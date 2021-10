This college sophomore from Millsboro is the starting field hockey goalie for the University of Lynchburg. She was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference field hockey Player of the Week Oct. 4. Kayla played high school hockey at Sussex Tech. She was in goal for three Lynchburg victories, including wins over Roanoke 3-1, Dension 3-1 and Kenyon 2-1. Brady now holds a goals-against average of 1.48 and has made 46 saves in nine games for the Hornets. Kayla also played soccer in high school. She is studying to be a physical therapist.

