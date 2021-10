Half-Life 2 first arrived in November 2004, and the physics-based shooter landscape has been changed ever since. Half-Life 2, however, was left largely unchanged for the past 17 years — until now. The shooter has received a few minor updates over the years, but this new, large update was released without any fanfare on Steam. YouTube Tyler McVicker spotted the “secret beta update” and broke down some of the changes that came with it.

