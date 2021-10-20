CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

🎥Moran: Dems' IRS proposal threatens privacy, security of Kan. banks

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran Tuesday spoke during a press conference on the Democrats’ proposal to expand the scope of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),...

hutchpost.com

Hutch Post

Moran gives evidence of inflation's impact on Kansas Thursday

WASHINGTON – Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was clear in a floor speech Thursday morning that the Biden Administration's fiscal policy is hitting Kansans in the wallet. "An extra $17 dollars at the gas pump or $68 on an electricity bill and an extra 50 cents here and there quickly adds up for middle income or low income families,” said Sen. Moran. “These dollars add up to tough decisions like… will we be able to make our mortgage payment this month? Do we forgo a Thanksgiving meal this year so we can keep the heat on? And can we afford to make that drive across the country to go see the grandparents for the holidays?”
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas lawmaker Russ Jennings dies from cancer at 66

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas state Rep. Russ Jennings has died. House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. on Wednesday announced that sixty-six-year-old Jennings, a Lakin Republican, died from cancer on Wednesday morning. Ryckman said he learned of the death from Jennings’ family. Jennings was elected to the Legislature in 2012. He...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

After widespread breaches, feds amp up rules for protecting your data

The Federal Trade Commission today announced a newly updated rule that strengthens the data security safeguards that financial institutions are required to put in place to protect their customers’ financial information. In recent years, widespread data breaches and cyberattacks have resulted in significant harms to consumers, including monetary loss, identity theft, and other forms of financial distress. The FTC’s updated Safeguards Rule requires non-banking financial institutions, such as mortgage brokers, motor vehicle dealers, and payday lenders, to develop, implement, and maintain a comprehensive security system to keep their customers’ information safe.
TECHNOLOGY
Hutch Post

Report: At least 59,000 meat workers caught COVID, 269 died

KANSAS CITY (AP) — At least 59,000 meatpacking workers caught COVID-19 and 269 workers died when the virus tore through the industry last year, which is significantly more than previously thought, according to a new U.S. House report released Wednesday. The meatpacking industry was one of the early epicenters of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 and teachers have tentative agreement

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 and its teachers have a tentative deal after five hours of work with a mediator on Wednesday. "Key items in the agreement are an increase to the base pay and funding step and column movement for teachers," said USD 308's Dr. Dawn Johnson. "An additional step was added to some of the columns to fund movement for teachers who were frozen on the wage scale. Also in the agreement, it includes a $750 one time premium pay to teachers this year. HNEA and the Board of Education are working on putting together the correct language, changes and additions, along with the proposed salary increases. This will get emailed out to association members and then they will vote on this."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

FTC: Pitching a deceptive money-making scheme? Feds will target you

The Federal Trade Commission is putting more than 1,100 businesses that pitch money-making ventures on notice that if they deceive or mislead consumers about potential earnings, the FTC won’t hesitate to use its authority to target them with large civil penalties. As the pandemic has left many people in dire...
ECONOMY
Hutch Post

Transcript: Greg Fast interview

Once again, our interviews for city council seats continue and a Southwest District candidate, Greg Fast joins us. Good morning, Greg. All right. So Greg, everyone has an issue that is the reason they are running. So what city policy was the one that made you decide to run for city council?
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hostage families to Biden: 'Bring our fellow Americans home'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives of more than two dozen American hostages and wrongful detainees held overseas told President Joe Biden in a letter this week that they questioned his administration’s commitment to bringing their loved ones home. In the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, the family members complained that...
U.S. POLITICS
Hutch Post

Sales tax numbers up again for October

HUTCHINSON, Kan.— Though not entirely driven by positive factors, sales tax for Reno County was up again for October compared with the same period in 2020. While most of the solid numbers in 2020 were due to strong shopping trends during the pandemic, most of the 2021 numbers are being driven by inflation.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Report: Cigarette sales up in US for first time in 20 years

Amount spent on cigarette advertising increased from $7.62B in 2019 to $7.84B in 2020. The number of cigarettes that the largest cigarette companies in the United States sold to wholesalers and retailers nationwide increased from 202.9 billion in 2019 to 203.7 billion in 2020, according to the most recent Federal Trade Commission Cigarette Report. This represents the first time annual cigarette sales have increased in 20 years.
ECONOMY
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

