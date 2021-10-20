CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comerica (CMA) Tops Q3 EPS by 26c

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) Misses Q3 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $445.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $384.3 million. For earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

DexCom (DXCM) Tops Q3 EPS by 26c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.89, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $650.2 versus the consensus estimate of $618.36 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

American Tower (AMT) Beats on International Strength, Should Trade Up - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery reiterated an Equalweight rating and $316.00 price target on American Tower (NYSE: AMT) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MKS Instruments (MKSI) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) reported Q3 EPS of $2.79, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $2.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $742 million versus the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. GUIDANCE:. MKS Instruments sees Q4 2021 EPS of $2.85, versus the consensus of $2.82. MKS Instruments sees...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma#Comerica#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Tops Q3 EPS by 87c

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) reported Q3 EPS of $3.76, $0.87 better than the analyst estimate of $2.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $237 million versus the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

LendingTree (TREE) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.75, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $297.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.63 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Tronox (TROX) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tronox (NYSE: TROX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $870 million versus the consensus estimate of $906.4 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Core Laboratories (CLB) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.16. Revenue for the quarter came in at $118 million versus the consensus estimate of $104.77 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Tops Q3 EPS by 38c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) reported Q3 EPS of $5.86, $0.38 better than the analyst estimate of $5.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ: CIVB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Civista Bancshares (CIVB) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.73, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Veritex Holdings (VBTX) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Masimo Corp. (MASI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ: MASI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.94, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $307.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $295.79 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EQT Corp. (EQT) Tops Q3 EPS by 15c

EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.12, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). For earnings history and earnings-related data on EQT Corp. (EQT) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.95), $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $508.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Littelfuse (LFUS) Tops Q3 EPS by 80c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) reported Q3 EPS of $3.95, $0.80 better than the analyst estimate of $3.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $539.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $518.76 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Navient (NAVI) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.92, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.82. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Navient (NAVI) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.40, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. "We had an excellent third quarter, as HRZN generated net investment income of $0.40 per share, significantly grew its...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) reported Q3 EPS of $1.39, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $1.37. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Prosperity Bancshares (PB) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Encore Wire (WIRE) Tops Q3 EPS by $5.60

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) reported Q3 EPS of $8.51, $5.60 better than the analyst estimate of $2.91. Revenue for the quarter came in at $716.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $587.34 million.
STOCKS

