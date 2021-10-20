Germany sees more patrols on Polish border to curb migration
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security official on Wednesday proposed introducing joint German-Polish patrols on the two countries' border to help clamp down on illegal crossings into Germany by migrants arriving from Belarus, but said no one has any intention of closing the frontier. Authorities in Germany say https://apnews.com/article/poland-yemen-belarus-germany-middle-east-e18a7b1309c7ea26b02373dbb553912f">about...www.edglentoday.com
Comments / 0