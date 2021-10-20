Hamicha: Heir to the Throne

Opportunity knocks for Stamp Fairtex and Julie Mezabarba. The two women will meet in one half of the One Championship atomweight grand prix semifinals, as they headline “NextGen” on Friday at Singapore Indoor Arena in Kallang, Singapore, with the winner advancing to face either Ritu Phogat or Jennifer Olsim in the tournament final. Stamp has already held One Championship titles in kickboxing and muay Thai. She last appeared on Sept. 3, when she avenged her only professional setback with a split decision over Alyona Rassohyna at One Championship “Empower.” A short-notice substitution for the injured Seo Hee Ham, Mezabarba, enters the cage on the heels of six straight wins. She last competed at One Championship “Empower,” where she laid claim to a unanimous verdict over Mei Yamaguchi in September.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO