Physics

Direct observation of polarization-induced two-dimensional electron/hole gases at ferroelectric-insulator interface

By Huaixun Huyan
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-dimensional electron gas or hole gas (2DEG or 2DHG) and their functionalities at artificial heterostructure interfaces have attracted extensive attention in recent years. Many theoretical calculations and recent experimental studies have shown the formation of alternating 2DEG and 2DHG at ferroelectric/insulator interfaces, such as BiFeO3/TbScO3, depending on the different polarization states....

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Room-temperature ferroelectric switching

Ferroelectric switching of spin-to-charge conversion can be achieved at room temperature in germanium telluride - a Rashba ferroelectric semiconductor - deposited on a silicon substrate. Today, electronic devices are largely based on silicon and rely on the charge of electrons. But silicon semiconductor technology is approaching its physical limits and...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers observe enhanced bulk photovoltaic effect in 2D ferroelectric material

Bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) is widely used in generating electricity. As a process of energy transference from photons to electrons and of voltage formation within ferroelectric material, BPVE acts like a dam, raising up "water" (voltage) to generate "power" (electric currents). Researchers have realized high photovoltage beyond theoretical Shockley-Queisser (SQ) limit in previous studies, however, the density of photocurrent generated through conventional methods remains relatively low.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Facet controllable synthesis of two-dimensional rare earth oxides

Since graphene was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2010, two-dimensional (2D) materials have continued to attract researchers' attention in logic, storage, optoelectronic and photonic 2D device manufacturing fields because of the atomic thickness and excellent performance. Based on the research of graphene, scientists have discovered some other 2D materials, such as layered transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN), and non-layered III–V group semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Miniaturization of mechanical actuators in skin-integrated electronics for haptic interfaces

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 85 (2021) Cite this article. Skin-integrated electronics, also known as electronic skin (e-skin), are rapidly developing and are gradually being adopted in biomedical fields as well as in our daily lives. E-skin capable of providing sensitive and high-resolution tactile sensations and haptic feedback to the human body would open a new e-skin paradigm for closed-loop human"“machine interfaces. Here, we report a class of materials and mechanical designs for the miniaturization of mechanical actuators and strategies for their integration into thin, soft e-skin for haptic interfaces. The mechanical actuators exhibit small dimensions of 5"‰mm diameter and 1.45"‰mm thickness and work in an electromagnetically driven vibrotactile mode with resonance frequency overlapping the most sensitive frequency of human skin. Nine mini actuators can be integrated simultaneously in a small area of 2"‰cm Ã— 2"‰cm to form a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 haptic feedback array, which is small and compact enough to mount on a thumb tip. Furthermore, the thin, soft haptic interface exhibits good mechanical properties that work properly during stretching, bending, and twisting and therefore can conformally fit onto various parts of the human body to afford programmable tactile enhancement and Braille recognition with an accuracy rate over 85%.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Direct methane activation by atomically thin platinum nanolayers on two-dimensional metal carbides

Efficient and direct conversion of methane to value-added products has been a long-term challenge in shale gas applications. Here, we show that atomically thin nanolayers of Pt with a single or double atomic layer thickness, supported on a two-dimensional molybdenum titanium carbide (MXene), catalyse non-oxidative coupling of methane to ethane/ethylene (C2). Kinetic and theoretical studies, combined with in-situ spectroscopic and microscopic characterizations, demonstrate that Pt nanolayers anchored at the hexagonal close-packed sites of the MXene support can activate the first C"“H bond of methane to form methyl radicals that favour desorption over further dehydrogenation and thus suppress coke deposition. At 750"‰Â°C and 7% methane conversion, the catalyst runs for 72"‰hours of continuous operation without deactivation and exhibits >98% selectivity towards C2 products, with a turnover frequency of 0.2"“0.6"‰sâˆ’1. Our findings provide insights into the design of highly active and stable catalysts for methane activation and create a platform for developing atomically thin supported metal catalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Stoichiometric two-dimensional non-van der Waals AgCrS with superionic behaviour at room temperature

Layered materials have attracted tremendous interest for accessing two-dimensional structures. Materials such as graphite or transition metal dichalcogenides, in which the layers are held together by van der Waals interactions, can be exfoliated through a variety of processes in a manner that retains the structure and composition of the monolayers, but this has proven difficult for solids with stronger interlayer interactions. Here, we demonstrate the exfoliation of AgCrS2, a member of the AMX2 family (where A is a monovalent metal, M is a trivalent metal and X is a chalcogen), through intercalation with tetraalkylammonium cations, chosen for their suitable redox potential. The as-exfoliated nanosheets consist of Ag layers sandwiched between two CrS2 layers, similar to their structure in the bulk. They show superionic behaviour at room temperature, with an ionic conductivity of 33.2"‰mS"‰cmâˆ’1 at 298"‰K that originates from Ag+ ions rapidly hopping between neighbouring tetrahedral interstices; in the bulk, this behaviour is only observed above 673"‰K.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Quantum-torque-induced breaking of magnetic interfaces in ultracold gases

A rich variety of physical effects in spin dynamics arise at the interface between different magnetic materials1. Engineered systems with interlaced magnetic structures have been used to implement spin transistors, memories and other spintronic devices2,3. However, experiments in solid-state systems can be difficult to interpret because of disorder and losses. Here we realize analogues of magnetic junctions using a coherently coupled mixture of ultracold bosonic gases. The spatial inhomogeneity of the atomic gas makes the system change its behaviour from regions with oscillating magnetization-resembling a magnetic material in the presence of an external transverse field-to regions with a defined magnetization, similar to magnetic materials with ferromagnetic anisotropy stronger than external fields. Starting from a far-from-equilibrium fully polarized state, magnetic interfaces rapidly form. At the interfaces, we observe the formation of short-wavelength magnetic waves. They are generated by a quantum torque contribution to the spin current and produce strong spatial anticorrelations in the magnetization. Our results establish ultracold gases as a platform for the study of far-from-equilibrium spin dynamics in regimes that are not easily accessible in solid-state systems.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Computational design of quantum defects in two-dimensional materials

Missing atoms or atom substitutions (point defects) in crystal lattices in two-dimensional (2D) materials are potential hosts for emerging quantum technologies, such as single-photon emitters and spin quantum bits (qubits). First-principles-guided design of quantum defects in 2D materials is paving the way for rational spin qubit discovery. Here we discuss the frontier of first-principles theory development and the challenges in predicting the critical physical properties of point defects in 2D materials for quantum information technology, in particular for optoelectronic and spin-optotronic properties. Strong many-body interactions at reduced dimensionality require advanced electronic structure methods beyond mean-field theory. The great challenges for developing theoretical methods that are appropriate for strongly correlated defect states, as well as general approaches for predicting spin relaxation and the decoherence time of spin defects, are yet to be addressed.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Observation of metallic electronic structure in a single-atomic-layer oxide

Correlated electrons in transition metal oxides exhibit a variety of emergent phases. When transition metal oxides are confined to a single-atomic-layer thickness, experiments so far have shown that they usually lose diverse properties and become insulators. In an attempt to extend the range of electronic phases of the single-atomic-layer oxide, we search for a metallic phase in a monolayer-thick epitaxial SrRuO3 film. Combining atomic-scale epitaxy and angle-resolved photoemission measurements, we show that the monolayer SrRuO3 is a strongly correlated metal. Systematic investigation reveals that the interplay between dimensionality and electronic correlation makes the monolayer SrRuO3 an incoherent metal with orbital-selective correlation. Furthermore, the unique electronic phase of the monolayer SrRuO3 is found to be highly tunable, as charge modulation demonstrates an incoherent-to-coherent crossover of the two-dimensional metal. Our work emphasizes the potentially rich phases of single-atomic-layer oxides and provides a guide to the manipulation of their two-dimensional correlated electron systems.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The importance of electrode interfaces and interphases for rechargeable metal batteries

Rechargeable metal batteries are one of the most investigated electrochemical energy storage system at academic and industrial level because of their possibility to store higher energy compared to their counterparts employing carbonÂ as an anodeÂ material. However, to produce reliable and durable metal batteries, it is of paramount importance to understand and circumvent (or ultimately overcome) the issues associated with the chemically reactive, ionically blocking and mechanically unstable interfaces and interphases of the metal electrode. Here, recent progress and the future perspectiveÂ of this field are discussedÂ from a physicochemical perspective while, at the same time, fundamentally relevantÂ questionsÂ are raised.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

The evaluation of novel oral vaccines based on self-amplifying RNA lipid nanparticles (saRNA LNPs), saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants alpha and delta

The aim of this study was to present and evaluate novel oral vaccines, based on self-amplifying RNA lipid nanparticles (saRNA LNPs), saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum, to neutralize severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2) variants alpha and delta. After invitro evaluation of the oral vaccines on HEK293T/17 cells, we found that saRNA LNPs, saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum could express S-protein at both mRNA and protein levels. In the next step, BALB/c mice were orally vaccinated with saRNA LNPs, saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum LNPs, and saRNA transfected Lactobacillus plantarum at weeks 1 and 3. Importantly, a high titer of IgG and IgA was observed by all of them, sharply in week 6 (P"‰<"‰0.05). In all study groups, their ratio of IgG2a/IgG1 was upper 1, indicating Th1-biased responses. Wild-type viral neutralization assay showed that the secreted antibodies in vaccinated mice and recovered COVID-19 patients could neutralize SARS-COV-2 variants alpha and delta. After oral administration of oral vaccines, biodistribution assay was done. It was found that all of them had the same biodistribution pattern. The highest concentration of S-protein was seen in the small intestine, followed by the large intestine and liver.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Normal & reversed spin mobility in a diradical by electron-vibration coupling

Ï€âˆ’conjugated radicals have great promise for use in organic spintronics, however, the mechanisms of spin relaxation and mobility related to radical structural flexibility remain unexplored. Here, we describe a dumbbell shape azobenzene diradical and correlate its solid-state flexibility with spin relaxation and mobility. We employ a combination of X-ray diffraction and Raman spectroscopy to determine the molecular changes with temperature. Heating leads to: i) a modulation of the spin distribution; and ii) a "normal" quinoidal â†’ aromatic transformation at low temperatures driven by the intramolecular rotational vibrations of the azobenzene core and a "reversed" aromatic â†’ quinoidal change at high temperatures activated by an azobenzene bicycle pedal motion amplified by anisotropic intermolecular interactions. Thermal excitation of these vibrational states modulates the diradical electronic and spin structures featuring vibronic coupling mechanisms that might be relevant for future design of high spin organic molecules with tunable magnetic properties for solid state spintronics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Binding interaction of a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase with fluoranthene in Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1

Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1 can efficiently utilize fluoranthene as its sole carbon source, and the initial reaction in the biodegradation process is catalyzed by a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase (RHD). To clarify the binding interaction of RHD with fluoranthene in the strain DN1, the genes encoding alpha subunit (RS30940) and beta subunit (RS05115) of RHD were functionally characterized through multi-technique combination such as gene knockout and homology modeling as well as molecular docking analysis. The results showed that the mutants lacking the characteristic alpha subunit and/or beta subunit failed to degrade fluoranthene effectively. Based on the translated protein sequence and Ramachandran plot, 96.5% of the primary amino-acid sequences of the alpha subunit in the modeled structure of the RHD were in the permitted region, 2.3% in the allowed region, but 1.2% in the disallowed area. The catalytic mechanism mediated by key residues was proposed by the simulations of molecular docking, wherein the active site of alpha subunit constituted a triangle structure of the mononuclear iron atom and the two oxygen atoms coupled with the predicted catalytic ternary of His217-His222-Asp372 for the dihydroxylation reaction with fluoranthene. Those amino acid residues adjacent to fluoranthene were nonpolar groups, and the C7-C8 positions on the fluoranthene ring were estimated to be the best oxidation sites. The distance of C7-O and C8-O was 3.77Â Ã… and 3.04Â Ã… respectively, and both of them were parallel. The results of synchronous fluorescence and site-directed mutagenesis confirmed the roles of the predicted residues during catalysis. This binding interaction could enhance our understanding of the catalytic mechanism of RHDs and provide a solid foundation for further enzymatic modification.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Light-driven oxygen evolution from water oxidation with immobilised TiO engineered for high performance

Calcination treatments in the range of 500"“900Â Â°C of TiO2 synthesised by the sol"“gel resulted in materials with variable physicochemical (i.e., optical, specific surface area, crystallite size and crystalline phase) and morphological properties. The photocatalytic performance of the prepared materials was evaluated in the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) following UV-LED irradiation of aqueous solutions containing iron ions as sacrificial electron acceptors. The highest activity for water oxidation was obtained with the photocatalyst thermally treated at 700Â Â°C (TiO2-700). Photocatalysts with larger anatase to rutile ratio of the crystalline phases and higher surface density of oxygen vacancies (defects) displayed the best performance in OER. The oxygen defects at the photocatalyst surface have proven to be responsible for the enhanced photoactivity, acting as important active adsorption sites for water oxidation. Seeking technological application, water oxidation was accomplished by immobilising the photocatalyst with the highest OER rate measured under the established batch conditions (TiO2-700). Experiments operating under continuous mode revealed a remarkable efficiency for oxygen production, exceeding 12% of the apparent quantum efficiency (AQE) at 384Â nm (UV-LED system) compared to the batch operation mode.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Deep learning-based thin-section MRI reconstruction improves tumour detection and delineation in pre- and post-treatment pituitary adenoma

Even a tiny functioning pituitary adenoma could cause symptoms; hence, accurate diagnosis and treatment are crucial for management. However, it is difficult to diagnose a small pituitary adenoma using conventional MR sequence. Deep learning-based reconstruction (DLR) using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) enables high-resolution thin-section imaging with noise reduction. In the present single-institution retrospective study of 201 patients, conducted between August 2019 and October 2020, we compared the performance of 1Â mm DLR MRI with that of 3Â mm routine MRI, using a combined imaging protocol to detect and delineate pituitary adenoma. Four readers assessed the adenomas in a pairwise fashion, and diagnostic performance and image preferences were compared between inexperienced and experienced readers. The signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) was quantitatively assessed. New detection of adenoma, achieved using 1Â mm DLR MRI, was not visualised using 3Â mm routine MRI (overall: 6.5% [13/201]). There was no significant difference depending on the experience of the readers in new detections. Readers preferred 1Â mm DLR MRI over 3Â mm routine MRI (overall superiority 56%) to delineate normal pituitary stalk and gland, with inexperienced readers more preferred 1Â mm DLR MRI than experienced readers. The SNR of 1Â mm DLR MRI was 1.25-fold higher than that of the 3Â mm routine MRI. In conclusion, the 1Â mm DLR MRI achieved higher sensitivity in the detection of pituitary adenoma and provided better delineation of normal pituitary gland than 3Â mm routine MRI.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

A Particle Physics Experiment May Have Directly Observed Dark Energy

About 25 years ago, astrophysicists noticed something very interesting about the Universe. The fact that it was in a state of expansion had been known since the 1920s, thanks to the observation of Edwin Hubble. But thanks to the observations astronomers were making with the space observatory that bore his name (the Hubble Space Telescope), they began to notice how the rate of cosmic expansion was getting faster!
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Pupil responses associated with the perception of gravitational vertical under directional optic flows

This study assessed the pupil responses in the sensory integration of various directional optic flows during the perception of gravitational vertical. A total of 30 healthy participants were enrolled with normal responses to conventional subjective visual vertical (SVV) which was determined by measuring the difference (error angles) between the luminous line adjusted by the participants and the true vertical. SVV was performed under various types of rotational (5Â°/s, 10Â°/s, and 50Â°/s) and straight (5Â°/s and 10Â°/s) optic flows presented via a head-mounted display. Error angles (Â°) of the SVV and changes in pupil diameters (mm) were measured to evaluate the changes in the visually assessed subjective verticality and related cognitive demands. Significantly larger error angles were measured under rotational optic flows than under straight flows (p"‰<"‰0.001). The error angles also significantly increased as the velocity of the rotational optic flow increased. The pupil diameter increased after starting the test, demonstrating the largest diameter during the final fine-tuning around the vertical. Significantly larger pupil changes were identified under rotational flows than in straight flows. Pupil changes were significantly correlated with error angles and the visual analog scale representing subjective difficulties during each test. These results suggest increased pupil changes for integrating more challenging visual sensory inputs in the process of gravity perception.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-pressure thermal conductivity and compressional velocity of NaCl in B1 and B2 phase

Sodium chloride (NaCl) is an important, commonly used pressure medium and pressure calibrant in diamond-anvil cell (DAC) experiments. Its thermal conductivity at high pressure"“temperature (P"“T) conditions is a critical parameter to model heat conduction and temperature distribution within an NaCl-loaded DAC. Here we couple ultrafast optical pump-probe methods with the DAC to study thermal conductivity and compressional velocity of NaCl in B1 and B2 phase to 66 GPa at room temperature. Using an externally-heated DAC, we further show that thermal conductivity of NaCl-B1 phase follows a typical Tâˆ’1 dependence. The high P"“T thermal conductivity of NaCl enables us to confirm the validity of Leibfried-SchlÃ¶mann equation, a commonly used model for the P"“T dependence of thermal conductivity, over a large compression range (~"‰35% volume compression in NaCl-B1 phase, followed by"‰~"‰20% compression in the polymorphic B2 phase). The compressional velocities of NaCl-B1 and B2 phase both scale approximately linearly with density, indicating the applicability of Birch's law to NaCl within the density range we study. Our findings offer critical insights into the dominant physical mechanism of phonon transport in NaCl, as well as important data that significantly enhance the accuracy of modeling the spatiotemporal evolution of temperature within an NaCl-loaded DAC.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Evaluation of cochlear implant electrode scalar position by 3 Tesla magnet resonance imaging

The estimation of scalar electrode position is a central point of quality control during the cochlear implant procedure. Ionic radiation is a disadvantage of commonly used radiologic estimation of electrode position. Recent developments in the field of cochlear implant magnets, implant receiver magnet position, and MRI sequence usage allow the postoperative evaluation of inner ear changes after cochlear implantation. The aim of the present study was to evaluate the position of lateral wall and modiolar cochlear implant electrodes using 3Â T MRI scanning. In a prospective study, we evaluated 20 patients (10Ã— Med-El Flex 28; 5Ã— HFMS AB and 5Ã— SlimJ AB) with a 3Â T MRI and a T2 2D Drive MS sequence (voxel size: 0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.3"‰Ã—"‰0.9Â mm) for the estimation of the intracochlear position of the cochlear implant electrode. In all cases, MRI allowed a determination of the electrode position in relation to the basilar membrane. This observation made the estimation of 19 scala tympani electrode positions and a single case of electrode translocation possible. 3Â T MRI scanning allows the estimation of lateral wall and modiolar electrode intracochlear scalar positions.
GERMANY
Nature.com

PlantPathMarks (PPMdb): an interactive hub for pathways-based markers in plant genomes

Over the past decade, the problem of finding an efficient gene-targeting marker set or signature for plant trait characterization has remained challenging. Many databases focusing on pathway mining have been released with one major deficiency, as they lack to develop marker sets that target only genes controlling a specific pathway or certain biological process. Herein, we present the PlantPathMarks database (PPMdb) as a comprehensive, web-based, user-friendly, and interactive hub for pathway-based markers in plant genomes. Based on our newly developed pathway gene set mining approach, two novel pathway-based marker systems called pathway gene-targeted markers (PGTMs) and pathway microsatellite-targeted markers (PMTMs) were developed as a novel class of annotation-based markers. In the PPMdb database, 2,690,742 pathway-based markers reflecting 9,894 marker panels were developed across 82 plant genomes. The markers include 691,555 PGTMs and 1,999,187 PMTMs. Across these genomes, 165,378 enzyme-coding genes were mapped against 126 KEGG reference pathway maps. PPMdb is furnished with three interactive visualization tools (Map Browse, JBrowse and Species Comparison) to visualize, map, and compare the developed markers over their KEGG reference pathway maps. All the stored marker panels can be freely downloaded. PPMdb promises to create a radical shift in the paradigm of the area of molecular marker research. The use of PPMdb as a mega-tool represents an impediment for non-bioinformatician plant scientists and breeders. PPMdb is freely available at http://ppmdb.easyomics.org.
SCIENCE

