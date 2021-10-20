🎥Moran: Dems' IRS proposal threatens privacy, security of Kan. banks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 and its teachers have a tentative deal after five hours of work with a mediator on Wednesday. "Key items in the agreement are an increase to the base pay and funding step and column movement for teachers," said USD 308's Dr. Dawn Johnson. "An additional step was added to some of the columns to fund movement for teachers who were frozen on the wage scale. Also in the agreement, it includes a $750 one time premium pay to teachers this year. HNEA and the Board of Education are working on putting together the correct language, changes and additions, along with the proposed salary increases. This will get emailed out to association members and then they will vote on this."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO