King Crimson announce new 2021 live album

Monolithic jazz/jam outfit Zero will celebrate the release of a new live album, Chance In A Million, with a show at The Fillmore in San Francisco on February 3rd, 2022. Even for a band as mythical as Zero, the recordings on Chance In A Million showcase a momentous time in the band’s history. Comprised of core members Steve Kimock (guitar) and Greg Anton (drums), the band has featured stars of the Bay Area including Merl Saunders, Vince Welnick, John Cipollina, Banana, and countless others. The group was formed out of the tragedy that was the death of Keith Godchaux on July 23rd, 1980. Shortly after he and his wife Donna Jean Godchaux left the Grateful Dead in 1979, they started their own Heart of Gold Band, recruiting Kimock and Anton. Keith died in a car accident just days after the band’s first show, but the spirit of the group lived on as Kimock and Anton embarked on a new collaboration that would become Zero.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO