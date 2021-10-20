CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortilla Soup#Chickens#Food Drink
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Chicken Saltimbocca

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Chicken saltimbocca combines some of our favorite things–chicken, prosciutto, and cheese–to great effect. Then a lemony, white wine pan-sauce gets drizzled on everything. Adapted from Joanie Corneil | Bella’s Cookbook | Story Farm, 2016. Chicken saltimbocca is an Italian...
RECIPES
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Sweet Potato Cake

As the weather cools off and fall rolls in, we’re often looking for new and comforting desserts for the season. Our Sweet Potato Cake takes your favorite everyday sweet potatoes and combines them with a few simple ingredients, before topping it with a homemade cream cheese frosting. What you get is a super moist, super cozy cake that the whole family will want a piece of.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hypebeast.com

Takis Fuego Irons Out Rolled Tortilla Chips Into Potato Crisps

Following the collaboration with Old El Paso for the launch of Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Stand ‘N Stuff Taco Shells, Takis Fuego is flattening out its famed spicy rolled tortilla chips into stackable potato crisps. Similar to the shape of Pringles, Takis Crips come in an on-the-go tube and...
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Portuguese Bean Soup

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Portuguese bean soup takes an “everything but the kitchen sink” approach by filling a brothy base with nearly everything you can imagine–including beans, sausage, ham, tomatoes, potatoes, and cabbage. Serve with a sweet, warm roll. Perfection. Adapted from Sheldon...
RECIPES
arcamax.com

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

From the Fine Folks at Southern Living Magazine a feature on things you should refrigerate (but probably aren’t) popped into my inbox. I found it very interesting. Even as a food writer I was failing at some of these. What I’ll do first up is give you their comments. Then...
RECIPES
EatThis

45+ Best Soups and Chilis to Make With Costco Rotisserie Chicken

If you have ever lived through the struggle of wanting to put together a delicious, homemade meal but just don't have the time (or energy) then you know how much of a lifesaver Costco's rotisserie chicken is. Perfectly prepared and brimming with flavor, this readymade cooked chicken works its magic once chopped into a salad or served along with some sides—and perhaps surprisingly, it can even help cut down the time and effort in your next soup or chili recipe.
RECIPES
kcrw.com

Korean vegan, Golden Tortilla winner, huitlacoche, milk bread

Attorney Joanne Lee Molinaro went vegan five years ago, modernizing the traditional Korean foods of her childhood and documenting the journey on TikTok as the Korean Vegan. She shares recipes and her family’s immigrant story in her new cookbook. Burritos La Palma is the winner of this year’s Great Tortilla Tournament of Champions, and owner Albert Bañuelos has been receiving congratulations from Jerez, where his father started the tortilleria over 40 years ago. At the farmer’s market, a Mexican delicacy known as huitlacoche is making a rare appearance. Kristina Cho uses her background in architecture to bake a perfectly versatile milk bread. There’s no looking back for pastry chef Hannah Ziskin who opened the doors of House of Gluten during the pandemic, and shares what’s next for “In the Weeds.” Finally, LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison visits Agnes in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
therecipecritic.com

Cinnamon Sugar Tortilla Chips

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Cinnamon sugar tortilla chips are an easy and delicious treat! Crispy and golden, they’re perfect for all of your favorite sweet dips. You can make so many different kinds of...
RECIPES
newschain

Rochelle Humes’ leftover roast chicken and veggie soup

“We always cook a roast on a Sunday and if there is some leftover veg, I will make this soup with it,” says Rochelle Humes. “It is a one-pot and has all the comforting flavours of a traditional roast. This is soul food at its best and is delicious dished up with chunky bread on the side.”
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Pumpkin Soup

I realize I just posted a bright orange (carrot) pureed soup a couple of weeks ago, but you know what? I don’t sit down and plan my food cravings. I am who I am and that’s all that I am. I eat what I eat and that’s all that I eat. Times infinity.
RECIPES
hudsonvalley360.com

Chicken Barbecue

ATHENS — The West Athens Fire Station 2, Leeds-Athens Road, Athens, will hold a take out only chicken barbecue 1-5 p.m. Oct. 17 to benefit West Athens-Lime Street Fire Co. No walk-ins. The cost is $13 in advance.
ATHENS, NY
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
68K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy