaeon — about as exciting a progressive melo-death band as there is right now — have announced that they’ll release a new album, Damnum, on February 25 via Metal Blade. The group’s sixth full-length reunites them with longtime producer Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Cephalic Carnage, Khemmis, etc.). This already-tremendous news...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Levin
Person
David Singleton
Person
Robert Fripp
American Songwriter

Minus the Bear Keeps Connections Alive with New Live Album, ‘Farewell’

For some strange reason, it’s difficult for most people to appreciate the best things in life at the moment. It’s somehow easier for us to reminisce about them well after the fact, like, Oh, wasn’t it grand 10 years ago when we were traveling Europe together? Yet, it’s likely that a decade ago, that same speaker might have been worried about their sweaty clothes, a dwindling bank account, or the difficult job waiting back in the U.S. after the excursion abroad.
SEATTLE, WA
loudersound.com

Klaatu drummer Terry Draper announces new solo album

Former Klaatu drummer Terry Draper has announced that he will release his latest solo album, The Other Side, through Terry/Tunes Records on November 5. The new album, Draper's 13th since Klaatu's initial demise in 1982 (although the Canadian prog rockers reunited in 1998 and again in 2005), features 13 brand new songs, and features Bill Nadeau and Jamie Grant on guitars and Dale Ladouceur on stick.
ROCK MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

King Crimson “Music Is Our Friend” Live 2CD Set Available For Pre-order

“Music is our Friend” – Named after the tour from which the performances were taken, “Music Is Our Friend” is an official bootleg featuring all of King Crimson’s final performance in North America in Washington, D.C. in September, 2021. This 2CD set is completed with four pieces from the first...
ROCK MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Zero Announces New Live Album, ‘Chance In A Million’, Plans Release Show At The Fillmore [Audio]

Monolithic jazz/jam outfit Zero will celebrate the release of a new live album, Chance In A Million, with a show at The Fillmore in San Francisco on February 3rd, 2022. Even for a band as mythical as Zero, the recordings on Chance In A Million showcase a momentous time in the band’s history. Comprised of core members Steve Kimock (guitar) and Greg Anton (drums), the band has featured stars of the Bay Area including Merl Saunders, Vince Welnick, John Cipollina, Banana, and countless others. The group was formed out of the tragedy that was the death of Keith Godchaux on July 23rd, 1980. Shortly after he and his wife Donna Jean Godchaux left the Grateful Dead in 1979, they started their own Heart of Gold Band, recruiting Kimock and Anton. Keith died in a car accident just days after the band’s first show, but the spirit of the group lived on as Kimock and Anton embarked on a new collaboration that would become Zero.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Crimson#Live Album#Progressive Music#21st Century Schizoid Man#Anthem#North American#Red Nightmare
MetalSucks

Demonstealer Unveils “The Holocene Termination,” Announces New Album

Demonstealer, the one-man metal alter-ego of Sahil Makhija, has returned with a brand new EP, and he’s announced its arrival with the release of its first single, the blistering melodeath track “The Holocene Termination.”. Eugene Rybachenko of Fleshgod Apocalypse, Jeff Hughell of Six Feet Under, and Nick Padovani of Equipoise...
ROCK MUSIC
thisis50.com

The Solo King Announces Forthcoming Single “Vitamin D” & Debut Album

Solomon Bass V, or more professionally known as The Solo King, is a fast-rising hip-hop and rap star from Milwaukee, WI. The emerging musician creates his beats and lyrics based on his passion for his craft and the many musical influences he had while growing up. We classify his sound as a blend of hip-hop, rap, R&B, and soul.
MILWAUKEE, WI
hennemusic.com

Slash announces new album and North American tour

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have announced details for a new album and a North American tour. Due February 11, “4” marks the guitarist’s fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris. The group recorded...
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

HEALTH release new song with Poppy, announce new collabs album

Modern-day industrialists HEALTH continue to put out awesome collaborations, and here's one with '90s alt-rock revivalist Poppy, who fits right in with HEALTH's sound. "Dead Flowers" is a dark, goth/dream pop/industrial fusion, nodding at both artists' '90s influences but also sounding totally futuristic. Listen and watch the video below. "Dead...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Space rock legends Hawkwind celebrated in the new issue of Prog, on sale now

This is your captain speaking... We're celebrating space rock legends Hawkwind on the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now!. It’s 50 years since Hawkwind released In Search Of Space, an album that would define their own sound and that of space rock, the genre that they more than any spearhead. We look at the making of In Search Of Space. We also discuss the band’s brand new studio album Somnia. And we chart a course to the outer reaches, exploring the whole space rock scene and how it fits in with the world of progressive rock.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Dream Theater release new video for the epic Awaken The Master

Prog metal legends Dream Theater have released a video for Awaken The Master, taken from the band's recently released album A View From The Top Of The World. The new song also sees the first recorded use of an eight-string guitar by John Petrucci ever. “It’s the last song we...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Reformed Retreat From Moscow to release new album

Robin Armstrong's Gravity Dream label have signed a reformed Retreat From Moscow, who will release a brand new album, The World As We Know It, through the label in January 2022. Originally from rom Cardiff, Retreat From Moscow and gigged extensively from 1979-1981. Fast forward 40 years and the band...
ROCK MUSIC
thebrag.com

Korean rapper B.I announces new album ‘COSMOS’

South Korean rapper B.I has sent expectations soaring after dropping a teaser for his new album, COSMOS. South Korean rapper B.I is gearing up for his return, sending fans into a tizzy after announcing his new album COSMOS. A teaser video for the album introduces audiences to the idea of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy