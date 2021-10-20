CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) to Collaborate with Leading Academic Institutions to Advance Portfolio of Next-Generation Mutation-Selective EGFR Inhibitors

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license...

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) is Developing a Novel LSD1 Inhibitor, Positioning it as a Significant Mover in Epigenetics-Based Cancer Therapies

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) is developing a novel epigenetics-based treatment that targets the lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 (LSD1) enzyme,...
Antios Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Announce Clinical Collaboration Agreement to Evaluate the Combination of ATI-2173 and Vebicorvir in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infectio

Antios Therapeutics, Inc. and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB) today announced that the companies have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate a triple combination treatment in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. A single cohort in the ongoing Antios Phase 2a ANTT201 clinical trial will evaluate ATI-2173, Antios' investigational proprietary active site polymerase inhibitor nucleotide (ASPIN), vebicorvir (VBR), Assembly Bio's investigational lead core inhibitor candidate, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, a nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor.
Enanta Pharma (ENTA) Presents New Data for EDP-235, its Lead Oral Protease Inhibitor Designed for the Treatment of COVID-19

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today reported new preclinical data for EDP-235, its recently announced lead oral protease inhibitor specifically designed for the treatment of COVID-19. These data were presented in a poster titled "EDP-235, A Potential Oral, Once-Daily Antiviral Treatment and Preventative for COVID-19," during the International Society for Influenza and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV)–World Health Organization (WHO) Virtual Conference 2021.
UPDATE: Maxim Group Starts Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc (PTIX) at Buy

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiates coverage on Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Takeda (TAK) to Acquire GammaDelta Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced the exercise of its option to acquire GammaDelta Therapeutics Limited ("GammaDelta"), a company focused on exploiting the unique properties of gamma delta (γδ) T cells for immunotherapy. Through the acquisition, Takeda will obtain GammaDelta's allogeneic variable delta 1 (Vδ1) gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapy platforms, which includes both blood-derived and tissue-derived platforms, in addition to early-stage cell therapy programs.
Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) Announces Clinical Collaboration with Merck (MRK) to Evaluate Lead Product Candidate with KEYTRUDA

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), to evaluate the combination of Evaxion's cancer immunotherapy EVX-01 with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in a new Phase 2b study.
Mobocertinib Elicits Efficacy in Advanced EGFR Exon 20+ NSCLC, Regardless of Prior Immunotherapy

Mobocertinib (Exkivity) demonstrated clinical activity in patients who received previous platinum treatment (PPP) with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation–positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), whether or not they had received a prior PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor. Findings from the phase 1/2 trial (NCT02716116) were presented during the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer.
Main Study Used by FDA to Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Found No Significant Effect on the Risk of Death

Buried 23 pages into the FDA's approval summary for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is data that cuts to the core of the vaccination debate. Presented in a place and manner where it has been almost completely overlooked until now, the data reveals the number of deaths among people who received the C-19 vaccine and people who received a placebo in Pfizer's largest clinical trial.
Treatment Landscape for EGFR-Mutant Advanced NSCLC

John V. Heymach, MD, PhD: Hello and welcome to this OncLive® Peer Exchange entitled, "Key Updates in Lung Cancer in 2021." I am John Heymach, chair of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. I'm joined today by a panel of experts in the field of lung cancer. I would like to welcome my esteemed fellow panelists to introduce themselves. Heather.
Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) PT Raised to $525 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Greg Moskowitz raised the price target on Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) to $525.00 (from $440.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Vertical Research Partners Downgrades Northrop Grumman (NOC) to Hold

Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard downgraded Northrop Grumman ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Merck (MRK) PT Raised to $94 at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research analyst Tim Anderson ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Zendesk (ZEN) PT Lowered to $130 at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benchmark Downgrades Proto Labs (PRLB) to Hold

Benchmark analyst Robert Wasserman downgraded Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Forward Air (FWRD) PT Raised to $107 at Stifel

Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan raised the price target on Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) to $107.00 (from $101.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Scientists discover cause of Alzheimer's progression in brain

Toxic protein clusters thought responsible for the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease reach different regions of the brain early and then accumulate over the course of decades, according to a new study Friday. The research, published in Science Advances, is the first to use human data to quantify the speed of the molecular processes leading to the neurodegenerative condition, and could eventually have important implications for how scientists design treatments. It also upends a long-held theory that said Alzheimer's progression was mainly caused by clusters spreading between different regions in a "chain reaction," as has been found in mice and was thought true of people too. "Two things came together that really made this work possible," Georg Meisl, a chemist at the University of Cambridge and the paper's lead author told AFP.
