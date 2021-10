Normally November is the lowest of seasons for economy class travel across the North Atlantic, with no UK school holidays and only the US Thanksgiving celebration to stimulate demand.But following the announcement that travel from the UK to the US will reopen on Monday 8 November, air fares are soaring – with desperate travellers prepared to pay two or three times the normal rates to see loved ones, or return to properties left empty for 20 months.The first departures from the UK to the US after the border opens on 8 November will be on British Airways and, almost simultaneously,...

