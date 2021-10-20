CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Exploiting rotational asymmetry for sub-50"‰nm mechanical nanocalligraphy

By Nikolaos Farmakidis
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 84 (2021) Cite this article. Nanofabrication has experienced extraordinary progress in the area of lithography-led processes over the last decades, although versatile and adaptable techniques addressing a wide spectrum of materials are still nascent. Scanning probe lithography (SPL) offers the capability to readily pattern...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Computing secure key rates for quantum cryptography with untrusted devices

Device-independent quantum key distribution (DIQKD) provides the strongest form of secure key exchange, using only the input"“output statistics of the devices to achieve information-theoretic security. Although the basic security principles of DIQKD are now well understood, it remains a technical challenge to derive reliable and robust security bounds for advanced DIQKD protocols that go beyond the previous results based on violations of the CHSH inequality. In this work, we present a framework based on semidefinite programming that gives reliable lower bounds on the asymptotic secret key rate of any QKD protocol using untrusted devices. In particular, our method can in principle be utilized to find achievable secret key rates for any DIQKD protocol, based on the full input"“output probability distribution or any choice of Bell inequality. Our method also extends to other DI cryptographic tasks.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Experimental realization of strain-induced room-temperature ferroelectricity in SrMnO films via selective oxygen annealing

Antiferromagnetic-paraelectric SrMnO3 (SMO) has aroused interest because of the theoretical strong coupling between the ferroelectric and ferromagnetic states with increasing epitaxial strain. In strained SMO films, the <110> polarized state and polar distortions have been observed, although high leakage currents and air degradation have limited their experimental verification. We herein provide a conclusive demonstration of room-temperature ferroelectricity and a high dielectric constant (Îµr"‰="‰138.1) in tensile-strained SMO by securing samples with insulating properties and clean surfaces using selective oxygen annealing. Furthermore, a paraelectricity and low dielectric constant (Îµr"‰="‰6.7) in the strain-relaxed SMO film have been identified as properties of the bulk SMO, which directly proves that the ferroelectricity of the tensile-strained SMO film is due to strain-induced polarization. We believe that these findings not only provide a cornerstone for exploring the physical properties of multiferroic SMO but also inspire new directions for single-phase multiferroics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Oscillatory visual mechanisms revealed by random temporal sampling

It is increasingly apparent that functionally significant neural activity is oscillatory in nature. Demonstrating the implications of this mode of operation for perceptual/cognitive function remains somewhat elusive. This report describes the technique of random temporal sampling for the investigation of visual oscillatory mechanisms. The technique is applied in visual recognition experiments using different stimulus classes (words, familiar objects, novel objects, and faces). Classification images reveal variations of perceptual effectiveness according to the temporal features of stimulus visibility. These classification images are also decomposed into their power and phase spectra. Stimulus classes lead to distinct outcomes and the power spectra of classification images are highly generalizable across individuals. Moreover, stimulus class can be reliably decoded from the power spectrum of individual classification images. These findings and other aspects of the results validate random temporal sampling as a promising new method to study oscillatory visual mechanisms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lipidomic response of the entomopathogenic fungus Beauveria bassiana to pyrethroids

Pyrethroids are chemical insecticides that are widely used to control pests. Entomopathogenic fungi are considered environmentally safe alternatives to these compounds. Pyrethroids and entomopathogenic fungi not only co-exist in the environment but can also be applied together in pest control. They are often found in contact with each other, and thus, it seems important to understand their interactions at the cellular level. In this study, we analyzed whether pyrethroids could influence the phospholipid profile of Beauveria bassiana and whether membrane changes are one of the mechanisms by which these fungi adapt to unfavorable environmental conditions. The results of our study revealed that pyrethroids changed the phospholipid profile and increased the cell membrane permeability of B. bassiana, which enabled them to enter and accumulate within the fungal cells, resulting in oxidative stress. Pyrethroids influenced the amount of neutral lipids, caused a decrease in sodium content, and also temporarily lowered the level of the secondary metabolite oosporein in the studied fungi. These findings indicate that the effect of pyrethroids on entomopathogenic fungi may be more complex than originally thought and that lipidomic studies can aid in fully understanding the influence of these chemicals on the mentioned group of fungi.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Engineering of Fe-pnictide heterointerfaces by electrostatic principles

Interface-related phenomena have great potential to control the superconducting state in Fe-based superconductors. We propose a comprehensive classification of Fe-pnictide heterointerfaces based on electrostatic principles that allow the prediction of the interface microstructure, in particular, distinguishing between clean heterointerfaces and the formation of interfacial layers. The concept was successfully tested on a novel LnOFeAs/BaFe2As2 (Ln"‰="‰La, Sm) Fe-pnictide heterostructure. With the addition of different cations/anions, it is possible to produce clean interfaces or interfacial layers. The impact of the microstructure on superconductivity in the Fe-pnictide heterostructures is discussed.
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Otto Wichterle: Czech chemist who invented soft contact lenses is recognised in Google Doodle

On his 108th birthday, Google’s Wednesday doodle honoured the life and legacy of Otto Wichterle, a Czech chemist who invented the soft contact lens.Holding the lens on the tip of his finger, the doodle shows glass-wearing Wichterle looking at his revolutionary invention – now being used by an estimated 140 million people across the world.“Happy birthday, Otto Wichterle—thanks for helping the world see eye to eye!” said Google on Wednesday, to give some fresh insights into his life and recognise his work in the field of science. He was born in 1913 Prostejov, in what later became Czechoslovakia, and grew...
ENGINEERING
TrendHunter.com

Mechanical Customization Keypads

The JC Pro Macro 2 Mechanical Keypad is a customizable peripheral for users seeking out a way to enjoy a personalized experience when creating a project of their own from home. Created with makers and tinkerers in mind, the keypad has eight customizable keys along with a rotary encoder, an optional screen and GPIO breakout pins. The keypad can be used for emulating keystrokes and mouse movements, and will save avid makers ample computer interface time when programming their given project.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Mechanical Linkage CAD For Everyone

As much as some of us don’t like it, building things for real requires some mechanical component. Maybe it is something as simple as an enclosure or even feet for a PCB, but unless you only write software or play with simulators, you’ll eventually have to build something. It is a slippery slope between drilling holes for a front panel and attempting to build things that move. Sometimes that’s as simple as a hinge and a spring, or maybe it is a full-blown robot articulated arm. That’s why [RectorSquid] built Linkage, a “program that lets you design and edit a two-dimensional mechanism and then simulate the movement of that mechanism” (that quote is from the documentation.
SOFTWARE
Photo & Video Tuts+

Ultimate Guide: How to Rotate in Photoshop

If you want to learn how to rotate something in Photoshop, no matter what it is, you came to the right place! In this tutorial, I'll show you all the methods of rotation, as well as what they're used for. You won't only learn how to rotate the canvas in Photoshop, but also how to rotate text, photos, shapes, and even selections! So after this tutorial, you will know how to rotate every object in Photoshop.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Time to change the data culture in geochemistry

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021)Cite this article. Geochemical data are vital for understanding Earth's past, present and future. However, currently only a fraction of geochemical data are findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable, limiting their use in the broadest range of scientific studies. There is an urgent need for international coordination of geochemical data and methods to unlock their full research potential.
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Ginormous New 'Index' Shares Data From 100 Million Science Papers For Free

There's a vast amount of research out there, with the volume growing rapidly with each passing day. But there's a problem. Not only is a lot of the existing literature hidden behind a paywall, but it can also be difficult to parse and make sense of in a comprehensive, logical way. What's really needed is a super-smart version of Google just for academic papers. Enter the General Index, a new database of some 107.2 million journal articles, totaling 38 terabytes of data in its uncompressed form. It spans more than 355 billion rows of text, each featuring a key word or phrase...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Milk fat globule membrane attenuates high fat diet-induced neuropathological changes in obese Ldlrâˆ’/âˆ’.Leiden mice

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Milk-fat globule membrane (MFGM) is a complex structure secreted by the mammary gland and present in mammalian milk. MFGM contains lipids and glycoproteins as well as gangliosides, which may be involved in myelination processes. Notably, myelination and thereby white matter integrity are often altered in obesity. Furthermore, MFGM interventions showed beneficial effects in obesity by affecting inflammatory processes and the microbiome. In this study, we investigated the impact of a dietary MFGM intervention on fat storage, neuroinflammatory processes and myelination in a rodent model of high fat diet (HFD)-induced obesity.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

Orchestrated network

Shi et al. selected 51 promoters from the known symbiosis-related genes in rice and then used a yeast one-hybrid assay (Y1H) to screen for transcription factors (TFs) potentially targeting these promoters. In total, they identified 266 rice TFs that are highly interconnected in a network map. Biochemical and genetic approaches were employed to verify the TF"“promoter binding and the involvement of these TFs in rice"“AM symbiosis. In the triple mutant of the phosphate starvation response regulators (OsPHR1/2/3), they observed that AM fungal infection was strongly impaired compared to that in the control. OsPHR1/2/3 also directly interact with and activate the promoters of several important genes related to AM infection, suggesting that the phosphate starvation response regulators are playing key roles in activating AM-specific genes and regulating AM symbiosis. After further investigating the involvement of the phosphate sensor SPX in AM symbiosis, Shi et al. propose a PHR-centred regulatory network of AM symbiosis in rice.
SCIENCE
howtogeek.com

How to Rotate an Image in Adobe Photoshop

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... If you’d like to rotate your digital photos,...
SOFTWARE

