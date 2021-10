While the suspect was already being arrested on child rape charges, he is now facing additional counts of racial discrimination and illegal possession of firearms. Police in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, arrested suspected pedophile Aylson Proenca Doyle Linhares on Wednesday. According to The Times of Israel, the disturbing allegations included child rape, leading authorities to file an official warrant for the 58-year-old. When they entered his home, however, they discovered a $3.4 million trove of Nazi memorabilia inside.

