Comerica (CMA) Tops Q3 EPS by 26c

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $445.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $384.3 million.
DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.89, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $650.2 versus the consensus estimate of $618.36 million.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) reported Q3 EPS of $2.79, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $2.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $742 million versus the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. GUIDANCE:. MKS Instruments sees Q4 2021 EPS of $2.85, versus the consensus of $2.82.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) reported Q3 EPS of $3.76, $0.87 better than the analyst estimate of $2.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $237 million versus the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) click here.
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.75, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $297.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.63 million.
Tronox (NYSE: TROX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $870 million versus the consensus estimate of $906.4 million.
Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.16. Revenue for the quarter came in at $118 million versus the consensus estimate of $104.77 million.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) reported Q3 EPS of $5.86, $0.38 better than the analyst estimate of $5.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ: CIVB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61.
Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.73, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68.
Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ: MASI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.94, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $307.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $295.79 million.
Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.
Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.95), $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $508.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $495.27 million.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) reported Q3 EPS of $3.95, $0.80 better than the analyst estimate of $3.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $539.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $518.76 million.
Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.92, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.82.
Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.40, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. "We had an excellent third quarter, as HRZN generated net investment income of $0.40 per share, significantly grew its...
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) reported Q3 EPS of $1.39, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $1.37.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) reported Q3 EPS of $8.51, $5.60 better than the analyst estimate of $2.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $716.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $587.34 million.
