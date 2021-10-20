CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Renew your Astronomy Now subscription ending with December 2021

astronomynow.com
 9 days ago

Select one of these three easy options to renew your Astronomy Now subscription. These options are...

astronomynow.com

theregister.com

Renewal chasing as-a-service is now a thing – and vendors love it

The next time your vendor or reseller sends a mail reminding you it's time to renew your software licence, subscription, or support contract, the mail could come from a third party you've never met and never will – but which has been trusted with enough info about you to make the sale.
ECONOMY
Phandroid

How to cancel your Peacock subscription

While streaming services like Netflix have been around for a while and are clearly dominating the scene, one of the disadvantages of Netflix is that they had to build their catalogue of shows from scratch and also license it from other content providers. This also means that they are at...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subscriptions#Debit Card#Mastercard#Save#Visa#Amex
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after disappointing earnings from Apple, Amazon

Stocks opened slightly lower Friday, feeling pressure after disappointing earnings from Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points, or 0.1%, tl 35,710, while the S&P 500 was off 0.5% at 4,573. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7% to 15,342. Shares of Apple fell 3.4%, while Amazon shares declined 4.8%.
STOCKS
ScienceAlert

Ginormous New 'Index' Shares Data From 100 Million Science Papers For Free

There's a vast amount of research out there, with the volume growing rapidly with each passing day. But there's a problem. Not only is a lot of the existing literature hidden behind a paywall, but it can also be difficult to parse and make sense of in a comprehensive, logical way. What's really needed is a super-smart version of Google just for academic papers. Enter the General Index, a new database of some 107.2 million journal articles, totaling 38 terabytes of data in its uncompressed form. It spans more than 355 billion rows of text, each featuring a key word or phrase...
SCIENCE
vg247.com

Got an Apple Music subscription? You can now download it on your PS5

PS5 owners will now be able to play music in the background of their gaming session using the new Apple Music app that's just launched on the console. For the cost of a subscription to the music service, you’ll be able to access the all 90 million songs in the library, music videos, playlists and radio stations at any time from the comfort of your overpriced gaming chair.
VIDEO GAMES
MarketWatch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Macworld

Backup your phone storage with this $29 lifetime subscription

If the thought of losing all of your phone’s data pains you to the core (and why wouldn’t it?), then you may need a secure backup system set in place. The AnyTrans One-Stop Content Manager for iOS: Lifetime Subscription is the only thing you’ll need to ensure all your data is safe and easily transferable. You can get it while it’s on sale for 62% off at $29.99.
CELL PHONES

