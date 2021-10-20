CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Student loan forgiveness is a lot closer for some borrowers, and they are pumped

By Cory Turner
knpr
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Education has begun sending emails to thousands of teachers, nurses and other public servants to tell them they could have some of their federal student loan debts erased months — and even years — earlier than borrowers had expected. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona highlighted the...

knpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Changes announced to Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The weight of student loans can be crushing and set college graduates decades behind in achieving financial freedom. Fortunately for some, the U.S. Department of Education is overhauling the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program to better live up to its promise. During a virtual forum on Friday...
EDUCATION
Fortune

Mass student debt cancellation conversations ‘continuing,’ Education Secretary says

With a looming deadline for student loan repayments, borrowers are holding out hope that their debt may continue in forbearance—or be forgiven altogether. In the past 10 months, President Joe Biden has wiped out more than $11 billion in student debt, but that amount only accounts for less than 1% of all federal loans; there’s currently more than $1.7 trillion in outstanding debt. And with about 43 million federal student loan borrowers, only a few hundred thousand have received the help they need so far.
COLLEGES
Forbes

How To Get Student Loan Forgiveness If You Don’t Work In Public Service

Here’s how to get student loan forgiveness if you don’t work in public service. Here’s what you need to know. President Joe Biden announced major changes to student loan forgiveness for public servants this month, which will help more student loan borrowers get student loan cancellation. These changes are a game changer for student loan forgiveness — and could help shape the future of student loans for other borrowers too. What’s the latest on wide-scale student loan cancellation? The latest on mass student loan forgiveness is there’s likely won’t be any, at least in the near-term. Student loan relief due to the Covid-19 pandemic is ending January 31, 2022, and the Biden administration has said repeatedly that there will be no more extensions for temporary student loan forbearance. So, do you qualify for student loan forgiveness? (Here’s who qualifies for student loan forgiveness right now). A common complaint is “But, I don’t work in public service.” Well, here’s how to get student loan forgiveness, even if you don’t work in public service:
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Borrowers#Student Debt#Twitter#Pslf#U S Army#Npr
newbostonpost.com

Elizabeth Warren Still Pushing To Forgive Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt forgiveness does not look to be on President Joe Biden’s radar. However, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Cambridge) still wants to make it happen. “Millions of people over 50 still owe student debt—and they will be among the hardest hit when payments resume. The burden of student debt is dragging down our entire economy,” Warren tweeted on Saturday, October 23. “It’s time for President Biden to #CancelStudentDebt.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
wgvunews.org

Student Loans

West Michigan based SoFi Manager Brian Walsh joins TMS to discuss the topic of loan repayment, Federal Student Loan Borrowers will restart payments in January 2022. Brian shares tips to help. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Fortune

Student loan forgiveness is heating up. Here’s what to expect next

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education announced it will expand the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program to cover more affected borrowers. The changes not only help future borrowers get their loans forgiven but will also be retroactively applied to public servants who saw their PSLF claims denied in the past. The latter means about 22,000 borrowers holding $1.74 billion in student debt will see their loans canceled.
EDUCATION
PennLive.com

Pa. student loan forgiveness program for nurses to open up in January

Pennsylvania nurses who owe money on their student loans will see an opportunity for some debt relief opening up early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf has directed the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, the state’s student financial aid agency, to establish a one-time program to offer student loan relief to nurses. It is intended to help the state deal with its nursing shortage that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WWLP 22News

Student loan forgiveness changes might be saving you money

(Mass Appeal) – Changes to student loan forgiveness took place earlier this month and if you have student loans, or have a child with them, these changes could save you BIG money. Here to walk us through everything you need to know is Todd from Cambridge Credit in Agawam.
AGAWAM, MA
Credit Union Times

Fiserv Partnership Aims to Help Student Loan Borrowers Tackle Debt

According to researchers from the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the U.S. currently totals $1.73 trillion and is growing six times the rate of the nation’s economy. COVID-19 has only exasperated the crisis, with the total, nationwide student loan debt balance growing by 8.28% in 2020 – the biggest spike since 2013. And, the government’s emergency federal student loan payment suspension is scheduled to end on Jan. 31, 2022.
CREDITS & LOANS
leedaily.com

Student Loan Forgiveness: What’s getting fixed? Latest Update

The Department of Education anticipates that over $11.5 billion of loans have been rejected for more than 580,000 borrowers through updates to current forgiveness programs. What Has Been Announced by the U.S. Department of Education?. The U.S. Department of Education has announced a limited waiver estimated to promptly clear up...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy