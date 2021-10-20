CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Republicans are appealing to voters' worst instincts

By Katelyn Burns
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, the Texas House of Representatives passed a bill banning teenage and adolescent trans girls from playing high school girls sports, after the bill passed the state Senate late last week. It now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for a signature. Texas isn’t alone in targeting trans...

Comments / 62

Freck Wilkinson
8d ago

The White ruling establishment that has ran this country since its founding is falling. And the Grande old White guys party is desperate to keep power. They will turn to fascism if they need to, and evidently, they think they need to! When fascism comes to America, it will be wearing the Flag like a robe with The Bible in one hand and the Constitution in the other.

Reply(6)
24
king harper
7d ago

Nope, it is appealing to the best interests of all Texans. I love how liberals act like normal society is the worst thing. I suppose trannies, drug dealers, and black racists hate what Abbott is doing. Hurrah for that. Seems we are doing the right thing after all. 🤣😂

Reply(1)
6
just Tim
8d ago

extremism is taking over.... not a good direction.

Reply(15)
22
