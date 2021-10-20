CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Before making a mammoth, ask the public

By Victoria Herridge, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI turned down the role of adviser to a de-extinction company — that task belongs to everyone. Victoria Herridge is an evolutionary biologist at the Natural History Museum in London. You have full access to this article via your institution. Every few years for the past 20 or so,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Curbing fossil fuels and a look inside cells — the week in infographics

Nature highlights three key infographics from the week in science and research. You have full access to this article via your institution. Some 20,000 people from 196 countries — including world leaders, scientists and activists — will converge in Glasgow, UK, on 31 October for COP26, the most anticipated United Nations climate summit in years. For many, the real challenges will come after the meeting in ensuring that governments actually follow through on their promises at home. This is particularly true for vague pledges by some nations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. What scientists want to see is definitive action taken to move away from fossil fuels. The price of energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar has plummeted over the past decade, and in many places these sources are now cheaper than fossil fuels. In a report published on 13 October, the International Energy Agency projected that under current policies, coal consumption will peak and begin to decline as early as 2025; a peak in oil consumption will follow around a decade later. But the global economy still runs on fossil fuels, and scientists say the path forward will be anything but easy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inverse

woolly mammoth

Thousands of years ago, massive woolly mammoths roamed the Mammoth Steppe — a chilly, but flourishing Arctic ecosystem that was once the largest biome on Earth. These megafauna trampled high grasses and fed on ample vegetation. Woolly mammoths thrived there — until they disappeared. According to some scientists, the appearance...
WILDLIFE
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
Space.com

What if the universe had no beginning?

In the beginning, there was … well, maybe there was no beginning. Perhaps our universe has always existed — and a new theory of quantum gravity reveals how that could work. "Reality has so many things that most people would associate with sci-fi or even fantasy," said Bruno Bento, a...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Lipidomic response of the entomopathogenic fungus Beauveria bassiana to pyrethroids

Pyrethroids are chemical insecticides that are widely used to control pests. Entomopathogenic fungi are considered environmentally safe alternatives to these compounds. Pyrethroids and entomopathogenic fungi not only co-exist in the environment but can also be applied together in pest control. They are often found in contact with each other, and thus, it seems important to understand their interactions at the cellular level. In this study, we analyzed whether pyrethroids could influence the phospholipid profile of Beauveria bassiana and whether membrane changes are one of the mechanisms by which these fungi adapt to unfavorable environmental conditions. The results of our study revealed that pyrethroids changed the phospholipid profile and increased the cell membrane permeability of B. bassiana, which enabled them to enter and accumulate within the fungal cells, resulting in oxidative stress. Pyrethroids influenced the amount of neutral lipids, caused a decrease in sodium content, and also temporarily lowered the level of the secondary metabolite oosporein in the studied fungi. These findings indicate that the effect of pyrethroids on entomopathogenic fungi may be more complex than originally thought and that lipidomic studies can aid in fully understanding the influence of these chemicals on the mentioned group of fungi.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The search for people who never get COVID

An international team of researchers want to find people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2, in the hope of developing new drugs and treatments. You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine being born naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2, and never having to worry about contracting COVID-19 or...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Biotechnology#Mammoth#Ocean Fertilization#Asian#African#Colossal
Nature.com

The case for post-predictional modifications in the AlphaFold Protein Structure Database

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. To the editor - AlphaFold2 has arrived to change workflows in structural biology, for good. However, the algorithm does not account for essential modifications that affect protein structure and function, which gives us only part of the picture. Here we discuss how this omission can be addressed in a relatively straightforward manner, which leads to a complete structural prediction of complex biomolecular systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Engineering of Fe-pnictide heterointerfaces by electrostatic principles

Interface-related phenomena have great potential to control the superconducting state in Fe-based superconductors. We propose a comprehensive classification of Fe-pnictide heterointerfaces based on electrostatic principles that allow the prediction of the interface microstructure, in particular, distinguishing between clean heterointerfaces and the formation of interfacial layers. The concept was successfully tested on a novel LnOFeAs/BaFe2As2 (Ln"‰="‰La, Sm) Fe-pnictide heterostructure. With the addition of different cations/anions, it is possible to produce clean interfaces or interfacial layers. The impact of the microstructure on superconductivity in the Fe-pnictide heterostructures is discussed.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Deep mitigation of CO and non-CO greenhouse gases toward 1.5"‰Â°C and 2"‰Â°C futures

Stabilizing climate change well below 2"‰Â°C and towards 1.5"‰Â°C requires comprehensive mitigation of all greenhouse gases (GHG), including both CO2 and non-CO2 GHG emissions. Here we incorporate the latest global non-CO2 emissions and mitigation data into a state-of-the-art integrated assessment model GCAM and examine 90 mitigation scenarios pairing different levels of CO2 and non-CO2 GHG abatement pathways. We estimate that when non-CO2 mitigation contributions are not fully implemented, the timing of net-zero CO2 must occur about two decades earlier. Conversely, comprehensive GHG abatement that fully integrates non-CO2 mitigation measures in addition to a net-zero CO2 commitment can help achieve 1.5"‰Â°C stabilization. While decarbonization-driven fuel switching mainly reduces non-CO2 emissions from fuel extraction and end use, targeted non-CO2 mitigation measures can significantly reduce fluorinated gas emissions from industrial processes and cooling sectors. Our integrated modeling provides direct insights in how system-wide all GHG mitigation can affect the timing of net-zero CO2 for 1.5"‰Â°C and 2"‰Â°C climate change scenarios.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

A curated diverse molecular database of blood-brain barrier permeability with chemical descriptors

The highly-selective blood-brain barrier (BBB) prevents neurotoxic substances in blood from crossing into the extracellular fluid of the central nervous system (CNS). As such, the BBB has a close relationship with CNS disease development and treatment, so predicting whether a substance crosses the BBB is a key task in lead discovery for CNS drugs. Machine learning (ML) is a promising strategy for predicting the BBB permeability, but existing studies have been limited by small datasets with limited chemical diversity. To mitigate this issue, we present a large benchmark dataset, B3DB, complied from 50 published resources and categorized based on experimental uncertainty. A subset of the molecules in B3DB has numerical log BB values (1058 compounds), while the whole dataset has categorical (BBB+ or BBBâˆ’) BBB permeability labels (7807). The dataset is freely available at https://github.com/theochem/B3DB and https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.15634230.v3 (version 3). We also provide some physicochemical properties of the molecules. By analyzing these properties, we can demonstrate some physiochemical similarities and differences between BBB+ and BBBâˆ’ compounds.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
Place
Vancouver, CA
ScienceAlert

Ginormous New 'Index' Shares Data From 100 Million Science Papers For Free

There's a vast amount of research out there, with the volume growing rapidly with each passing day. But there's a problem. Not only is a lot of the existing literature hidden behind a paywall, but it can also be difficult to parse and make sense of in a comprehensive, logical way. What's really needed is a super-smart version of Google just for academic papers. Enter the General Index, a new database of some 107.2 million journal articles, totaling 38 terabytes of data in its uncompressed form. It spans more than 355 billion rows of text, each featuring a key word or phrase...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Traced The Weird Origins of Tusks to Find Out Where They Came From

Stick a turtle's beak on a baby hippo. Then twist its front legs so they stick out to either side, but keep its back legs straight. And give it tusks. Presto, you have something that looks a little bit like a prototype mammal-like animal that walked the planet hundreds of millions of years ago. These creatures are called dicynodonts, a term that means "two dog teeth", in reference to the impressive pair of canines protruding from the animal's mouth. And it's those teeth that could tell us why you'll never find tusks on anything with feathers or scales. "Tusks are this very...
WILDLIFE
Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
cwbradio.com

DNR Asking Public to Dispose of Gypsy Moth Eggs

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public for help this fall by looking for and disposing of egg masses produced by adult gypsy moths during the summer. Gypsy moths are invasive pests that lay egg masses that are tan-colored lumps about the size of a nickel or...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
airlive.net

ALERT The Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters

F-16s and F-35s of the Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters off the north coast of Norway, October 27. The Russian group consisted of two BlackJack strategic bombers, MiG-31 Foxhounds and SU-24 Fencers fighters and a A-50 Mainstay reconnaissance aircraft. The Russian aircraft did not file flight plans nor did they make contact with civilian air traffic control or send transponder signals, posing a potential risk to other air users.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy