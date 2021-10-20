CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA Veteran Brian Gassaway Dies At Age 49

By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEC and UFC veteran Brian Gassaway has died at the age of 49. The news was first reported by one of Gassaway’s close friends who wrote on Facebook that “Mandingo” has breathed his last. Later, the news was confirmed by several renowned MMA media outlets. A memorial fund page...

www.fightsports.tv

Comments / 1

