When you were a young, carefree person in your teens or early 20s, you very possibly could have encountered those glaring signs on restaurant doors that stated “no shirt, no shoes, no service”. Were you ever chastised or thrown out of a place if you didn’t have shoes on? Many teens from the late 60s-early 70s were. I recall being turned away because of my hair, not a lack of shoes or shirt…and my hair wasn’t even that long…maybe a ‘teenage Donny Osmond’ long, but that’s it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO