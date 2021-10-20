Comerica (CMA) Tops Q3 EPS by 26c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO