CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Billy Porter bares his soul in ‘Unprotected’

By Editor, writer
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenture a few pages past the midway point of “Unprotected,” actor Billy Porter’s stirring new memoir, and you’ll discover the root of the introspective interrogation at hand. “It’s time to leave my past behind,” Porter writes. “My trauma has been my engine for my entire life, and I don’t want to...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
celebritypage.com

Billy Porter Addresses Harry Styles' Vogue Cover​

Who can forget Harry Styles' historic Vogue cover released at the end of 2020? Well...Billy Porter certainly hasn't. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Billy Porter spoke up against Vogue for choosing a "straight white man" wearing a dress for the cover of the magazine in December 2020. The actor condemned that choice, stating that the opportunities for him as a Black gay men were grim compared to cis straight white men.
BEAUTY & FASHION
UPI News

Billy Porter shares message of love in new song 'Children'

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Billy Porter is back with new music. The 52-year-old singer and actor released a single and lyric video for the song "Children" on Friday. In "Children," Porter shares a message of love and encourages people to embrace themselves. "Some people criticize the way you live /...
MUSIC
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Billy Porter Reveals Horrific Abuse

Billy Porter is “free of shame.” In his new memoir, Unprotected, the 52-year-old shares the darker side to his seemingly picture-perfect life as the star of FX‘s Pose and Kinky Boots on Broadway. He told USA Today that he began unpacking the trauma he suffered, including his stepfather raping him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Lee
Stamford Advocate

Best-Selling Celebrity Memoirs: Billy Porter Joins the Ranks

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Hear Billy Porter's Dance Floor-Ready Single 'Children'

Billy Porter has dropped a new single, “Children.” The anthemic dance number marks his debut release for his new joint partnership with Island UK and Republic Records, and sets the stage for his forthcoming album. The upbeat, dance-ready tune was co-written with songwriter MNEK and Little Mix’s Jade Thirwell. “It’s...
THEATER & DANCE
goodmorningamerica.com

How Billy Porter changed the game for Black queer artists

The Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist reflects on the pivotal points in his life and how they shaped his path to success. Billy Porter reveals battle with eating disorder and body dysmorphia. Before Billy Porter became the trailblazer he is today, the "Pose" actor had many challenges to overcome...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Unprotected
americanancestors.org

Ancestors of Billy Porter: Part Two

Continuing with the ancestry of actor Billy Porter, the story of note I found in the actor’s maternal ancestry was more immediate and quite tragic. Porter’s mother Cloerinda Jean (Johnson) (Porter) Ford was the daughter of James and Martha (Richardson) Johnson, and granddaughter of Thomas H. and Mary (Hines) Richardson. Thomas H. Richardson (1889-1923), a native of Cumberland County, Virginia, moved to Pittsburgh by 1910. Thomas and Mary had three children, and Thomas worked as a packer in a steel mill and as a plasterer. Thomas died young, at thirty-three, on 26 May 1923. However, the cause of death on his death certificate prompted me look at his life further – “Shock Hemorrhage following Gun Shot Wound Through right Breast.”
RELATIONSHIPS
GMA

Billy Porter reveals battle with eating disorder and body dysmorphia

Before Billy Porter became the trailblazer he is today, the "Pose" actor had many challenges to overcome -- his relationship with his body being one of them. "I think I low-key had some sort of eating disorder and some sort of body dysmorphia that I still sort of carry to this day," Porter told "Good Morning America."
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Everything We Know About Billy Porter's Husband Adam Porter-Smith

No matter what role he's playing, you can always expect Billy Porter to deliver something iconic. Though he began as a stage actor, the Grammy winner soared to mainstream success due to his work in Pose and exemplary fashion sense. As his presence has increased in the limelight, so has his candor about his personal life.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Billy Porter calls out ‘Vogue’ for questionable cover choice

Billy Porter has criticized Vogue for putting “straight White man” Harry Styles on their cover in a dress. The “Pose” actor — who famously caused a stir at the 2019 Oscars with his custom Christian Siriano tuxedo gown — insisted he “changed the whole game” when it came to the trend of men experimenting with skirts but thinks the fashion bible chose the wrong person to embrace non-binary fashion with their December 2020 cover.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wyomingpublicmedia.org

Fresh Air Weekend: Billy Porter; Cynthia Erivo

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. Billy Porter makes peace with himself: 'I...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Billy Porter Looks Camp Right in the Eye As Director for HBO Max Film

Per Deadline, Billy Porter has been announced as the director for the Warner Bros. film Camp for HBO Max. Based on Lev Rosen’s young-adult novel of the same name, Camp “follows 16-year-old Randy Kapplehoff, who loves spending the summer at Camp Outland, a camp for queer teens.” Porter will also play the camp’s theater director Mark. The script, initially written by Kit Williamson, is being rewritten by Robert O’Hara. O’Hara will also be working on Ryan Murphy’s potential new Netflix series Outfielder; however, no deals have been made, according to Deadline.
MOVIES
kiss951.com

Billy Porter To Star And Direct In Film Adaptation Of ‘Camp’

Billy Porter will be starring and directing the film adaption of the YA novel Camp. The POSE star will be lending his talents to the adaptation of Lev AC Rosen’s popular YA novel for HBO Max and Warner Bros., according to Deadline. Per the outlet, the film follows 16-year-old Randy...
MOVIES
cititour.com

Billy Porter to Speak at Symphony Space

Symphony Space will present award-winning actor Billy Porter discussing his critically acclaimed new memoir “Unprotected” on Wednesday, November 3 at 8pm. The book (which comes with a ticket to the event) recounts Porter’s lifelong struggle to heal the deep psychological wounds from his childhood. The event will also be livestreamed.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter Is Set to Direct and Star in a Queer Teen Comedy on HBO Max

Billy Porter has his sights set on his next Hollywood project, and it sounds like it's going to be good. The Emmy, Tony, and Grammy-winning actor is set to direct and star in a feature film adaptation of Camp, based on the young adult novel written by author Lev A.C. Rosen. The teen comedy film is coming to HBO Max and the plot centers around queer love, theater, and summer camp.
MOVIES
cityxtramagazine.com

Billy Porter Is Directing the Gay Summer Camp Romance Film We Deserve

It looks like another must-see movie is coming from Pose star and Emmy winner Billy Porter. Deadline made the exclusive announcement that Porter will be directing the adaptation of Lev Rosen’s queer YA novel Camp for HBO Max and Warner Bros. The film, written by Robert O’Hara and Kit Williamson,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy